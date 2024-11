Seinfeld Said Comedy Was Under Attack, Now He's Taking It Back

As seen on Gutfeld!, former GOP Congressman Lee Zeldin, Comedian Jeff Dye, Comedian Joe Devito, and FOX News Contributor Kat Timpf discuss why comedian Jerry Seinfeld is now walking back his comments attacking political correctness. Plus, Greg delivers a monologue highlighting how media bias has gotten so far past the point of absurdity it could be viewed as comedy.