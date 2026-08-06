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The Yard

The Yard
ComedyLeisure
The Yard
Latest episode

267 episodes

  • The Yard

    Ep. 262 - They Turned Ludwig Chinese

    08/05/2026 | 1h 37 mins.
    This week, the boys talk about Streamer Games, the Hank Green AI drama, and how Aiden's new cat has been leaving a mess..
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Yard

    Ep. 261 - This Drink Shouldn't Exist

    07/29/2026 | 1h 29 mins.
    This week, the boys talk about the attendance record for the episodes, the upcoming counter-strike marathon challenge, and how Slime could help Ludwig solve his Streamer Games problem..
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Yard

    Ep. 260 - Class Is Back in Session (ft. Professor L)

    07/22/2026 | 1h 28 mins.
    This week, Professor L is back from Streamer University! the boys talk about clips going viral from Professor L's classes, the search for the missing warehouse cat, and how Professor L got a few numbers wrong..
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Yard

    Ep. 259 - He's A Family Man Now

    07/15/2026 | 1h 38 mins.
    This week, the boys talk about Ludwig's new announcement, seeing The Odyssey, and Ludwig throwing the opening pitch at the Dodgers game!
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Yard

    Ep. 258 - We Solved Religion

    07/08/2026 | 1h 32 mins.
    This week, the boys talk about their trip away together, the etymology of 'W Goons', and how we are creating our own cult.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The Yard
The Yard is a show hosted by Ludwig, Nick, Slime, and Aiden. These four visionaries were sent back from the future to fill the gaping void of white podcasters in LA. So sit back, relax, and please for the love of god shut up you are being so loud right now.
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