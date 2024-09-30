Powered by RND
FOX News Radio
Greg Gutfeld is the host of The Greg Gutfeld Show, and member of The Five on FOX News Channel. Greg is the one on this podcast. That is, unless you want to be t...
NewsComedySociety & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 277
  • They Denied Them Relief For Supporting The Commander-In-Chief
    As seen on Gutfeld!, FOX News Contributor, Kat Timpf, Host of the Tyrus & The Wise Men podcast, Tyrus, Comedian Jim Florentine, & Former NFL Sideline Reporter, Michele Tafoya weigh in on reporting of FEMA employees intentionally avoided providing relief to houses that had Trump signs. Plus, Greg shares his thoughts on some of President-elect Trump's cabinet picks. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    20:36
  • Gen Z Gives The Trump Team Glee
    As seen on Gutfeld!, Musician, Winston Marshall, Comedian Jamie Lissow, FOX News Contributor, Kat Timpf, and Host of the 'Tyrus & The Wise Men' podcast, Tyrus, break down some of the most insane reaction to President-elect Trump's resounding election victory. Plus, Gutfeld delivers a monologue recapping this historic election that sounded just a tad different from those of other late night hosts. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    21:21
  • Democrats Reprieve Is Too Much To Believe
    As seen on Gutfeld!, FOX News Contributor Kat Timpf, Host of the Tyrus & The Wise Men Podcast, Tyrus, former Sports Anchor, Sage Steal, and comedian Jim Norton discuss how Republican staffers have to moderate Democratic positions when conducting their focus groups because the participants don't believe those positions are real.  Plus, Greg reflects on a wild and historic presidential campaign.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    15:40
  • Vice President Harris' Town Hall Mess Leaves Her In Distress
    As seen on Gutfeld!, Chairman of O’Leary Ventures and investor on ABC’s Shark Tank, Kevin O'Leary, Sports Reporter Emily Austin, FOX News Contributor Kat Timpf, and Host of the Tyrus & The Wise Men Podcast, Tyrus discuss Vice President Kamala Harris' disaster of a town hall with CNN's Anderson Cooper. Plus, Gutfeld delivers a monologue on where the nation stands in the race for the White House. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    23:02
  • Seinfeld Said Comedy Was Under Attack, Now He's Taking It Back
    As seen on Gutfeld!, former GOP Congressman Lee Zeldin, Comedian Jeff Dye, Comedian Joe Devito, and FOX News Contributor Kat Timpf discuss why comedian Jerry Seinfeld is now walking back his comments attacking political correctness. Plus, Greg delivers a monologue highlighting how media bias has gotten so far past the point of absurdity it could be viewed as comedy.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    19:24

About The One w/ Greg Gutfeld

Greg Gutfeld is the host of The Greg Gutfeld Show, and member of The Five on FOX News Channel. Greg is the one on this podcast. That is, unless you want to be the one. Go ahead. He doesn't mind.
