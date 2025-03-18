Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten with Mair Downing

Hello, Libration Nation! 📚✨ This week, we're diving into Be Ready When the Luck Happensby none other than Ina Garten. And joining me is the fabulous Mair Downing!Our drink this week is a classic Cosmopolitan because Ina Garten has a hilarious video she made at the beginning of the pandemic where she makes a giant, I mean GIANT cosmopolitan, Mair even brought over a giant martini glass for us to replicate it!In this EpisodeOlive Kittridge by Elizabeth StroutIna Garten Cocktail Hour