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Whiskey Ginger with Andrew Santino

Andrew Santino
Comedy
Whiskey Ginger with Andrew Santino
Latest episode

411 episodes

  • Whiskey Ginger with Andrew Santino

    Daniel Sloss: Nothing Is Off Limits | WhiskeyGinger

    07/31/2026 | 1h 41 mins.
    Welcome to Whiskey Ginger a Wave series presented by Fanduel.

    Andrew Santino sits down with Scottish comedy powerhouse Daniel Sloss for a conversation about stand-up, fatherhood, marriage, cancel culture, writing jokes that make audiences uncomfortable, and why the best comedy usually lives somewhere people are afraid to go. Daniel has built a career on tackling subjects most comics avoid, and somehow making them both hilarious and deeply human.

    The two dive into touring the world, finding the line (and crossing it), life after becoming a dad, and why audiences are still hungry for comedy that actually says something. As always, Santino keeps things loose while Daniel delivers the kind of brutally honest perspective that's made him one of the most respected stand-ups in the world.

    Check out Daniel's latest comedy special, CAN'T, now streaming exclusively on his website, and find dates for his worldwide BITTER tour:https://danielsloss.com

    Follow Daniel Sloss:https://www.instagram.com/danielsloss

    Follow Andrew Santino:https://www.instagram.com/cheetosantino

    Follow Whiskey Ginger:https://instagram.com/whiskeygingerpodcast

    #WhiskeyGinger #AndrewSantino #DanielSloss #ComedyPodcast

    ===================================================

    This episode is sponsored by:

    FANDUEL
    Bet on a match and get Bonus Bets for every goal scored in that match
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    MARS MEN
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    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Whiskey Ginger with Andrew Santino

    We're Hannah Berner's favorite boy pod! 😂 | Whiskey Ginger

    07/24/2026 | 1h 35 mins.
    Welcome to Whiskey Ginger a Wave series presented by Fanduel.

    Andrew Santino sits down with comedian, bestselling author, and podcast host Hannah Berner for a hilarious conversation about stand-up, marriage, social media, anxiety, the internet, and why overthinking can actually make for great comedy. Hannah and Santino bounce between relationships, life on the road, podcasting, and the absurd realities of making a living by saying the quiet part out loud.

    They also talk about Hannah's latest stand-up special, *None of My Business*, now streaming on Hulu. Be sure to check out the special, and if you haven't already, listen to her hit podcast *Giggly Squad*, which she co-hosts with Paige DeSorbo.

    Watch Hannah's stand-up special *None of My Business* on Hulu:
    https://www.hulu.com

    Listen to *Giggly Squad*:
    https://gigglysquad.com

    Follow Hannah Berner:
    https://www.instagram.com/hannahberner

    Follow Andrew Santino:
    https://www.instagram.com/cheetosantino

    Follow Whiskey Ginger:
    https://instagram.com/whiskeygingerpodcast

    #WhiskeyGinger #AndrewSantino #HannahBerner #ComedyPodcast
    =======================================================

    This episode is sponsored by:

    FANDUEL
    Play Daily Dingers and make your FREE pick on who’s hitting a homer.
    http://fanduel.com/whiskey

    SHADYRAYS
    PROMO CODE: GINGER
    GET 50% OFF 2+ PAIRS OF POLARIZED SHADES
    https://shadyrays.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Whiskey Ginger with Andrew Santino

    Prof is our favorite Good Time Boy! | Whiskey Ginger

    07/17/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    Welcome to Whiskey Ginger a Wave series presented by Fanduel.

    Andrew Santino sits down with rapper, songwriter, and performer Prof for a hilarious conversation about independent music, life on the road, building a fiercely loyal fanbase, and embracing complete creative freedom. PROF has carved out his own lane with unforgettable live shows, razor-sharp lyrics, and a personality that's just as entertaining offstage as it is on.

    They get into touring, songwriting, the music business, comedy, finding your audience, and why doing things your own way can sometimes be the best career move you ever make. As always, Santino keeps things loose while PROF delivers stories that are equal parts outrageous and inspiring.

    Check out PROF's music, tour dates, merch, and more:
    https://www.profgampo.com

    Follow PROF:
    https://www.instagram.com/profgampo

    Follow Andrew Santino:
    https://www.instagram.com/cheetosantino

    Follow Whiskey Ginger:
    https://instagram.com/whiskeygingerpodcast

    #WhiskeyGinger #AndrewSantino #PROF #HipHop #Rap
    ================================================

    This episode is sponsored by:

    SQUARESPACE
    USE PROMO CODE: WHISKEY
    GET 10% OFF YOUR ORDER
    https://squarespace.com/whiskey

    FANDUEL
    Bet on a match and get Bonus Bets for every goal scored in that match
    http://fanduel.com

    QUINCE
    GET FREE SHIPPING &
    365 DAY RETURNS
    http://quince.com/whiskey
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Whiskey Ginger with Andrew Santino

    Zac Townsend and Santino Get Completely Sidetracked | Whiskey Ginger

    07/10/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    Welcome to Whiskey Ginger a Wave series presented by Fanduel.

    Andrew Santino sits down with rising comedian Zac Townsend for a hilarious conversation about stand-up, touring, life on the road, internet fame, writing jokes, and all the ridiculous moments that come with trying to make people laugh for a living.

    Zac shares stories from his rapid rise through the comedy world, what it's like building an audience online while sharpening his act on stage, and why the best comedians never stop chasing the next laugh. From awkward gigs to wild road stories, Santino and Zac bounce between honest comedy talk and complete nonsense in the best possible way.

    Check out Zac's tour dates and upcoming shows:
    https://www.punchup.live/zactownsend

    Follow Zac Townsend:
    https://www.instagram.com/zactownsend_

    Follow Andrew Santino:
    https://www.instagram.com/cheetosantino

    Follow Whiskey Ginger:
    https://instagram.com/whiskeygingerpodcast

    🕐 Timestamps:
    00:00 – Intro
    03:05 – I scare people in LA
    08:26 – We met in Nashville
    12:47 – Mom's dead & I never met my dad
    23:08 – Zac & Santino's Kill Tony Impression
    26:57 – Santino & Scott Grimes
    43:46 – Successful Friends
    56:29 – Thoughts on going to college

    #WhiskeyGinger #AndrewSantino #ZacTownsend #ComedyPodcast
    ========================================================

    This episode is sponsored by:

    FANDUEL
    Bet on a match and get Bonus Bets for every goal scored in that match
    http://fanduel.com

    SHADYRAYS
    PROMO CODE: GINGER
    GET 50% OFF 2+ PAIRS OF POLARIZED SHADES
    https://shadyrays.com

    HELIX
    Go to helixsleep.com/Whiskey for 20% off Sitewide,
    25% off Luxe Mattresses, and 30% off Elite Mattresses
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Whiskey Ginger with Andrew Santino

    Shane Mauss Is Back On The Show! | Whiskey Ginger

    07/07/2026 | 1h 16 mins.
    Welcome to Whiskey Ginger a Wave series presented by Fanduel.

    Santino sits down with comedian, science communicator, and podcast host Shane Mauss for a conversation that somehow bounces between stand-up, neuroscience, psychedelics, consciousness, mental health, and the ridiculousness of everyday life. Shane has spent years exploring the intersection of comedy and science, and he brings that same curiosity and plenty of laughs to this episode.

    They talk about creativity, fear, the human brain, touring, personal growth, and why asking big questions often leads to even stranger answers. Whether they're diving into philosophy or getting sidetracked by complete nonsense, Santino and Shane keep the conversation funny from start to finish.

    Check out Shane's two new specials TRIPS out now! 🍄
    First Dose: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dHh3OSbTcWM
    Second Dose: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ix-0-BDLBHE

    You can also check out Shane's podcast Here We Are & Myth Understanding and tour dates at: https://www.shanemauss.com

    Follow Shane Mauss:
    https://www.instagram.com/shanemauss

    Follow Andrew Santino:
    https://www.instagram.com/cheetosantino

    Follow Whiskey Ginger:
    https://instagram.com/whiskeygingerpodcast

    🕐 Timestamps:
    00:00 – BAD GAMESHOW
    02:22 – Shanes vs Shawns
    07:04 – I'm Not A Researcher
    17:06 – What was too much for you?
    34:31 – The Social Brain
    41:08 – Incredibly Bizarre Facts About 2 and 3 Toed Sloths
    55:00 – The Tasmanian Devil

    #WhiskeyGinger #AndrewSantino #ShaneMauss #ComedyPodcast
    ================================================

    This episode is sponsored by:

    FANDUEL
    Bet on a match and get Bonus Bets for every goal scored in that match
    http://fanduel.com

    SQUARESPACE
    USE PROMO CODE: WHISKEY
    GET 10% OFF YOUR ORDER
    https://squarespace.com/whiskey

    LIQUID IV
    USE PROMO CODE: 2026WG
    FOR 20% OFF YOUR FIRST ORDER
    http://liquidiv.com
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Whiskey Ginger with Andrew Santino
Comedian Andrew Santino interviews friends in and out of the entertainment industry as they reflect on deviant stories of their past; while sipping whiskey. Available on all streaming services and Spotify.
Podcast website
Comedy

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