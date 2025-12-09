Understanding Snoopy Episode 4 - As You See Him, You Will Draw Him
12/09/2025 | 1h 20 mins.
The gang takes on the epic task of discussing Snoopy's many visual changes and go on a few cartooning-related side quests as well… discussing Leonard Starr, Stan Drake, Hal Foster, Harold Gray and more. Link to Snoopy image: https://peanuts.fandom.com/wiki/Snoopy?file=Image_2022-06-02_120907435.png Link to Scott McCloud's pyramid: https://www.scottmccloud.com/4-inventions/triangle/index.html Preorder 25th Anniversary Amelia Rules: https://bookshop.org/shop/Gville Transcript available at UnpackingPeanuts.com Unpacking Peanuts is copyright Jimmy Gownley, Michael Cohen, Harold Buchholz, and Liz Sumner. Produced and edited by Liz Sumner. Music by Michael Cohen. Additional voiceover by Aziza Shukralla Clark. For more from the show follow @unpackpeanuts on Instagram and Threads, and @unpackingpeanuts on Facebook, Blue Sky, and YouTube. For more about Jimmy, Michael, and Harold, visit unpackingpeanuts.com. Thanks for listening.
With Mark Evanier - Co-Author of The Essential Peanuts
11/25/2025 | 1h 28 mins.
Comics legend Mark Evanier stops by to discuss his work on the amazing new book The Essential Peanuts. We discuss Mark's life in comics including his relationships with icons like Jack Kirby, Jim Davis, and of course, Charles Schulz. Mark's Blog https://www.newsfromme.com/ Transcript available at UnpackingPeanuts.com
Understanding Snoopy Episode 3 - It’s Kind of Magical
11/11/2025 | 57 mins.
The gang takes a closer look at Michael's favorite era of Snoopy. Fourth wall breaks, funny punchlines, and a healthy dollop of Beagle violence are all discussed. Then we answer the question…. Who is the GOAT-- Linus or Snoopy? Transcript available at UnpackingPeanuts.com
With Andrew Farago: Author of Snoopy: The Story of My Life
10/28/2025 | 1h 10 mins.
Today, the gang welcomes Andrew Farago: Curator of the Cartoon Art Museum, and author of several books on comics and two on Peanuts in particular. We discuss Andrew's approach to crafting Snoopy's "autobiography," his love of comics in general, and his work on properties from Dune to the Ninja Turtles. Andrew's book and other museum events are available here: https://www.cartoonart.org/store/snoopy-the-story-of-my-life-the-myth-the-legend-the-beagle Transcript available at UnpackingPeanuts.com
With Paige Braddock, Creative Director Emeritus for the Schulz Studio
10/14/2025 | 1h 9 mins.
We are thrilled to welcome Paige Braddock, the Creative Director Emeritus for the Schulz Studio. Hired by Charles Schulz himself as Creative Director in 1999, Paige is also the talented cartoonist behind Jane's World, Peanut, Butter, & Crackers, and more. Paige recommends the book Love Letters to Jane's World as a place to start. https://janesworld.us/janes-world/ Her current work, Peanut Butter & Crackers, is available from Penguin Books and from Nosy Crow in the UK. https://peanutbutterandcrackers.com/ Transcript available at UnpackingPeanuts.com
