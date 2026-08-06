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Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade

Audacy
ComedyComedy Interviews
Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade
Latest episode

411 episodes

  • Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade

    Jeff Arcuri Wants to Make Mailbox Money

    08/06/2026 | 43 mins.
    Jeff Arcuri joins David and Dana this week to talk about doing comedy in the round, crowd work, and his new Netflix special “Nice to Meet You”. Also, the guys compare “mailbox money”, wonder if the pottery scene in Ghost is sexual, and Jeff explains why you should search for his special by his last name and not “Jeff”.
  • Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade

    Is Spade David’s Real Last Name?

    08/03/2026 | 55 mins.
    This week David and Dana talk through David’s travel woes, the Fauci trial, and they pitch a sitcom for Greta Thunberg. Also, The Turtle Club gets a remix, Buzzing Around, and the news of the week.
  • Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade

    Natasha Lyonne on Twitter Haters, Fred Armisen, and Euphoria

    07/30/2026 | 48 mins.
    From out of the Mediterranean Sea, Natasha Lyonne joins the guys from Spain this week to talk about Fred Armisen’s drum solos, working with Coleman Domingo on season 3 of Euphoria, and her new movie Klara and the Sun. Also, being a child actress on Pee-wee's Playhouse, who should be the next James Bond, and producing Russian Doll alongside Amy Poehler.
  • Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade

    RE-RELEASE - Rob Schneider Pt 2

    07/29/2026 | 52 mins.
    This one was so good (and long) that we needed 2 parts.
  • Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade

    Shane Gillis Sets a Record + Birthday Flowers from Lorne

    07/27/2026 | 52 mins.
    This week, Dana and David are talking about Andrew Dice Clay, the LA sinkhole, and Shane Gillis’ record breaking show in Philadelphia. Also, Dana’s review of The Odyssey, AI scams, and getting birthday flowers from Lorne.
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About Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade
Longtime pals David Spade and Dana Carvey take you behind the curtain of showbiz as they hang out and chat with friends (old and new) from all corners of the entertainment world. Be a “Fly on the Wall” every Thursday as the guys and their guests share stories, tell jokes, do impressions, and deep dive into the comedy mind.On Mondays, join Dana and David to riff on current events, pop culture, trending clips, and answer audience questions. Kick back, relax, and enjoy the comedy, absurdity, and world-class banter from your favorite duo.All episodes are also available on YouTube: @flyonthewallpod.We want to hear from you! Send us your burning questions and deep thoughts: flyonthewall@audacy.com.Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade is presented by Audacy.
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