Drinks in the Library

Gigi Howard
Drinks in the library, the only library where drinks aren’t just allowed, they are required! Each episode librarian Gigi Howard interviews a guest about their f...
  • Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler with Gretchen Gales
    Hello, Libration Nation! 📚✨ This week, we’re diving into Parable of the Sower by the legendary Octavia Butler. If you haven’t read it yet, get ready—it’s a powerful, thought-provoking novel that feels more relevant than ever. My guest this week is the lovely Gretchen Gales, a writer, teacher, editor, and occasional artist. Her first poetry chapbook Agora Alien Buddha Press, 2023) is available now. Gretchen's work has also appeared in Ms., HuffPost, Next Avenue, YourTango, Well + Good, and others. See more of her work at www.writinggales.com. Our drink this week is a green tea highball, which pairs with the Earthseed, which if you have read the book you know is a major part of the story, and if you haven't read the book yet, now is your chance! Now one last thing, if you love this podcast, do me a favor—take a moment to review, give us a star rating, and most importantly, tell two friends about Drinks in the Library this week. It makes a huge difference!Green Tea Highball2 oz. Whisky2½ oz. Tea½ oz. Simple syrup½ oz. Lemon juiceTop up with SodaPour over ice in a highball glass, garnish with a lemon wheel. In this Episode Well + GoodQuail Bell MagazineLibby HooplaKindred by Octavia ButlerParable of the Sower Graphic NovelKindred Graphic NovelJohn Green's take on Parable of the SowerLife as We Knew It by Susan Beth PfefferAnnihilation by Jeff VandermeerValley HaggardThe Glass Castle by Jeannette WallsEducated by Tara WestoverCrying in H Mart by Michelle ZaunerBooks by R. Eric Thomas Brown Girl Dreaming by Jacqueline Woodson
    --------  
  • Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten with Mair Downing
    Hello, Libration Nation! 📚✨ This week, we're diving into Be Ready When the Luck Happensby none other than Ina Garten. And joining me is the fabulous Mair Downing!Our drink this week is a classic Cosmopolitan because Ina Garten has a hilarious video she made at the beginning of the pandemic where she makes a giant, I mean GIANT cosmopolitan, Mair even brought over a giant martini glass for us to replicate it!In this EpisodeOlive Kittridge by Elizabeth StroutIna Garten Cocktail HourA little bit about Mair:Mair transitioned into real estate from a Fortune 200 company because she wanted a career where she could make a real difference in people’s lives. Whether working with buyers, sellers, or investors—helping clients right-size or find that perfect river getaway—she believes in the energy that comes from realizing goals are within reach. And with Mair’s guidance, they are.WHY MAIR?Everything Mair does is focused on minimizing stress and maximizing joy. She is trained in developing strategies that enhance her clients' strengths, setting them up for early success. She values honesty and transparency and runs an accountable, process-centric business. Behind every seamless transaction is a great deal of preparation—she ensures that everything is in place to make the process feel effortless.FREE TIMEWhen Mair isn’t showing homes or preparing listings, she’s cheering on her teen daughters in their various activities—soccer, volleyball, and basketball—or snuggling with her Havanese, Odie (and, of course, her husband, too!). She loves to travel, enjoy great food, and soak in all that life has to offer. For quiet moments, she finds peace sitting on a dock, watching the water glimmer with a good book. Favorite right now: Demon Copperhead.So, grab your Cosmo and settle in for a great conversation! And before we dive in, I have a quick favor to ask—if you love this podcast, take a moment to review, give us a star rating, and most importantly, tell two friends about Drinks in the Library this week. It really helps us grow!
    --------  
  • Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë with Carrie Pruett
    Our book this week is the classic love, revenge, and ghost story, Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë, and my guest this week is Carrie Pruett.Carrie is a power user of the Henrico County, Virginia library. She loves books, movies, and also loves podcasts about books and movies. She frequently appears on the podcast 'Worst Bestsellers' to talk about teenage vampires and horse girls. When she was 13, she accidentally read 'Wuthering Heights' because her mom told her it was 'like Pride and Prejudice.' (It wasn't). Ever since then, she has enjoyed stories about terrible people who make bad decisions, especially if they do it in English country houses.Our drink this week is a Sam Smith beer from Yorkshire England, near the Moores where Wuthering Heights is set. Sam Smith is Yorkshire’s oldest brewery, it even predates the Brontë sisters and was is a great drink to enjoy while reading this dark, brooding ghost storyIf you enjoy the show, please either head over to where you get your podcast and give me 5 stars and a review, or tell two people about it this week. This helps me grow the show and keep it going, as always, I appreciate your support!In this EpisodeGone Girl by Gillian FlynnBooks by Tana FrenchJane Eyre by Charlotte BrontëBooks by Thomas Hardy All Creatures Great and Small by James HerriotThe Brontës by Juliet BarkerWorst Bestsellers Podcast
    --------  
  • Carry On by Rainbow Rowell with Rachel Yorkshire
    Raise your wands Libration Nation! This week’s book is Carry On by Rainbow Rowell a magical mages story about Simon Snow, the worst chosen one ever according to his roommate and nemesis, Baz. Carry On is the first book in a trilogy and is a ghost story, a love story and a mystery. It has just as much kissing and talking as you'd expect from a Rainbow Rowell story - but far, far more monsters. My guest this week is Rachel Yorkshire, she lives in Richmond with her wife Marissa and their very spoiled dog. She and her wife both post their bookish endeavors and reviews over on their bookstagram lesbereaders, and they would love for you to give them a follow. If she’s not reading, Rachel is probably daydreaming, laughing with friends, or bothering her dog. In this story Simon is known for devouring Sour Cherry Scones, so our drink pages homage to that with a Tart Cherry Cocktail! Sparkling Cherry Lime Mocktail (from a life delicious) Ingredients1/4 cup Frozen Cherries (dark, sweet & red tart)1/2 lime juice2 tbsps Tart Cherry Juice, unsweetenedIceSparkling WaterGarnish with fresh mint and/or limeIn this EpisodeFangirl by Rainbow RowellTJ Klune BooksCasey McQuiston BooksLegends and Lattes by Travis BaldreeFandom Forward (formerly the Harry Potter Alliance)Tumblrarians List from my friend Kate Tkacik’s Tumblr (I miss those days so much!)
    --------  
  • Drinks in the Library Turns One Year Old!
    Happy One Year Anniversary, Libration Nation! 🥳 One year ago, February 20, 2024 the very first episode of Drinks of the Library came into this world. I have so many thoughts on what this year has been like, but today I just want to say thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way. To celebrate I’ve put together a “clip” episode 🎬, on sitcoms they would call it a “flashback” episode which sounds much more mysterious than clip, but makes far less sense for a podcast, so here we are. I wish I could have gotten a part of every single episode because I’ve loved them all in different ways, but my apologies this was not possible (also clips from 50 episodes would have been like 3 hours long and none of y’all are listening to that). I love you so much, thank you for supporting your local library, & me ❤️ Gigi In this EpisodeThe Catcher in the Rye by JD Salinger with James HudsonWolf Hall by Hillary Mantel with Valerie AdachiFourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros with Hannah HauckOlga Dies Dreaming by Xóchitl Gonzalez with Stephanie LauFour Thousand weeks by Oliver Burkeman with Rebecca SchinskyAre You There God? It’s Me, Margaret by Judy Blume with Jess HarshbargerThree Dog Life by Abigail Thomas with Joyce MillerA Doubter’s Almanac by Ethan Canin with Marty MooradianMistborn by Brandon Sanderson with Beka CastagnaUnreasonable Hospitality by Will Guidara with Allison SchwalmHave a Beautiful, Terrible Day! By Kate Bowler with Lisa VargaFirst, Break All the Rules by Marcus Buckingham with Ira HollidayThe Friday Night Club by Sofia Lundberg, Alyson Richman, and MJ Rose with Izzie CallDog Songs by Mary Oliver with Amanda Sue CreaseyPaper Girls by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang with Mary Jane FrenchGeneration X by Douglas Coupland with David HowThe Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe and the Chronicles of Narnia Series by CS Lewis with Erin Surber
    --------  

About Drinks in the Library

Drinks in the library, the only library where drinks aren’t just allowed, they are required! Each episode librarian Gigi Howard interviews a guest about their favorite book and we pair it with a drink for you to make at home or share with your next book club meet-up!
