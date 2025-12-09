Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsArtsUnpacking Peanuts
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Unpacking Peanuts
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Unpacking Peanuts

Jimmy Gownley, Michael Cohen, Harold Buchholz, Liz Sumner
ArtsVisual Arts
Unpacking Peanuts
Latest episode

184 episodes

  • Unpacking Peanuts

    Understanding Snoopy Episode 4 - As You See Him, You Will Draw Him

    12/09/2025 | 1h 20 mins.

    The gang takes on the epic task of discussing Snoopy’s many visual changes and go on a few cartooning-related side quests as well… discussing Leonard Starr, Stan Drake, Hal Foster, Harold Gray and more. Link to Snoopy image: https://peanuts.fandom.com/wiki/Snoopy?file=Image_2022-06-02_120907435.png Link to Scott McCloud's pyramid: https://www.scottmccloud.com/4-inventions/triangle/index.html Preorder 25th Anniversary Amelia Rules: https://bookshop.org/shop/Gville Transcript available at UnpackingPeanuts.com Unpacking Peanuts is copyright Jimmy Gownley, Michael Cohen, Harold Buchholz, and Liz Sumner. Produced and edited by Liz Sumner. Music by Michael Cohen. Additional voiceover by Aziza Shukralla Clark.  For more from the show follow @unpackpeanuts on Instagram and Threads, and @unpackingpeanuts on Facebook, Blue Sky, and YouTube. For more about Jimmy, Michael, and Harold, visit unpackingpeanuts.com.   Thanks for listening.

  • Unpacking Peanuts

    With Mark Evanier - Co-Author of The Essential Peanuts

    11/25/2025 | 1h 28 mins.

    Comics legend Mark Evanier stops by to discuss his work on the amazing new book The Essential Peanuts. We discuss Mark’s life in comics including his relationships with icons like Jack Kirby, Jim Davis, and of course, Charles Schulz.  Mark's Blog https://www.newsfromme.com/ Transcript available at UnpackingPeanuts.com Unpacking Peanuts is copyright Jimmy Gownley, Michael Cohen, Harold Buchholz, and Liz Sumner. Produced and edited by Liz Sumner. Music by Michael Cohen. Additional voiceover by Aziza Shukralla Clark.  For more from the show follow @unpackpeanuts on Instagram and Threads, and @unpackingpeanuts on Facebook, Blue Sky, and YouTube. For more about Jimmy, Michael, and Harold, visit unpackingpeanuts.com.   Thanks for listening.

  • Unpacking Peanuts

    Understanding Snoopy Episode 3 - It’s Kind of Magical

    11/11/2025 | 57 mins.

    The gang takes a closer look at Michael’s favorite era of Snoopy. Fourth wall breaks, funny punchlines, and a healthy dollop of Beagle violence are all discussed. Then we answer the question…. Who is the GOAT-- Linus or Snoopy? Transcript available at UnpackingPeanuts.com Unpacking Peanuts is copyright Jimmy Gownley, Michael Cohen, Harold Buchholz, and Liz Sumner. Produced and edited by Liz Sumner. Music by Michael Cohen. Additional voiceover by Aziza Shukralla Clark.  For more from the show follow @unpackpeanuts on Instagram and Threads, and @unpackingpeanuts on Facebook, Blue Sky, and YouTube. For more about Jimmy, Michael, and Harold, visit unpackingpeanuts.com.   Thanks for listening.  

  • Unpacking Peanuts

    With Andrew Farago: Author of Snoopy: The Story of My Life

    10/28/2025 | 1h 10 mins.

    Today, the gang welcomes Andrew Farago: Curator of the Cartoon Art Museum, and author of several books on comics and two on Peanuts in particular. We discuss Andrew’s approach to crafting Snoopy’s “autobiography,” his love of comics in general, and his work on properties from Dune to the Ninja Turtles. Andrew's book and other museum events are available here: https://www.cartoonart.org/store/snoopy-the-story-of-my-life-the-myth-the-legend-the-beagle Transcript available at UnpackingPeanuts.com Unpacking Peanuts is copyright Jimmy Gownley, Michael Cohen, Harold Buchholz, and Liz Sumner. Produced and edited by Liz Sumner. Music by Michael Cohen. Additional voiceover by Aziza Shukralla Clark.  For more from the show follow @unpackpeanuts on Instagram and Threads, and @unpackingpeanuts on Facebook, Blue Sky, and YouTube. For more about Jimmy, Michael, and Harold, visit unpackingpeanuts.com.   Thanks for listening.

  • Unpacking Peanuts

    With Paige Braddock, Creative Director Emeritus for the Schulz Studio

    10/14/2025 | 1h 9 mins.

    We are thrilled to welcome Paige Braddock, the Creative Director Emeritus for the Schulz Studio. Hired by Charles Schulz himself as Creative Director in 1999, Paige is also the talented cartoonist behind Jane’s World, Peanut, Butter, & Crackers, and more.  Paige recommends the book Love Letters to Jane's World as a place to start. https://janesworld.us/janes-world/ Her current work, Peanut Butter & Crackers, is available from Penguin Books and from Nosy Crow in the UK. https://peanutbutterandcrackers.com/ Transcript available at UnpackingPeanuts.com Unpacking Peanuts is copyright Jimmy Gownley, Michael Cohen, Harold Buchholz, and Liz Sumner. Produced and edited by Liz Sumner. Music by Michael Cohen. Additional voiceover by Aziza Shukralla Clark.  For more from the show follow @unpackpeanuts on Instagram and Threads, and @unpackingpeanuts on Facebook, Blue Sky, and YouTube. For more about Jimmy, Michael, and Harold, visit unpackingpeanuts.com.   Thanks for listening.

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About Unpacking Peanuts

The show where three cartoonists take an in-depth look at the greatest comic strip of all time-- Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz. Undeniably one of the most influential cartoonists in history, Unpacking Peanuts examines Schulz’s contributions to art, storytelling, and pop culture. Hosts Jimmy Gownley, Harold Buchholz, and Michael Cohen bring their lifelong love and admiration of Peanuts to the conversation. The interaction between the hosts is genuinely funny and insightful as they discuss the strip’s impact on the medium and the world.
Podcast website
ArtsVisual Arts

Listen to Unpacking Peanuts, The Best 5 Minute Wine Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.2.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/21/2025 - 2:59:28 PM