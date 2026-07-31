Whiskey Ginger with Andrew Santino

Welcome to Whiskey Ginger a Wave series presented by Fanduel.



Santino sits down with comedian, science communicator, and podcast host Shane Mauss for a conversation that somehow bounces between stand-up, neuroscience, psychedelics, consciousness, mental health, and the ridiculousness of everyday life. Shane has spent years exploring the intersection of comedy and science, and he brings that same curiosity and plenty of laughs to this episode.



They talk about creativity, fear, the human brain, touring, personal growth, and why asking big questions often leads to even stranger answers. Whether they're diving into philosophy or getting sidetracked by complete nonsense, Santino and Shane keep the conversation funny from start to finish.



Check out Shane's two new specials TRIPS out now! 🍄

First Dose: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dHh3OSbTcWM

Second Dose: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ix-0-BDLBHE



You can also check out Shane's podcast Here We Are & Myth Understanding and tour dates at: https://www.shanemauss.com



Follow Shane Mauss:

https://www.instagram.com/shanemauss



Follow Andrew Santino:

https://www.instagram.com/cheetosantino



Follow Whiskey Ginger:

https://instagram.com/whiskeygingerpodcast



🕐 Timestamps:

00:00 – BAD GAMESHOW

02:22 – Shanes vs Shawns

07:04 – I'm Not A Researcher

17:06 – What was too much for you?

34:31 – The Social Brain

41:08 – Incredibly Bizarre Facts About 2 and 3 Toed Sloths

55:00 – The Tasmanian Devil



#WhiskeyGinger #AndrewSantino #ShaneMauss #ComedyPodcast

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