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In our last episode, we explored whether AI style apps can really make style easier, and this week, I'm taking a look at AI models like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude, to see if they can do the same. How good is the advice?

In this episode, I talk about:

Why my ChatGPT is better than your ChatGPT

What AI models get right about dressing your body shape…and what they get wrong

How to ask better questions, so you get better answers

What the "GPS Effect" means for your style

Before you trust ChatGPT with your style decisions, you're going to want to listen to this!

For full shownotes: youreverydaystyle.com/ep-234