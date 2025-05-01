We're back baby! New Taskmaster is finally here and joining Ed in the Taskmaster Caravan is none other than Series 17 favourite, Nick Mohammed! Nick and Ed talk through the new line up, the tasks and even give some predictions. To find out more about Nick's Tour visit nickmohammedlive.comTo catch up all things Taskmaster make sure you go to Taskmaster.tv Next week Ed will be back with our first Series 19 contestant, Mathew Baynton!
1:00:55
Taskmaster The Podcast *Best of TM NZ S2 Part 2*
It's the second instalment of our favourite TM NZ S2 bits! Ed and guests discuss the sabotage task, the diss track, escape rooms and of course - the magical first dates! Taskmaster is back on Thursday May 1st at 9pm on channel 4. Join Ed straight after who will be chatting to Nick Mohammed about the new series!!
53:56
Taskmaster The Podcast *Best of TM NZ S2*
TM NZ S2 has become one of the most iconic series of Taskmaster and we have loved discussing it with all the brilliant NZ contestants and comedians. Here is the first of two Best Of episodes because who doesn't want to hear about Urzila's wet t-shirt, Guy Montgomery's podcast ideas or even David Correos thoughts on M&M's with hands. It's all here, enjoy! Your time starts now! Taskmaster returns on May 1st with a brand new line up and Ed will be back talking to some fabulous guests!
1:02:10
Taskmaster: The People's Podcast - S12, Ep. 1
Ed will be back soon with fresh new Taskmaster takes but for this week join the People's Podcast as Jenny and Jack discuss a vintage episode featuring an Imbalance in the Poppability. Stay tuned to the feed for more Taskmaster news.To get all your latest TM news visit Taskmaster.tv Catch up on UK Taskmaster and NZ Taskmaster channel4.com Subscribe to Taskmaster: The People's Podcast for more Taskmaster stats and chats. Visit jennyeclair.com to buy tickets to Jenny's tour or her memoir Jokes, Jokes, Jokes.
47:24
Ep 200. Laura Daniel - TM NZ S2 EP.10
It's the champion! That's right, Ed is joined by Laura Daniel to discuss the final episode of TM NZ S2. The pair reflect on the series and Laura shares the background story to the educational puppet show! All this plus loads more. Stay tuned on the feed for more Taskmaster news. To find out more about Two Hearts follow @twoheartscomedy on Instagram To get all your latest TM news visit Taskmaster.tv Catch up on UK Taskmaster and NZ Taskmaster channel4.com
This is the official Taskmaster podcast, hosted by former champion and chickpea lover, Ed Gamble. Each week, released straight after the show is broadcast on Channel 4, Ed will be joined by a special guest to dissect and discuss the latest episode. Past contestants, little Alex Horne, and even the Taskmaster himself will feature in this brand-new podcast from the producers of the BAFTA-winning comedy show.