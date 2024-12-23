History Hyenas with Chris Distefano and Yannis Pappas

The Secret Life of Da Vinci

Was Leonardo da Vinci the most brilliant person ever? Was he the first true gay icon? How was he so brilliant? Most people know him for the Mona Lisa, but painting was his least favorite passion. He was an inventor, scientist, and architect. He was the ultimate Renaissance man and was way ahead of his time! He predicted and conceptualized ideas so advanced that they could only be realized long after his life. He lived freely, like a bird, following his curiosity wherever it led. The only thing he didn’t seem curious about was sex with women! Yanni & Chris go wild discussing Leonardo da Vinci and how he put the PIECE in masterpiece. They uncover how he was most definitely a three-dollar bill and reveal the intense rivalry with Michelangelo, who absolutely hated him! Lt. Lollipop and Sgt. Snuggle even suggest that Da Vinci might have hidden Satanic symbols in his paintings—wild stuff! Support our Sponsors: Head to https://acorns.com/HYENAS or download the Acorns app to start saving and investing for your future today! BlueChew wants men rock hard. To receive your first month FREE. Visit https://bluechew.com Right now, OpenPhone is offering 20% off of your first 6 months when you go to https://openphone.com/HYENAS #Comedy #Podcast #History Join our Patreon at 👇 https://www.patreon.com/historyhyenas/ Subscribe to the poddy woddy Our YouTube!: https://bit.ly/2ARdDOz HH Clips:https://bit.ly/2YaK2Z8 iTunes: https://apple.co/2UQTHCc Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1u2PXkAWotPezlqmYqJKAk?si=wLEnmSIPSZuZTIGHohivuQ Hyenas Merch!!! https://teespring.com/stores/historyhyenas Follow us Cuz! 🙆🏻‍♂️ Yannis Pappas Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/yannispappas/ Twitter - https://twitter.com/yannispappas Website - https://www.yannispappascomedy.com/ 🙆🏼‍♂️ Chris Distefano Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/chrisdcomedy/ Twitter - https://twitter.com/chrisdcomedy Website - https://www.chrisdcomedy.com/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices