Taskmaster The Podcast *Best of TM NZ S2*

TM NZ S2 has become one of the most iconic series of Taskmaster and we have loved discussing it with all the brilliant NZ contestants and comedians. Here is the first of two Best Of episodes because who doesn't want to hear about Urzila's wet t-shirt, Guy Montgomery's podcast ideas or even David Correos thoughts on M&M's with hands. It's all here, enjoy! Your time starts now! Taskmaster returns on May 1st with a brand new line up and Ed will be back talking to some fabulous guests!