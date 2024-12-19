Powered by RND
The Book Club

PragerU
Michael Knowles and special guests discuss great literature that has shaped Western Civilization.
ArtsBooks

Available Episodes

5 of 46
  • Neil Shenvi: The Abolition of Man by C. S. Lewis
    What's wrong with saying "my truth" and embracing moral relativism? In The Abolition of Man, C.S. Lewis warns that abandoning objective truth doesn't just erode morality—it opens the door for manipulation by those in power. Decades later, his prophetic critique is more relevant than ever. Join Michael Knowles and Neil Shenvi, a Christian apologist, author, and chemist, as they explore Lewis's timeless insights into natural law, the dangers of subjective morality, and how rejecting truth ultimately leads to tyranny.
    --------  
    32:38
  • Michael Malice: The Call of the Wild by Jack London
    What does it take to survive when civilization falls away? The Call of the Wild is more than a story about a dog thrust into the harsh wilderness during the Gold Rush—it's an exploration of survival, instinct, and the untamed spirit within us all. Join Michael Knowles and Michael Malice as they delve into Jack London's timeless tale of transformation, uncovering profound lessons about strength and resilience in the face of life's greatest challenges.
    --------  
    28:08
  • Joseph Fornieri: On Liberty by John Stuart Mill
    Can you do whatever you want—even harm yourself—as long as you don't harm others? In On Liberty, John Stuart Mill warns against threats to personal freedom, especially through the "tyranny of the majority." Michael Knowles is joined by Joe Fournier, a political science professor at Rochester Institute of Technology, to explore Mill's classic work, the importance of defending free speech and personal choice, and why individualism is essential for true progress.
    --------  
    32:28
  • Will Witt: The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde
    Would you sell your soul to stay young forever? In Oscar Wilde's famous novel, The Picture of Dorian Gray, a handsome young man's wish for eternal youth is granted while his portrait ages in his place. As Dorian indulges in a life of hedonism, his portrait reveals the grotesque toll of his moral corruption. Join Michael Knowles and Will Witt as they discuss this beloved novel and explore its insights into the dangers of vanity, immorality, and the ultimate cost of a life without virtue.
    --------  
    30:34
  • Libby Emmons: A Doll's House by Henrik Ibsen
    Is Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House the feminist landmark it's often portrayed to be? Or is it a critique of radical individualism and the undermining of traditional societal roles? The Post Millennial's Libby Emmons joins Michael Knowles to discuss this groundbreaking 19th-century play and explore its insights into our intrinsic selfish nature and tendency to lie for self-preservation.
    --------  
    32:03

About The Book Club

