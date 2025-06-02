Powered by RND
The Best People with Nicolle Wallace
The Best People with Nicolle Wallace
The Best People with Nicolle Wallace

MSNBC
Society & Culture
The Best People with Nicolle Wallace
  • Rachel Maddow: Born to Dilly Dally, Forced to Fight Fascism
    On the second episode of “The Best People with Nicolle Wallace,” Nicolle’s “phone-a-friend" Rachel Maddow reflects on the weird reality of this moment: after tumbling over the edge of the cliff of Trumpism, how do Americans navigate the canyon below? They muse about “shirtless” Vladimir Putin’s embarrassing relationship with President Trump, why Americans aren’t buying that immigrants are the enemy, and why Rachel finds hope in good old-fashioned protest.   Want to listen to this show without ads? Sign up for MSNBC Premium on Apple Podcasts.  
    57:00
  • Jason Bateman Can’t Look Away
    Welcome to “The Best People with Nicolle Wallace.” Each week, Nicolle sits down with someone she admires for conversations that are illuminating, inspiring, and sometimes surprising. This first episode begins with Jason Bateman copping to how much he’d love to be behind the steady camon Nicolle’s “Deadline: White House” set. From there they discuss his endearingly barbed relationship with his “Smartless” co-hosts Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, reflect on how to navigate the incredible plot twists of this wild Trump era, and Jason walks Nicolle through how to capture good sound of a body splat on the pavement.Want to listen to this show without ads? Sign up for MSNBC Premium on Apple Podcasts. 
    41:15
  • Introducing “The Best People with Nicolle Wallace”
    On her new podcast, “The Best People,” Nicolle Wallace sits down with the smartest, funniest, wisest people she knows. These are the people who are the best at what they do and use their success to help others.  Hear from some of the biggest names in media, sports, and entertainment; people such as Jason Bateman, Rachel Maddow, Sarah Jessica Parker, Doc Rivers, and Kara Swisher.  New episodes drop on Mondays, beginning June 2nd. And you can sign up for MSNBC Premium on Apple Podcasts to get early access, ad-free listening, and bonus content.
    2:11

About The Best People with Nicolle Wallace

Who are The Best People? They’re the most magnetic and engaging people in the room; the ones who know how to get that extra something out of every collaboration, connection, and endeavor. These people are the best at what they do and know how to bring out the best in others. Now, in an era of social and political upheaval, The Best People share lessons that we can all use. Listen as Nicolle Wallace seeks varied perspectives on how to keep reaching for truth, decency, and connection.
Society & CultureNews

