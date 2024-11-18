Wine & Crime Podcast

Ep394 Forensic Firsts

This week, the gals geek out once again over the coolest innovations in forensic history. Topics include a grasshopper leg that did a lot of legwork, one very impressive wood comparison, and a disappointed wife who really almost got away with it. Get your hands on a bottle of 19 Crimes Bride of Frankenstein Red Blend, reconsider that eggnog, and tune in for Forensic Firsts.