Mini Episode 14: ACOTAR Series
This week, Jac and Amy discuss listener questions and requests specific to the High Lord's meeting. Thank you to everyone who contributed to our post about this week's mini episode! Thank you to all our Patreon supporters, with a special shout out to our April 2023 Tropey Wives! Thank you Jackie, Trisha, Kelsie, Violet, Kelly, Jen, Nicole, Kathy, Cathleen, Amelade, Jessica, Helen, Danika, Careesa, Maegan, Ciarra, Collen, Alexa, Sam, and Allison!If you would like to submit an audio recording via Camflare, go to our website booktalkforbooktok.com to view more information on how to use the desktop or mobile app to send us your recording.Support the show