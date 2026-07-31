We read BOOK SIX I – IV. Next time we’re finishing The Return of the King (but not the appendices). You can go to patreon.com/rangedtouch to support the show and access the bonus episode feed. Send stuff to the PO Box![https://www.patreon.com/posts/po-box-and-new-148206449] Buy books from our Bookshop.org page! [https://bookshop.org/shop/rangedtouch] The show is hosted by Cameron Kunzelman, Michael Lutz, and… Continue reading The Return of the King – Part 3