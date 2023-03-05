The Yard
The Yard is a show hosted by Ludwig, Nick, Slime, and Aiden. These four visionaries were sent back from the future to fill the gaping void of white podcasters i...
Available Episodes
Ep. 94 - Slime Discovers Why He Loves Animals
This week, the boys talk about the fights in The Yard, slime's birthday, and Ludwig wanting to run a marathon...
Ep. 93 - We met Ludwig’s old friend. He exposed the truth.
This week, the boys are joined by Nut! The boys discuss how Ludwig and Nut met at ASU, how Nut started making videos with Jubilee, and how the gang would watch Nelk & Tucker together.
Ep. 92 - Slime Gets Pranked By Children
This week, the boys talk about Ludwig surviving in the forest for 24 hours, Slime getting shot while driving, and what Aiden did at Smash Camp...
Ep. 91 - Giving My Friends $1000 If They Answer THIS Question...
This week, the boys talk about what's happening with the Dalai Lama, Ludwig's banana bread, and who is actually Nick's friend.
Ep. 90 - The Jschlatt Episode
This week, the boys are joined by Jschlatt! The boys discuss the Enumclaw incident, the brain-eating amoeba and how Schlatt made Ludwig.
The Yard is a show hosted by Ludwig, Nick, Slime, and Aiden. These four visionaries were sent back from the future to fill the gaping void of white podcasters in LA. So sit back, relax, and please for the love of god shut up you are being so loud right now.
