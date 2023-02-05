Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Jac L. S. & A. S. Yen
Do you ever get swept up in the fan theories for your favorite novel on TikTok / BookTok? Well we do, too! Book Talk for BookTok co-hosts Jac and Amy deep dive ... More
Available Episodes

  • Mini Episode 14: ACOTAR Series
    This week, Jac and Amy discuss listener questions and requests specific to the High Lord's meeting. Thank you to everyone who contributed to our post about this week's mini episode! Thank you to all our Patreon supporters, with a special shout out to our April 2023 Tropey Wives!  Thank you Jackie, Trisha, Kelsie, Violet, Kelly, Jen, Nicole, Kathy, Cathleen, Amelade, Jessica, Helen, Danika, Careesa, Maegan, Ciarra, Collen, Alexa, Sam, and Allison!If you would like to submit an audio recording via Camflare, go to our website booktalkforbooktok.com to view more information on how to use the desktop or mobile app to send us your recording.Support the show
    5/4/2023
    36:42
  • S3E14 ACOWAR: Chapters 44 - 46
    With Tamlin’s surprise entrance comes Feyre’s past trauma. Tensions are at a boiling point among the High Lords as their mutual distrust of the wayward High Lord of the Spring Court clouds any desire to form an alliance. Insults are handed out left and right as the group tries to sort through the truth and past misdeeds. Attack after attack, both verbal and physical, Feyre makes one last stand in hopes of finding an alliance. This episode of Book Talk for BookTok cover chapters 44 through 46 of Sarah J. Maas' A Court of Wings and Ruin.Support the show
    5/2/2023
    1:44:14
  • Mini Episode 13: ACOTAR Series
    This week we read listener emails!If you would like to submit an audio recording via Camflare, go to our website booktalkforbooktok.com to view more information on how to use the desktop or mobile app to send us your recording.Support the show
    4/27/2023
    19:19
  • S3E13 ACOWAR: Chapters 41 - 43
    In the wake of the Hybern attack on the Summer Court, the meeting of the High Lords is moved up, and with it are increased anxieties among the Inner Circle. Despite her previous declinations, Nesta chooses to join the Inner Circle members who will attend the meeting as a newly minted emissary to the human lands. But will her High Fae appearance be enough to convince the High Lords to unite, or will Feyre’s High Lady status cause more tension between the tenuous alliances?This episode of Book Talk for BookTok cover chapters 41 through 43 of Sarah J. Maas' A Court of Wings and Ruin.Support the show
    4/25/2023
    1:03:45
  • Mini Episode 12: Interview w/ Ben Mercer (@bcemercer)
    Today we’re taking a step away from our usual ACOTAR content to speak with the author of Fringes, Ben Mercer. In recent years, Ben has garnered a following on his TikTok for his weekly TikTok live readings and his book recommendations. Before his TikTok success, Ben was a professional rugby player, playing in England and Australia before making it to France. In his book Fringes, Ben talks about his time in France as well as the inner workings of professional athletics.  Follow him on TikTok and Instagram @bcemercerIf you would like to submit an audio recording via Camflare, go to our website booktalkforbooktok.com to view more information on how to use the desktop or mobile app to send us your recording.Support the show
    4/20/2023
    1:01:50

About Book Talk for BookTok

Do you ever get swept up in the fan theories for your favorite novel on TikTok / BookTok? Well we do, too! Book Talk for BookTok co-hosts Jac and Amy deep dive into the writing of some of BookTok's favorite novels. With their literary backgrounds, they're here to provide some novel insight (see what we did there?) to popular books on BookTok, sprinkled with a rant or two and a generous layer of humor. In season one, Jac and Amy explored Sarah J. Maas’ controversial novel, A Court of Thorns and Roses. In season two, they covered the beloved sequel, A Court of Mist and Fury. In season three, which launched January 31, 2023, they dive into the final book in the series, A Court of Wings and Ruin.
