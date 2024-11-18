Wine & Crime Podcast

Powered by RND
Wine & Crime is a true crime / comedy podcast. Join two friends as they chug wine, chat true crime, and unleash their worst Minnesotan accents!
  • Ep71 Gossip at the Corpse Cart
    This month, Christine Schiefer of And That’s Why We Drink joins the gals for a chat about a real-life Coffin Flop, ill-conceived holiday candles, bad Honey, hot priests, a horrific oven death, and its polar opposite. Tune in for November’s Gossip at the Corpse Cart! For a full list of show sponsors, visit https://wineandcrimepodcast.com/sponsors
    --------  
    1:48:34
  • Ep396 Environmental Crimes
    This week, the gals get a polluted peek into a future without pro-planet oversight. Topics include the Dragons of Inaction, corporate greenwashing, and the true cost of Christmas trees. Crack open a can of Sipwell Tiny Victories Sparkling White, spike some trees, and tune in for Environmental Crimes. For a full list of show sponsors, visit https://wineandcrimepodcast.com/sponsors
    --------  
    2:25:45
  • Ep395 Italian Crimes
    This week, the gals dive into the rich and rowdy history of Europe’s sauciest state. Topics include the Black Death’s unlimited buffet, a ghostly girl and her a-hole dad, and some dangerous cult members with really dumb nicknames. Toast a glass of Sapore Locale Sangiovese, turn down the heavy metal, and tune in for Italian Crimes. For a full list of show sponsors, visit https://wineandcrimepodcast.com/sponsors  
    --------  
    2:06:52
  • Ep394 Forensic Firsts
    This week, the gals geek out once again over the coolest innovations in forensic history. Topics include a grasshopper leg that did a lot of legwork, one very impressive wood comparison, and a disappointed wife who really almost got away with it. Get your hands on a bottle of 19 Crimes Bride of Frankenstein Red Blend, reconsider that eggnog, and tune in for Forensic Firsts. For a full list of show sponsors, visit https://wineandcrimepodcast.com/sponsors
    --------  
    1:40:47
  • Ep393 Lead Crimes
    This week, the gals uncover some of the hidden dangers in a very common natural element. Topics include an insulting pretty-sister ratio, Beethoven’s depressing last years, and a doomed Arctic expedition. Pop open a fresh bottle of Masciarelli Montepulciano D'Abruzzo, quit licking the walls, and tune in for Lead Crimes. For a full list of show sponsors, visit https://wineandcrimepodcast.com/sponsors  
    --------  
    1:59:40

Wine & Crime is a true crime / comedy podcast. Join two friends as they chug wine, chat true crime, and unleash their worst Minnesotan accents!
