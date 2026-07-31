Whiskey Ginger with Andrew Santino

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411 episodes
- Welcome to Whiskey Ginger a Wave series presented by Fanduel.
Andrew Santino sits down with Scottish comedy powerhouse Daniel Sloss for a conversation about stand-up, fatherhood, marriage, cancel culture, writing jokes that make audiences uncomfortable, and why the best comedy usually lives somewhere people are afraid to go. Daniel has built a career on tackling subjects most comics avoid, and somehow making them both hilarious and deeply human.
The two dive into touring the world, finding the line (and crossing it), life after becoming a dad, and why audiences are still hungry for comedy that actually says something. As always, Santino keeps things loose while Daniel delivers the kind of brutally honest perspective that's made him one of the most respected stand-ups in the world.
Check out Daniel's latest comedy special, CAN'T, now streaming exclusively on his website, and find dates for his worldwide BITTER tour:https://danielsloss.com
Follow Daniel Sloss:https://www.instagram.com/danielsloss
Follow Andrew Santino:https://www.instagram.com/cheetosantino
Follow Whiskey Ginger:https://instagram.com/whiskeygingerpodcast
#WhiskeyGinger #AndrewSantino #DanielSloss #ComedyPodcast
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This episode is sponsored by:
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- Welcome to Whiskey Ginger a Wave series presented by Fanduel.
Andrew Santino sits down with comedian, bestselling author, and podcast host Hannah Berner for a hilarious conversation about stand-up, marriage, social media, anxiety, the internet, and why overthinking can actually make for great comedy. Hannah and Santino bounce between relationships, life on the road, podcasting, and the absurd realities of making a living by saying the quiet part out loud.
They also talk about Hannah's latest stand-up special, *None of My Business*, now streaming on Hulu. Be sure to check out the special, and if you haven't already, listen to her hit podcast *Giggly Squad*, which she co-hosts with Paige DeSorbo.
Watch Hannah's stand-up special *None of My Business* on Hulu:
https://www.hulu.com
Listen to *Giggly Squad*:
https://gigglysquad.com
Follow Hannah Berner:
https://www.instagram.com/hannahberner
Follow Andrew Santino:
https://www.instagram.com/cheetosantino
Follow Whiskey Ginger:
https://instagram.com/whiskeygingerpodcast
#WhiskeyGinger #AndrewSantino #HannahBerner #ComedyPodcast
=======================================================
This episode is sponsored by:
FANDUEL
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- Welcome to Whiskey Ginger a Wave series presented by Fanduel.
Andrew Santino sits down with rapper, songwriter, and performer Prof for a hilarious conversation about independent music, life on the road, building a fiercely loyal fanbase, and embracing complete creative freedom. PROF has carved out his own lane with unforgettable live shows, razor-sharp lyrics, and a personality that's just as entertaining offstage as it is on.
They get into touring, songwriting, the music business, comedy, finding your audience, and why doing things your own way can sometimes be the best career move you ever make. As always, Santino keeps things loose while PROF delivers stories that are equal parts outrageous and inspiring.
Check out PROF's music, tour dates, merch, and more:
https://www.profgampo.com
Follow PROF:
https://www.instagram.com/profgampo
Follow Andrew Santino:
https://www.instagram.com/cheetosantino
Follow Whiskey Ginger:
https://instagram.com/whiskeygingerpodcast
#WhiskeyGinger #AndrewSantino #PROF #HipHop #Rap
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- Welcome to Whiskey Ginger a Wave series presented by Fanduel.
Andrew Santino sits down with rising comedian Zac Townsend for a hilarious conversation about stand-up, touring, life on the road, internet fame, writing jokes, and all the ridiculous moments that come with trying to make people laugh for a living.
Zac shares stories from his rapid rise through the comedy world, what it's like building an audience online while sharpening his act on stage, and why the best comedians never stop chasing the next laugh. From awkward gigs to wild road stories, Santino and Zac bounce between honest comedy talk and complete nonsense in the best possible way.
Check out Zac's tour dates and upcoming shows:
https://www.punchup.live/zactownsend
Follow Zac Townsend:
https://www.instagram.com/zactownsend_
Follow Andrew Santino:
https://www.instagram.com/cheetosantino
Follow Whiskey Ginger:
https://instagram.com/whiskeygingerpodcast
🕐 Timestamps:
00:00 – Intro
03:05 – I scare people in LA
08:26 – We met in Nashville
12:47 – Mom's dead & I never met my dad
23:08 – Zac & Santino's Kill Tony Impression
26:57 – Santino & Scott Grimes
43:46 – Successful Friends
56:29 – Thoughts on going to college
#WhiskeyGinger #AndrewSantino #ZacTownsend #ComedyPodcast
========================================================
This episode is sponsored by:
FANDUEL
Bet on a match and get Bonus Bets for every goal scored in that match
http://fanduel.com
SHADYRAYS
PROMO CODE: GINGER
GET 50% OFF 2+ PAIRS OF POLARIZED SHADES
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- Welcome to Whiskey Ginger a Wave series presented by Fanduel.
Santino sits down with comedian, science communicator, and podcast host Shane Mauss for a conversation that somehow bounces between stand-up, neuroscience, psychedelics, consciousness, mental health, and the ridiculousness of everyday life. Shane has spent years exploring the intersection of comedy and science, and he brings that same curiosity and plenty of laughs to this episode.
They talk about creativity, fear, the human brain, touring, personal growth, and why asking big questions often leads to even stranger answers. Whether they're diving into philosophy or getting sidetracked by complete nonsense, Santino and Shane keep the conversation funny from start to finish.
Check out Shane's two new specials TRIPS out now! 🍄
First Dose: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dHh3OSbTcWM
Second Dose: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ix-0-BDLBHE
You can also check out Shane's podcast Here We Are & Myth Understanding and tour dates at: https://www.shanemauss.com
Follow Shane Mauss:
https://www.instagram.com/shanemauss
Follow Andrew Santino:
https://www.instagram.com/cheetosantino
Follow Whiskey Ginger:
https://instagram.com/whiskeygingerpodcast
🕐 Timestamps:
00:00 – BAD GAMESHOW
02:22 – Shanes vs Shawns
07:04 – I'm Not A Researcher
17:06 – What was too much for you?
34:31 – The Social Brain
41:08 – Incredibly Bizarre Facts About 2 and 3 Toed Sloths
55:00 – The Tasmanian Devil
#WhiskeyGinger #AndrewSantino #ShaneMauss #ComedyPodcast
================================================
This episode is sponsored by:
FANDUEL
Bet on a match and get Bonus Bets for every goal scored in that match
http://fanduel.com
SQUARESPACE
USE PROMO CODE: WHISKEY
GET 10% OFF YOUR ORDER
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About Whiskey Ginger with Andrew Santino
Comedian Andrew Santino interviews friends in and out of the entertainment industry as they reflect on deviant stories of their past; while sipping whiskey. Available on all streaming services and Spotify.Podcast website
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