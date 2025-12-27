Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsArtsObject
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Object
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Object

Ferren Gipson
ArtsHistory
Object
Latest episode

3 episodes

  • Object

    The X-mas Files: Dear Santa Letters

    12/15/2025 | 26 mins.

    This episode explores letters to Santa Claus. Historian and folklorist Ceri Houlbrook traces the origins of these letters back to the 19th century, showing how they offer tiny time capsules into children’s lives, from their changing toy preferences to the ways they expressed good behaviour. Houlbrook shares examples of letters discovered tucked into chimney breasts, revealing the playful, sweet, and sometimes mischievous ways kids communicated with Father Christmas. Writer Alex Palmer dives into the story of John Gluck and the Santa Claus Association in early 20th-century New York, examining how the postal service, newspapers, and charitable initiatives shaped the practice of answering children’s letters. Together, the conversation reveals how social and economic shifts, the rise of commercial Christmas culture, and print media helped letters to Santa become a widespread and enduring tradition. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit object.substack.com

  • Object

    The X-mas Files: A Short History of the Christmas Tree

    12/08/2025 | 21 mins.

    This episode explores the history of the Christmas tree, from medieval mystery plays and evergreen symbolism to Victorian interiors, mass-produced baubles and glittering modern displays. Along the way, we look at how the tradition travelled across Europe, entered British domestic life, and eventually became a global seasonal icon.Ferren is joined by three experts whose research illuminates how the Christmas tree evolved across centuries: historian Gerry Bowler, who explains how early winter greenery and festive customs intertwine; historian and author Judith Flanders, who guides us through German public trees, royal influence, and the rise of home decorating; and curator and writer Lucinda Gosling, who shares how Victorian imagery, 20th-century design, and even Charlie Brown shaped the trees we know today. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit object.substack.com

  • Object

    The X-mas Files: The Image of Santa

    12/01/2025 | 15 mins.

    In this episode, Ferren Gipson explores the evolving image of Santa Claus and how artists, advertisers, and cultural storytellers shaped the figure we recognise today. Ferren is joined by two leading experts: historian Gerry Bowler, whose work traces the surprising global history of Christmas traditions, and historian and author Judith Flanders, who brings insight into the this magical figure's origins. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit object.substack.com

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About Object

A narrative series about the stories, meanings, and histories behind images and cultural objects we encounter every day. Hosted by art historian and writer Ferren Gipson, Object explores visual and material culture, offering a lens on how images and objects help shape the way we see and experience the world. This podcast explores topics through thematic miniseries. object.substack.com
Podcast website
ArtsHistoryDesignVisual Arts

Listen to Object, 99% Invisible and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.2.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/6/2026 - 7:03:53 PM