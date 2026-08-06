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411 episodes
- Jeff Arcuri joins David and Dana this week to talk about doing comedy in the round, crowd work, and his new Netflix special “Nice to Meet You”. Also, the guys compare “mailbox money”, wonder if the pottery scene in Ghost is sexual, and Jeff explains why you should search for his special by his last name and not “Jeff”.
- From out of the Mediterranean Sea, Natasha Lyonne joins the guys from Spain this week to talk about Fred Armisen’s drum solos, working with Coleman Domingo on season 3 of Euphoria, and her new movie Klara and the Sun. Also, being a child actress on Pee-wee's Playhouse, who should be the next James Bond, and producing Russian Doll alongside Amy Poehler.
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About Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade
Longtime pals David Spade and Dana Carvey take you behind the curtain of showbiz as they hang out and chat with friends (old and new) from all corners of the entertainment world. Be a “Fly on the Wall” every Thursday as the guys and their guests share stories, tell jokes, do impressions, and deep dive into the comedy mind.On Mondays, join Dana and David to riff on current events, pop culture, trending clips, and answer audience questions. Kick back, relax, and enjoy the comedy, absurdity, and world-class banter from your favorite duo.All episodes are also available on YouTube: @flyonthewallpod.We want to hear from you! Send us your burning questions and deep thoughts: flyonthewall@audacy.com.Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade is presented by Audacy.Podcast website
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Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade: Podcasts in Family