Finding the Perfect Fit with Neha Samdaria
Do you find yourself struggling with "the dreaded" GAP IN THE BACK? Finding the perfect fit can be a real struggle! If finding pants that fit both your hips and your waist feels like a Dream Come True, you won't want to miss this episode. For years, Neha Samdaria struggled to find clothes - especially pants - that fit her correctly. She knew that this wasn't just her problem - one in four American women have "curvy bottoms" and struggle with the same fit issues. Modern sizing charts are designed to fit only one body type, and there is simply no room for those with a curvier shape. Neha is the founder and CEO of Aam, a new type of fashion label that is on a mission to change the way women with hourglass and pear-shaped body types shop for clothing. Listen in to learn about all the ways that Neha and Aam are altering the fashion industry - from changing sizing charts to only using sustainable fabrics and working exclusively with production partners who value an ethical code of conduct. In this episode: The story of how the idea for Aam was sparked on a trip to Rwanda Why Neha feels that problems of sizing and fit are due to assumptions based on bad data How Aam was launched during the Delta wave of COVID Neha's tips for successful online clothes shopping, and what people are paying for when they're not buying mass-produced fashion Details of how to get 15% off your next order from Aam Full show notes and resources: https://youreverydaystyle.com/neha-samdaria/
4/20/2023
48:53
5 Habits of Super Stylish Women
Have you ever noticed that some women just seem to look stylish all the time? You might think to yourself, "What do they have that I don’t have?" A better body? A bigger bank account? Or an extra hour in the day? Well, how would you feel if I told you that it wasn't any of those things? The truth is, looking stylish is within the grasp of every woman. There are a few simple habits that those incredibly stylish women share, and today, I talk about five of them. The great news is these habits are more of a mindset than a set of rules, so they apply no matter what your personal style is. In this episode: Why so much style advice is confusing and contradictory The difference between professional stylists, and style content creators like bloggers and influencers My definition of what a stylish woman is The knowledge that dressing well can boost your mood, and reflects how you see and treat yourself Understanding what works for you is the difference between having personal style, and putting on a costume Full show notes and resources: https://youreverydaystyle.com/habits-stylish-women/
4/6/2023
30:58
10 Wearable Trends for Spring 2023
Are you ready for a Stylish Spring? Today I’m sharing 10 wearable trends for Spring 2023. We’re talking about the tops, bottoms, shoes and accessories that will help your wardrobe look super current. No matter your age, body, budget or style, there’s something this season for everyone! For full links and examples from this episode, please visit the shownotes on our website. https://youreverydaystyle.com/ep-159 Join the Style Circle for just $19/month and get Capsule Guides, Style Masterclasses, outfit inspo, personalized advice, and more! https://youreverydaystyle.com/the-style-circle Discover your Signature Style and start building a wardrobe you love with our free quiz. https://youreverydaystyle.com/stylequiz/
3/16/2023
29:58
From High Fashion to Everyday Style with Shelly Bishop
Today we’re chatting with Houston, TX based stylist (and member of The Style Network) Shelly Bishop about her career path from high fashion to everyday style. She shares her wardrobe must-haves, and what she thinks every woman needs to know about style. Plus, we talk about the brave choice to repurpose a family heirloom into something new. For full links and resources from this episode, please visit the shownotes on our website. https://youreverydaystyle.com/shelly-bishop Join the Style Circle Membership and get access to all of our Style resources including Capsule Guides, Masterclasses and individual support for less than $20 per month https://youreverydaystyle.com/the-style-circle Discover your Signature Style and start building a wardrobe you love with our free quiz. https://youreverydaystyle.com/stylequiz/
3/2/2023
42:50
Better Sleep with Dr. Val
Did you know that more than a third of women aren’t getting enough sleep? Are you one of them? If you depend on multiple cups of coffee to get going in the morning, or experience an afternoon energy slump, you’re going to want to listen to this one! Sleep is vital to everything from our mood, our memory, even our health, so this week, I’ve invited Sleephoria founder Dr Valerie Cacho on the show to share why sleep is so important, and what we can do to get more (and better) sleep. For full links and resources from this episode, please visit the shownotes on our website. https:/youreverydaystyle.com/https://youreverydaystyle.com/better-sleep-with-dr-valerie-cacho/ Join the Style Circle Membership and get access to all of our Style resources including Capsule Guides, Masterclasses and individual support for less than $20 per month https://youreverydaystyle.com/the-style-circle/](https://youreverydaystyle.com/the-style-circle/ Discover your Signature Style and start building a wardrobe you love with our free quiz. https://youreverydaystyle.com/body-shape-quiz/
Welcome to the show that teaches you everything your mom never did about getting dressed! The Everyday Style School inspires you to love the way you look everyday, and gives you the tools to make it easy. From understanding your body shape, to getting rid of clothes that no longer serve you, we give real style advice to women with real lives, real bodies, and real budgets.