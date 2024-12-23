History Hyenas with Chris Distefano and Yannis Pappas

Winston Churchill was overweight and a cigar smoker, but the man lived a long life because he loved to paint and didn’t take everything too seriously—except for Hitler trying to take over the world. The boys uncover some wild fects about him. They also tease Operation Unthinkable, an absolutely insane idea Churchill came up with, but you can only hear about that at Patreon.com/historyhyenas.
Support our Sponsors:
Go to https://bit.ly/HistoryHyenasRAID to get insane bonuses- a legendary hero and 2 epic heroes for free!
BlueChew wants men rock hard. To receive your first month FREE. Visit https://bluechew.com
#comedy #Podcast #History
Join our Patreon at 👇
https://www.patreon.com/bayridgeboys/
Subscribe to the poddy woddy
Our YouTube!: https://bit.ly/2ARdDOz
HH Clips:https://bit.ly/2YaK2Z8
iTunes: https://apple.co/2UQTHCc
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3fxtsc0
Hyenas Merch!!!
https://teespring.com/stores/historyhyenas
Follow us Cuz!
🙆🏻♂️ Yannis Pappas
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/yannispappas/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/yannispappas
Website - https://www.yannispappascomedy.com/
🙆🏼♂️ Chris Distefano
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/chrisdcomedy/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/chrisdcomedy
Website - https://www.chrisdcomedy.com/
🐕More Hyenas
Website: www.historyhyenasisback.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/historyhyenas/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HistoryHyenas
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/historyhyenaspod
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:13:58
The Secret Life of Da Vinci
Was Leonardo da Vinci the most brilliant person ever? Was he the first true gay icon? How was he so brilliant? Most people know him for the Mona Lisa, but painting was his least favorite passion. He was an inventor, scientist, and architect. He was the ultimate Renaissance man and was way ahead of his time! He predicted and conceptualized ideas so advanced that they could only be realized long after his life. He lived freely, like a bird, following his curiosity wherever it led. The only thing he didn’t seem curious about was sex with women!
Yanni & Chris go wild discussing Leonardo da Vinci and how he put the PIECE in masterpiece. They uncover how he was most definitely a three-dollar bill and reveal the intense rivalry with Michelangelo, who absolutely hated him! Lt. Lollipop and Sgt. Snuggle even suggest that Da Vinci might have hidden Satanic symbols in his paintings—wild stuff!
Support our Sponsors:
Head to https://acorns.com/HYENAS or download the Acorns app to start saving and investing for your future today!
BlueChew wants men rock hard. To receive your first month FREE. Visit https://bluechew.com
Right now, OpenPhone is offering 20% off of your first 6 months when you go to
https://openphone.com/HYENAS
#Comedy #Podcast #History
Join our Patreon at 👇
https://www.patreon.com/historyhyenas/
Subscribe to the poddy woddy
Our YouTube!: https://bit.ly/2ARdDOz
HH Clips:https://bit.ly/2YaK2Z8
iTunes: https://apple.co/2UQTHCc
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1u2PXkAWotPezlqmYqJKAk?si=wLEnmSIPSZuZTIGHohivuQ
Hyenas Merch!!!
https://teespring.com/stores/historyhyenas
Follow us Cuz!
🙆🏻♂️ Yannis Pappas
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/yannispappas/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/yannispappas
Website - https://www.yannispappascomedy.com/
🙆🏼♂️ Chris Distefano
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/chrisdcomedy/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/chrisdcomedy
Website - https://www.chrisdcomedy.com/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:24:22
Matt Rife is for The Table
The boys had stand-up comedian Matt Rife on today and tried to crack him open and clean him out. They teach him about religion, China, eunichs and why social media is bad, bad, bad. Enjoy this episode and move your monkey to Matt Rife, aka Matty Teeth Tits.
Yannis Papas & Chris Distefano are the History Hyenas.
Support our Sponsors:
BlueChew wants men rock hard. To receive your first month FREE. Visit https://bluechew.com
Mando. New customers get $5 off a Starter Pack when you use code HYENAS at https://shopmando.com
Don’t let the meat sweats get you this holiday season. Your family and friends will thank you.
#comedy #Podcast #History
Join our Patreon at 👇
https://www.patreon.com/historyhyenas/
Subscribe to the poddy woddy
Our YouTube!: https://bit.ly/2ARdDOz
HH Clips:https://bit.ly/2YaK2Z8
iTunes: https://apple.co/2UQTHCc
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3fxtsc0
Hyenas Merch!!!
https://teespring.com/stores/historyhyenas
Follow us Cuz!
🙆🏻♂️ Yannis Pappas
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/yannispappas/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/yannispappas
Website - https://www.yannispappascomedy.com/
🙆🏼♂️ Chris Distefano
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/chrisdcomedy/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/chrisdcomedy
Website - https://www.chrisdcomedy.com/
🐕More Hyenas
Website: www.historyhyenasisback.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/historyhyenas/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HistoryHyenas
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/historyhyenaspod
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:25:36
John D. Rockefeller Good or Evil?
The Conspiracy Cuties have a wild one for you today, all about John D. Rockefeller and how he was a bad, bad, bad boy! Sgt. Snuggles and Lt. Lollipop make an appearance as well. Keep your kids home from school for this one!
John D. Rockefeller was a highly motivated individual from a young age. He was driven by a desire for wealth and dominance, but equally by a devotion to his faith and a longing to secure a place in heaven. This duality made him an intriguing paradox. Join the debate: Was Rockefeller a force for good, a symbol of exploitation, or a blend of both? Was he an angel, a devil, or something in between? His legacy continues to spark questions about ambition, morality, and the impact of great power.
#Comedy #Podcast #History
Join our Patreon at 👇
https://www.patreon.com/historyhyenas/
Subscribe to the poddy woddy
Our YouTube!: https://bit.ly/2ARdDOz
HH Clips:https://bit.ly/2YaK2Z8
iTunes: https://apple.co/2UQTHCc
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3fxtsc0
Hyenas Merch!!!
https://teespring.com/stores/historyhyenas
Follow us Cuz!
🙆🏻♂️ Yannis Pappas
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/yannispappas/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/yannispappas
Website - https://www.yannispappascomedy.com/
🙆🏼♂️ Chris Distefano
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/chrisdcomedy/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/chrisdcomedy
Website - https://www.chrisdcomedy.com/
🐕More Hyenas
Website: www.historyhyenasisback.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/historyhyenas/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HistoryHyenas
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/historyhyenaspod
Support our sponsors
BlueChew
Try BlueChew FREE--just pay $5 shipping at checkout–when you visit https://bluechew.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:23:52
Alexander The Great Gay?
Alexander the Great was a fully charged conqueror who had no chill. He was also a lover of men, women, and anything else available. History calls him “the Great,” but many in his own time considered him a tyrant.
If he had lived into his 80s, would we still call him “the Great”? If he lived today, would he be dismissed as a “three-dollar bill”?
He was undoubtedly a brilliant military leader—arguably the greatest of all time—but he didn’t seem to have much of a five-year plan beyond conquest.
#Comedy #Podcast #History
Join our Patreon at 👇
https://www.patreon.com/historyhyenas
Subscribe to the poddy woddy
Our YouTube!: https://bit.ly/2ARdDOz
HH Clips:https://bit.ly/2YaK2Z8
iTunes: https://apple.co/2UQTHCc
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3fxtsc0
Hyenas Merch!!!
https://teespring.com/stores/historyhyenas
Follow us Cuz!
🙆🏻♂️ Yannis Pappas
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/yannispappas/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/yannispappas
Website - https://www.yannispappascomedy.com/
🙆🏼♂️ Chris Distefano
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/chrisdcomedy/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/chrisdcomedy
Website - https://www.chrisdcomedy.com/
🐕More Hyenas
Website: www.historyhyenas.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/historyhyenas/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HistoryHyenas
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/historyhyenaspod
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
About History Hyenas with Chris Distefano and Yannis Pappas
Comedians Yannis Pappas and Chris Distefano are smoothie-drinking history cuties who bring wild energy to every episode of their podcast, History Hyenas! Join these two as they blend history and humor like never before. Get ready to laugh and learn with the boys!
Listen to History Hyenas with Chris Distefano and Yannis Pappas, Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app