The X-mas Files: Dear Santa Letters
12/15/2025 | 26 mins.
This episode explores letters to Santa Claus. Historian and folklorist Ceri Houlbrook traces the origins of these letters back to the 19th century, showing how they offer tiny time capsules into children's lives, from their changing toy preferences to the ways they expressed good behaviour. Houlbrook shares examples of letters discovered tucked into chimney breasts, revealing the playful, sweet, and sometimes mischievous ways kids communicated with Father Christmas. Writer Alex Palmer dives into the story of John Gluck and the Santa Claus Association in early 20th-century New York, examining how the postal service, newspapers, and charitable initiatives shaped the practice of answering children's letters. Together, the conversation reveals how social and economic shifts, the rise of commercial Christmas culture, and print media helped letters to Santa become a widespread and enduring tradition.
The X-mas Files: A Short History of the Christmas Tree
12/08/2025 | 21 mins.
This episode explores the history of the Christmas tree, from medieval mystery plays and evergreen symbolism to Victorian interiors, mass-produced baubles and glittering modern displays. Along the way, we look at how the tradition travelled across Europe, entered British domestic life, and eventually became a global seasonal icon.Ferren is joined by three experts whose research illuminates how the Christmas tree evolved across centuries: historian Gerry Bowler, who explains how early winter greenery and festive customs intertwine; historian and author Judith Flanders, who guides us through German public trees, royal influence, and the rise of home decorating; and curator and writer Lucinda Gosling, who shares how Victorian imagery, 20th-century design, and even Charlie Brown shaped the trees we know today.
The X-mas Files: The Image of Santa
12/01/2025 | 15 mins.
In this episode, Ferren Gipson explores the evolving image of Santa Claus and how artists, advertisers, and cultural storytellers shaped the figure we recognise today. Ferren is joined by two leading experts: historian Gerry Bowler, whose work traces the surprising global history of Christmas traditions, and historian and author Judith Flanders, who brings insight into the this magical figure's origins.
