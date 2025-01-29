Soldier Preachers, late-life love and Soapy the cat in Marilynne Robinson's Gilead
Gilead, from 2004, by the American writer Marilynne Robinson, is a smash-hit novel about Calvinism, three generations of Congregationalist minister and a cat called Soapy. Unlikely trifecta through this is, Gilead is a gorgeous, life-affirming tale that has the distinction of being one of Barack Obama's favorite books. The Gilead tetralogy - the four novels that make up Robinson's Gilead cycle, were Oprah's Book Club pick in 2021 and Robinson is beloved by intellectuals and celebrities alike.Despite all the Calvinism - or maybe because of it - it is a beautiful novel about fatherhood, intergeneration struggle, the legacy of the Civil War, appreciating the everyday beauty of life, about mortality and letting go. Robinson is on public record speaking about the humanity and compassion inherent in puritan theology, its role in leading us out of our global political crises, the conversational, engaging genre of the sermon as a literary form, and why – like Sophie – she thinks the Protestant Reformation is right up there with the invention of cinema and the internet as one of a handful of the most impactful and transformative cultural events of human modernity.Further Reading and Listening:Marilynne Robinson, the Gilead novels: Gilead, Home, Lila, Jack.Conversation between Robinson and Obama:https://www.nybooks.com/articles/2015/11/05/president-obama-marilynne-robinson-conversation/?srsltid=AfmBOoq8ggGJ-bnyvBupbhzTEzu0XzgRR2kSqVWxk2RlHDjvUCaIGLyDPodcast with Marylinne Robinson about Calvinism:https://conversationswithtyler.com/episodes/marilynne-robinson/
Jane Austen goes to the dark side: social turmoil and scandalous texting in Sense and Sensibility
If you think Jane Austen is light and bright and sparkling, think again. In Sense and Sensibility, her first published novel, Jane goes to the dark side. Listeners remembering Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet laughing prettily in pale dresses might be expecting a tale of sisterly affection and romantic walks, while Hugh Grant stammers and charms his way towards inevitable wedlock. Tune in to hear how Austen changes the course of the English novel by writing about teenage girls left homeless, the unfairness of inheritance laws, and vulnerable young women whose lives literally depend on being able to trust the men they love. She weaves in a double tragedy where a mother's and a daughter's lives are destroyed by unwanted pregnancies. Austen writes about chronic anxiety and depression, with wickedly clever barbs and catty character take-downs.Jonty and Sophie discuss the events that led Austen to write this black comedy in the way she did. Hear what was happening in Jane's seemingly uneventful life that explains the darkness and the scandal of this story, albeit set in delightfully large houses and charming cottages, with a liberal dose of balls, smart carriages, fashionable dresses and even a custom-ordered toothpick-case.Further Reading:Claire Tomalin, Jane Austen: A Life.Ang Lee, Sense and Sensibility.Rachel Cohen, Austen Years: A Memoir in Five Novels.D.A. Miller, Jane Austen and the Secret of Style. Section about the toothpick case in Sense and Sensibility.Mentioned in episode: William Cowper, Austen's favourite poet. https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poets/william-cowper
Cannes, a white mess jacket, and the pure joy of P.G. Wodehouse's "Right Ho, Jeeves"
Right Ho, Jeeves was the 34th novel by the British writer PG Wodehouse, written when he was - struggling writers take note - 52 years old. But you would never guess this. It is fresh, energetic, joyful, structurally perfect and one of a handful of books that might be considered Wodehouse's masterpiece. The story follows the escapades of hopeless toff Bertie Wooster and his mentally superior butler Jeeves as they tackle the romantic woes of Bertie's friends, the demands of his formidable Aunt Dahlia, and bicker over matters of fashion, all against the romantic, timeless backdrop of a large English country-house. Join Sophie and Jonty as they uncover Wodehouse's emotionally-starved childhood, during which he was brought up by nannies, aunts and school matrons while his parents sweated the benefits of imperialism in Hong Kong. How he perfected the Jeeves and Wooster characters while his neighbour and friend on Long Island, F Scott Fitzgerald, wrote The Great Gatsby. How he enjoyed the side hustle to end all side hustles as lyricist for the great composer Jerome Kern. How the secret to understanding Jeeves may lie in the opening chapters of Bram Stoker's Dracula. How Wodehouse dedicated Right Ho, Jeeves - arguably his masterpiece - to his tax lawyer of all people. And how, having achieved fame and fortune as one of the best-loved novelists in both Britain and the United States, Wodehouse torpedoed his reputation by broadcasting a series of Nazi-friendly radio essays for Goebbels in Berlin during the Second World War, joking that the only issue between the Allies and the Nazis was a lack of mutual understanding, that he was no longer proud to be English, and that he would give the Nazis all of 'India' if they'd let him go home. Further reading: Wodehouse: A Life by Robert McCrum
The Craft of Writing, the Booker Prize from Australia: Charlotte Wood on My Name is Lucy Barton
Elizabeth Strout's My Name Is Lucy Barton is a much-loved and perennially-read novel that has caught the attention of literally millions of readers worldwide. But it's quiet, low-key book, about family dynamics and difficult feelings, with a modest plot and characters who wouldn't seem heroic if you met them in real life. Find out why Charlotte Wood found herself drawn to a novel that refuses to be a "people pleaser." How does it connect to her own novel Stone Yard Devotional, shortlisted for the 2024 Booker Prize. Charlotte also unearths one of SLoB's best-ever secrets about how Elizabeth Strout trained herself to write with radical honesty. Sophie waxes lyrical about the landscapes of Strout's homestate Maine, and Jonty makes a passionate care for My Name is Lucy Barton as a classic about men as well as women, equally compelling for the blokes.Further Reading:Elizabeth Strout, My Name is Lucy Barton, Anything is Possible, Oh William, Lucy by the Sea, Tell Me Everything, (Random House, 2016-2024)Charlotte Wood, Stone Yard Devotional (Riverhead/ Allen and Unwin, 2024)https://www.charlottewood.com.au/
Literature's great parties: launch 2025 in style with Lady Macbeth, Count Dracula and the Mad Hatter
To round out 2024, SLoB is hosting the world's shortest New Year's Eve party, in which we rank literary history's most under-the-radar ragers. Crank up your sonos and get ready for classic fun this New Year. In under an hour, and with lashings of improvisational revelry, Sophie and Jonty review and rank party scenes from the books they covered in 2024. Most readers of the great English classics come for the amazing settings, the unrequited passions, the rampant alcoholism, homicidal rage and untreated personality disorders. But after this episode, you'll stay for all the underappreciated scenes of hospitality, small group functions and intimate dinners. SLoB ranks according to five key metrics - all in the name of literary festivity and new year's optimism. Pre-game for your 2024 NYE bash with this baby, recorded in a new studio with a special machine that enables Jonty to make amusing sound-effects over the voice tracks.
