Comedian Jeff Dye stops by the 1st time and Jamie roleplays with Bobby. We chat penguin-pizza-wings, living in cars, yawning, handsome comedians, sumo wrestling, cowboy whiskey mentality, and Filipino bats.
1:31:28
Oliver Hudson & After The Tears
Bobby's former co-star and pal Oliver Hudson stops by. We chat snow trips, drinking routines, Bobo crying, Kate Hudson, fly distractions, and Bobby's surprise liquid.
1:17:10
Nick Swardson & Rain Mang
Comedian and actor Nick Swardson joins us in the studio for the 1st time.
1:21:24
Dillon Francis & The Gucci Turntable
Dillon Francis is back for a 3rd time and Bobby improvises a club scenario. We chat jazz history, knowing our dads, DJ handoffs, German accents, rating DJs, Maroon 5, and Asian maps.
1:20:51
Harland Williams & I Love You, Friend-O
Harland Williams is back in full force for a 3rd time.