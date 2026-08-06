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267 episodes
- This week, the boys talk about the attendance record for the episodes, the upcoming counter-strike marathon challenge, and how Slime could help Ludwig solve his Streamer Games problem..
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- This week, Professor L is back from Streamer University! the boys talk about clips going viral from Professor L's classes, the search for the missing warehouse cat, and how Professor L got a few numbers wrong..
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About The Yard
The Yard is a show hosted by Ludwig, Nick, Slime, and Aiden. These four visionaries were sent back from the future to fill the gaping void of white podcasters in LA. So sit back, relax, and please for the love of god shut up you are being so loud right now.Podcast website
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The Yard
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The Yard: Podcasts in Family