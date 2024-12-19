Will Witt: The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde

Would you sell your soul to stay young forever? In Oscar Wilde's famous novel, The Picture of Dorian Gray, a handsome young man's wish for eternal youth is granted while his portrait ages in his place. As Dorian indulges in a life of hedonism, his portrait reveals the grotesque toll of his moral corruption. Join Michael Knowles and Will Witt as they discuss this beloved novel and explore its insights into the dangers of vanity, immorality, and the ultimate cost of a life without virtue.