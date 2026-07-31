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Shelved By Genre

Ranged Touch
ArtsBooks
Shelved By Genre
Latest episode

84 episodes

  • Shelved By Genre

    The Return of the King – Part 3

    07/31/2026 | 3h 17 mins.
    We read BOOK SIX I – IV. Next time we’re finishing The Return of the King (but not the appendices). You can go to patreon.com/rangedtouch to support the show and access the bonus episode feed. Send stuff to the PO Box![https://www.patreon.com/posts/po-box-and-new-148206449] Buy books from our Bookshop.org page! [https://bookshop.org/shop/rangedtouch] The show is hosted by Cameron Kunzelman, Michael Lutz, and… Continue reading The Return of the King – Part 3
  • Shelved By Genre

    The Return of the King – Part 2

    07/17/2026 | 3h 28 mins.
    We read BOOK FIVE VI – X. Next time we’re reading BOOK SIX I – IV of The Return of the King. You can go to patreon.com/rangedtouch to support the show and access the bonus episode feed. Send stuff to the PO Box![https://www.patreon.com/posts/po-box-and-new-148206449] Buy books from our Bookshop.org page! [https://bookshop.org/shop/rangedtouch] The show is hosted by Cameron Kunzelman, Michael… Continue reading The Return of the King – Part 2
  • Shelved By Genre

    The Return of the King – Part 1

    07/03/2026 | 3h 17 mins.
    We read BOOK FIVE I – V. Next time we’re reading BOOK FIVE VI – X of The Return of the King. You can go to patreon.com/rangedtouch to support the show and access the bonus episode feed. Send stuff to the PO Box![https://www.patreon.com/posts/po-box-and-new-148206449] Buy books from our Bookshop.org page! [https://bookshop.org/shop/rangedtouch] The show is hosted by Cameron Kunzelman, Michael… Continue reading The Return of the King – Part 1
  • Shelved By Genre

    The Two Towers – Part 4

    06/19/2026 | 4h 6 mins.
    We read BOOK FOUR V – X. Next time we’re reading BOOK FIVE I – V of The Return of the King. You can go to patreon.com/rangedtouch to support the show and access the bonus episode feed. Send stuff to the PO Box![https://www.patreon.com/posts/po-box-and-new-148206449] Buy books from our Bookshop.org page! [https://bookshop.org/shop/rangedtouch] The show is hosted by Cameron Kunzelman, Michael… Continue reading The Two Towers – Part 4
  • Shelved By Genre

    The Two Towers – Part 3

    06/05/2026 | 1h 59 mins.
    We read BOOK THREE X, XI; BOOK FOUR I, II, III, IV. Next episode we’ll read The Two Towers aka BOOK FOUR V – X You can go to patreon.com/rangedtouch to support the show and access the bonus episode feed. Send stuff to the PO Box![https://www.patreon.com/posts/po-box-and-new-148206449] Buy books from our Bookshop.org page! [https://bookshop.org/shop/rangedtouch] The show is hosted by… Continue reading The Two Towers – Part 3
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About Shelved By Genre
Discussing genre literature.
Podcast website
ArtsBooksEducation

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