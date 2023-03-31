Whiskey Ginger with Andrew Santino

Comedian Andrew Santino interviews friends in and out of the entertainment industry as they reflect on deviant stories of their past; while sipping whiskey. Int... More
Sami Zayn
Santino sits down with his arch nemesis and doppleganger, WWE superstar Sami Zayn! Sami visits the show just before his Tag Team Championship win at WRESTLEMANIA! What a great conversation, and what a great guy! Enjoy!
4/28/2023
1:53:02
Broken Lizard
Santino sits down for gobs of fun with the boys from Broken Lizard and stars of Super Troopers, and Beerfest, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, and Jay Chandrasekhar! We got auto accidents. We got stories about P. Swayz, Snoop Dogg and so much more. Strap in right meow!
Also, make sure you check out their new movie Quasi out now on Hulu!
4/21/2023
1:29:36
Ryan Sickler
Andrew Santino sits down with Lefty's Son Ryan Sickler to talk about his near death experience, and so much more! Check out his new special Lefty's Son on YouTube! Link Below!
Ryan Sickler: Lefty's Son
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AXGHgyr2MNA
4/14/2023
1:15:50
Big Jay Oakerson
Andrew Santino sits down to share some sauce with Big Jay Oakerson and talk about hip hop, deadbeat dads, and most importantly his new standup special called Dog Belly! Link Below!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbTe4dtyDV4
4/7/2023
1:26:42
Rick Glassman
Andrew Santino sits down with his old pal and host of the Take Your Shoes Off Podcast Rick Glassman to talk about anything and everything! He's always a wild ride. Enjoy the show!
Comedian Andrew Santino interviews friends in and out of the entertainment industry as they reflect on deviant stories of their past; while sipping whiskey. Intro Music by Rocom available on all streaming services and Spotify.