On the first ever live-streamed HDTGM episode, Paul, June, and Jason discuss the 2019 musical Cats. They talk about what exactly is a “Jellicle,” naked cats, magic, the existence of the butthole cut, and much more. Plus, some very special guests share their thoughts on the movie!(Originally Released 11/19/2020)
Tix on sale for Philly live show on Nov 16th and holiday virtual live show on Dec 12th! Go to hdtgm.com for ticket info, merch, and for more on bad movies.Order Paul’s book about his childhood: Joyful Recollections of TraumaFor extra content on Matinee Monday movies, visit Paul's YouTube page: youtube.com/paulscheerTalk bad movies on the HDTGM Discord: discord.gg/hdtgmPaul’s Discord: discord.gg/paulscheerFollow Paul’s movie recs on Letterboxd: letterboxd.com/paulscheer/Check out new HDTGM movie merch over at teepublic.com/stores/hdtgmPaul and Rob Huebel stream live on Twitch every Thursday 8-10pm EST: www.twitch.tv/friendzoneLike good movies too? Subscribe to Unspooled with Paul and Amy Nicholson: listen.earwolf.com/unspooledSubscribe to The Deep Dive with Jessica St. Clair and June Diane Raphael: www.thedeepdiveacademy.com/podcastWhere to find Paul, June, & Jason:@PaulScheer on Instagram & Twitter@Junediane on IG and @MsJuneDiane on TwitterJason is not on social mediaGet access to all the podcasts you love, music channels and radio shows with the SiriusXM App! Get 3 months free using the link: siriusxm.com/hdtgm.
--------
1:40:38
Q: The Winged Serpent LIVE!
Paul, Jason, & June break down the 1982 campy cult monster flick Q: The Winged Serpent starring Michael Moriarty & David Carradine. LIVE from Largo in L.A., they discuss the undercover mime in Richard Roundtree's death scene, Michael Moriarty's unhinged performance, the window washer's delicate decapitation, the meaning of the bizarre bar piano scene, and so much more. Plus, June gets startled by watching a scene in the film she'd already watched.
--------
1:17:43
Matinee Monday: The Island
The gang is back, or is it their clones, to discuss Michael Bay's bombastic movie, The Island. Paul, June, and Jason dig into Ewan McGregor and Scarlett Johansson running nonstop, clone clubs, jet motorcycles, and getting ratcheted out. Listen to The Island, or your clone may need to do it for you. (Originally Released 08/26/2021)
--------
1:11:26
Last Looks: Eye of the Beholder (w/ Mikhael Tara Garver)
Paul reopens the Team Sanity/Team Fred discussion during corrections & omissions on Eye of the Beholder. Plus, experiential designer Mikhael Tara Garver chats with Jason & Paul all about the world of large-scale immersive entertainment, her work on the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser, and the future of immersive at Culture House Media. Oh yeah, and we announce next week's new movie!
--------
40:50
Matinee Monday: The Adventures of Pluto Nash (w/ Jessica St. Clair & Lennon Parham)
If you love Star Wars and Spaceballs, you’ll LOVE The Adventures of Pluto Nash. This intergalactic flop will leave you questioning Eddie Murphy’s career choices, the future of civilization, and your own sanity. Our guests Lennon Parham and Jessica St. Clair are down to deconstruct the confusing costuming and cloning that left us all stunned. Watch it if you must, but don’t say we didn’t warn you. (Originally Released 04/10/2012)
The award-winning comedy podcast that celebrates bad movies. Comedians and actors Paul Scheer (The League), June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie), and Jason Mantzoukas (Big Mouth) break down the very best of the worst films ever made—we’re talkin’ blockbuster flops, cheesy 80s action movies, Lifetime thrillers, obscure cult classics, and if we’re honest… most Nic Cage and Jason Statham movies. Plus, sometimes they’re even joined by hilarious guests like Seth Rogen, Conan O’Brien, Amy Schumer, Nicole Byer, Nick Kroll, and Charlize Theron. And the best part? They watch these bad movies so you don’t have to!
New episodes every Friday. Classic episodes re-released every Monday.