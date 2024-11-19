Today's Mystery: Johnny goes to Los Angeles to investigate a wealthy woman's suspicious application for $200,000 in life insurance on her husband that she wants to keep secret from him.Original Radio Broadcast Date: September 1, 1957Originating from HollywoodStarring: Bob Bailey as Johnny Dollar; Virginia Gregg; Herb Ellis; Frank Nelson; Marvin Miller; Peter LeedsWhen making your travel plans, remember http://johnnydollarair.comBecome one of our Patreon Supporters at https://patreon.greatdetectives.netThank you to our Patreon Supporter of the Day: Louis, Patreon Supporter since March 2018Take the listener survey at http://survey.greatdetectives.netGive us a call at 208-991-4783Follow us on Twitter @radiodetectivesJoin us again tomorrow for another detective drama from the Golden Age of Radio.

Today's Mystery: A man reports that his ex-boss tried to hire him to murder his wife.Original Radio Broadcast Date: September 28, 1950Originating from HollywoodStarring: Jack Webb as Sergeant Joe Friday; Barton Yarborough as Sergeant Ben Romero

In 1859, legendary private detective Allan Pinkerton tries to solve the year-old case of a bank robbery and the murder of a guard.Original Air Date: November 18, 1946Originating in HollywoodStarring: Lee Bowman as Allan Pinkerton; William Johnstone; Wally Maher; Pinky Parker; Griff Barnett; Lois Corbett; Sarah Selby

Today's Mystery: A woman hires The Falcon to find her missing hypochondriac husband.Original Radio Broadcast Date: August 1, 1951Originating from New YorkStarring: Les Damon as The Falcon; Chuck Webster as Sergeant Corbett; Jackson Beck; Mandel Kramer

Today's Mystery: A woman says her brother's life depends on her delivering a porcelain Ming cat, and asks Captain Drummond for protection.Original Radio Broadcast Date: UnknownOriginating in New YorkStarring: Ned Wever as Bulldog Drummond; Luis Van Rooten as Denny

About The Great Detectives of Old Time Radio

Are you ready for a mystery? Get ready to unleash your inner sleuth. Every day Monday-Saturday, we feature a different detective audio drama from the Golden Age of Radio. Our current mystery-solving line-up of radio detectives includes The Adventures of the Falcon, Bulldog Drummond, Broadway's My Beat, Mr. and Mrs. North, Yours Truly Johnny Dollar, and Dragnet.Whether you want to listen to a mystery before going to sleep or enjoy some drama while driving, or just feel nostalgia for old-school radio fiction, we have you covered with six audio dramas every week.Podcast Award finalist Host Adam Graham has been your guide through dozens of old-time radio detective series since 2009. He provides insightful commentary and humor after each episode and responds to listener questions and feedback. You can subscribe to the Great Detectives of Old Time Radio from your favorite podcast app or by visiting our website at http://www.greatdetectives.net.We are currently in our fifteenth season of provided suspenseful mystery dramas. Our podcast feed captures the last 1,000 episodes we've released including all of seasons thirteen and fourteen, and part of season twelve. We have created two archive feeds: Volume 1, which features our first three seasons and Volume 2, which features seasons four-six, and Volume 3 which will feature Seasons Seven through Nine.Our feed includes old time radio recorded in Los Angeles, New York, and also Australia. The current actors featured in our old time radio detective podcast include Les Damon, Bob Bailey, Anthony Ross, Alice Frost and Joseph Curtin, Ned Wever, and Jack Webb. Other actors featured within the past 1,000 include Howard Duff, Glenn Langan, Herbert Marshall, Gerald Mohr, Joel McCrea, Les Tremayne, Jackson Beck, Santos Ortega, Karl Swenson, and more.