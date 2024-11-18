Matinee Monday: The Adventures of Pluto Nash (w/ Jessica St. Clair & Lennon Parham)

If you love Star Wars and Spaceballs, you'll LOVE The Adventures of Pluto Nash. This intergalactic flop will leave you questioning Eddie Murphy's career choices, the future of civilization, and your own sanity. Our guests Lennon Parham and Jessica St. Clair are down to deconstruct the confusing costuming and cloning that left us all stunned. Watch it if you must, but don't say we didn't warn you. (Originally Released 04/10/2012)