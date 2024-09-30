The Greatest True Crime Stories Ever Told

Bonus Episode: True Crime as an Entertainment Genre w/ Keith Wallman
In this exclusive bonus episode, producer Emma DeMuth sits down with Keith Wallman, Editor-in-Chief of Diversion Books, to discuss the "why" behind the true crime genre. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
19:35
Finding My Brother's Killer
This is the story of Penny Farmer—who lost her brother at sea in the late 1970s, and never stopped looking for him. Not for 40 years… The Greatest True Crime Stories is a production of Diversion Audio.• Follow Diversion Audio on Instagram • Explore more: diversionaudio.com This series is hosted by Mary Kay McBrayer. Check out more of her work at www.marykaymcbrayer.com.This episode was written by Nora BatelleEditorial Direction by Nora BatelleDeveloped by Scott Waxman, Emma DeMuth and Jacob BronsteinProduced by Antonio EnriquezDirected by Jacob BronsteinTheme Music by Tyler CashExecutive Produced by Scott Waxman, Mark Francis, and Jacob BronsteinSpecial Thanks: Penny Farmer, Dead in the Water, My Forty-Year Search for My Brother's Killer
--------
1:01:01
People Don't Sleep in Bras
This episode is about the murder of Steve Beard…and Steve's wife's lover, who shot him.The Greatest True Crime Stories is a production of Diversion Audio.• Follow Diversion Audio on Instagram • Explore more: diversionaudio.com This series is hosted by Mary Kay McBrayer. Check out more of her work at www.marykaymcbrayer.com.This episode was written by Mary Kay McBrayerEditorial Direction by Nora BatelleDeveloped by Scott Waxman, Emma DeMuth and Jacob BronsteinProduced and directed by Mark Francis and Antonio EnriquezTheme Music by Tyler CashExecutive Produced by Scott Waxman, Mark Francis, and Jacob BronsteinSpecial Thanks: The Fortune Hunter by Suzy Spencer Lange, M. (2023, February 16). The case for chilling. The New York Times. https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/16/style/sheila-liming-hanging-out-interview.html NBCUniversal News Group. (2018, March 29). How to make friends as an adult. NBCNews.com. https://www.nbcnews.com/better/health/how-make-friends-adult-ncna860971
--------
1:05:18
The Murder Factory (Pt 2)
This is the second episode of a two-episode mini series about the Archer House. It was supposed to be a place where older folks could find comfort, community, and somewhere to call home. Instead, it was a murder factory. The Greatest True Crime Stories is a production of Diversion Audio.• Follow Diversion Audio on Instagram • Explore more: diversionaudio.com This series is hosted by Mary Kay McBrayer. Check out more of her work at www.marykaymcbrayer.com.This episode was written by Mary Kay McBrayerEditorial Direction by Nora BatelleDeveloped by Scott Waxman, Emma DeMuth and Jacob BronsteinProduced, Directed and Edited by Mark FrancisTheme Music by Tyler CashExecutive Produced by Scott Waxman, Mark Francis, and Jacob BronsteinSpecial Thanks:Devil's Rooming House: The True Story of America's Deadliest Female Serial Killer by M William Phelps
--------
56:22
The Murder Factory (Pt 1)
This is the first episode of a two-episode mini series about the Archer House. It was supposed to be a place where older folks could find comfort, community, and somewhere to call home. Instead, it was a murder factory. The Greatest True Crime Stories is a production of Diversion Audio.• Follow Diversion Audio on Instagram • Explore more: diversionaudio.com This series is hosted by Mary Kay McBrayer. Check out more of her work at www.marykaymcbrayer.com.This episode was written by Mary Kay McBrayerEditorial Direction by Nora BatelleDeveloped by Scott Waxman, Emma DeMuth and Jacob BronsteinProduced, Directed and Edited by Mark FrancisTheme Music by Tyler CashExecutive Produced by Scott Waxman, Mark Francis, and Jacob BronsteinSpecial Thanks:Devil's Rooming House: The True Story of America's Deadliest Female Serial Killer by M William Phelps
The Greatest True Crime Stories Ever Told is an anthology podcast series of the most layered and engrossing true crime stories about female killers, cops, scientists, lawyers, scammers, activists, and more. Hosted by true crime writer, Mary Kay McBrayer, this podcast tells the stories in which women aren’t narrowly defined as victims, but instead are the protagonists.