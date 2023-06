The Shadow of the Torturer – Part 1

We talk about Chapters I-VI of The Shadow of the Torturer, the first book of The Book of the New Sun. Content warnings for this episode include: torture, animal cruelty, misogyny, medical horror including de-gloving, bestiality, and general physical violence. You can go to patreon.com/rangedtouch to support the show and access the bonus episode feed.… Continue reading The Shadow of the Torturer – Part 1