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The Everyday Style School

Jennifer Mackey Mary
ArtsEducation
The Everyday Style School
Latest episode

243 episodes

  • The Everyday Style School

    Capsule Guides are Over--here's what's coming next!

    07/20/2026 | 10 mins.
    After more than 40 Capsule Wardrobe Guides, we're saying goodbye. Listen to find out why...and what's next!

    Want to join the Style Circle before we close (and lock in the lowest rate ever)? Sign up before July 28th! youreverydaystyle.com/the-style-circle.
  • The Everyday Style School

    The Best Way to Build a "Ready for Anything" Wardrobe

    05/26/2026 | 34 mins.
    Feel like you never have the right thing to wear? You’re not alone. 
    Most women have Goldilocks closets–full of clothes that are too dressy, or too casual, when all they want is a wardrobe that feels just right. 
    Building a perfect “ready for anything” wardrobe doesn’t have to be a fairytale, and this episode will help make it a reality.
    In this episode, I talk about:
    The six categories of clothes–from beach wear to black tie
    Five mistakes women make that make getting dressed harder
    Creating successful outfits that maximize your wardrobe
    How to align your wardrobe with your life in less than 10 seconds a day
    If you want a closet that’s full of the right things, this episode is for you!
    For full shownotes: youreverydaystyle.com/ep-236
  • The Everyday Style School

    Everyday Style, Every Day

    05/12/2026 | 32 mins.
    Discover how to make style easy…for life. Get my FREE style class: Style Made Simple
    freestyleclass.com
    You’ve got better things to do than spend 20 minutes picking the perfect errand-running outfit, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be stylish on days you’re not going anywhere special. Style can’t be one more thing on your to-do list, so I’m sharing what it takes to create an automatic habit of everyday style.
    In this episode, I talk about:
    The difference between having style every day, and having everyday style
    What’s holding women back from applying style to all aspects of life
    Two things you need to put your style on autopilot
    My fool-proof way to make everyday style incredibly simple
    If feeling stylish all the time-no matter where you’re going, or what you’re doing–sounds great, but feels out of reach, this episode is for you!
    For full shownotes: youreverydaystyle.com/ep-235
  • The Everyday Style School

    Can AI Make Style Easier? – Part 2

    04/28/2026 | 34 mins.
    Discover how to really make style easy…for life. Get my FREE style class: Style Made Simple
    freestyleclass.com
    In our last episode, we explored whether AI style apps can really make style easier, and this week, I'm taking a look at AI models like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude, to see if they can do the same. How good is the advice? 
    In this episode, I talk about:
    Why my ChatGPT is better than your ChatGPT
    What AI models get right about dressing your body shape…and what they get wrong
    How to ask better questions, so you get better answers
    What the "GPS Effect" means for your style
    Before you trust ChatGPT with your style decisions, you're going to want to listen to this!
    For full shownotes: youreverydaystyle.com/ep-234
  • The Everyday Style School

    Can AI Make Style Easier? – Part 1

    04/14/2026 | 26 mins.
    Get my FREE style class: Style Made Simple
    freestyleclass.com
    These days, AI is everywhere – including our closets. But can it really make style easier, or better? That’s what I’m on a mission to find out.
    In this episode, I talk about:
    The pros and cons of some of the most popular AI styling apps available
    Why more information doesn’t always help improve your style
    Three questions to ask yourself when considering AI style help
    My favorite thing about AI style apps- and why I don’t use them
    If your social media feed is full of ads for AI styling apps, and you’ve been wondering if you should try one out, this episode will help you decide whether they’re right for you. 
    For full shownotes: https://youreverydaystyle.com/ep-233
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About The Everyday Style School
Welcome to the show that teaches you everything your mom never did about getting dressed! The Everyday Style School inspires you to love the way you look everyday, and gives you the tools to make it easy. From understanding your body shape, to getting rid of clothes that no longer serve you, we give real style advice to women with real lives, real bodies, and real budgets.
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