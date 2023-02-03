Finding the Perfect Fit with Neha Samdaria

Do you find yourself struggling with "the dreaded" GAP IN THE BACK? Finding the perfect fit can be a real struggle! If finding pants that fit both your hips and your waist feels like a Dream Come True, you won't want to miss this episode. For years, Neha Samdaria struggled to find clothes - especially pants - that fit her correctly. She knew that this wasn't just her problem - one in four American women have "curvy bottoms" and struggle with the same fit issues. Modern sizing charts are designed to fit only one body type, and there is simply no room for those with a curvier shape. Neha is the founder and CEO of Aam, a new type of fashion label that is on a mission to change the way women with hourglass and pear-shaped body types shop for clothing. Listen in to learn about all the ways that Neha and Aam are altering the fashion industry - from changing sizing charts to only using sustainable fabrics and working exclusively with production partners who value an ethical code of conduct. In this episode: The story of how the idea for Aam was sparked on a trip to Rwanda Why Neha feels that problems of sizing and fit are due to assumptions based on bad data How Aam was launched during the Delta wave of COVID Neha's tips for successful online clothes shopping, and what people are paying for when they're not buying mass-produced fashion Details of how to get 15% off your next order from Aam Full show notes and resources: https://youreverydaystyle.com/neha-samdaria/