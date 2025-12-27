This episode explores the history of the Christmas tree, from medieval mystery plays and evergreen symbolism to Victorian interiors, mass-produced baubles and glittering modern displays. Along the way, we look at how the tradition travelled across Europe, entered British domestic life, and eventually became a global seasonal icon.Ferren is joined by three experts whose research illuminates how the Christmas tree evolved across centuries: historian Gerry Bowler, who explains how early winter greenery and festive customs intertwine; historian and author Judith Flanders, who guides us through German public trees, royal influence, and the rise of home decorating; and curator and writer Lucinda Gosling, who shares how Victorian imagery, 20th-century design, and even Charlie Brown shaped the trees we know today. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit object.substack.com