Podcast Whiskey Ginger with Andrew Santino
Andrew Santino
Comedian Andrew Santino interviews friends in and out of the entertainment industry as they reflect on deviant stories of their past; while sipping whiskey. Int... More
Comedy
Available Episodes

5 of 237
  • Sami Zayn
    Santino sits down with his arch nemesis and doppleganger, WWE superstar Sami Zayn! Sami visits the show just before his Tag Team Championship win at WRESTLEMANIA! What a great conversation, and what a great guy! Enjoy! #samizayn #wrestlemania #podcast #whiskeyginger #andrewsantino ===================================================== SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS SQUARESPACE Get that site up and running now! 10% off your order https://squarespace.com/whiskey SEED Use PROMO CODE: WHISKEY For 25% OFF YOUR ORDER! https://seed.com/whiskey GAMETIME Download the App Use PROMO CODE: WHISKEY MYBOOKIE Use PROMO CODE: WHISKEY For you 1st deposit bonus! https://mybookie.website/WhiskeyGinger ======================== Follow Andrew Santino: https://www.instagram.com/cheetosantino/ https://twitter.com/CheetoSantino Follow Whiskey Ginger: https://www.instagram.com/whiskeygingerpodcast/ https://twitter.com/whiskeyginger_ Produced and edited by Joe Faria IG: @itsjoefaria Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/28/2023
    1:53:02
  • Broken Lizard
    Santino sits down for gobs of fun with the boys from Broken Lizard and stars of Super Troopers, and Beerfest, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, and Jay Chandrasekhar! We got auto accidents. We got stories about P. Swayz, Snoop Dogg and so much more. Strap in right meow! Also, make sure you check out their new movie Quasi out now on Hulu! #brokenlizard #supertroopers #beerfest #quasi #whiskeyginger #podcast ============================== SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS RABBIT HOLE $5 OFF with Promo Code: WHISKEY https://rabbitholedistillery.com/drizly SQUARESPACE Get that site up and running now! 10% off your order https://squarespace.com/whiskey SUNDAY Get 20% OFF YOUR ORDER! https://getsunday.com/whiskey20 MYBOOKIE Use PROMO CODE: WHISKEY For you 1st deposit bonus! https://mybookie.website/WhiskeyGinger ======================== Follow Andrew Santino: https://www.instagram.com/cheetosantino/ https://twitter.com/CheetoSantino Follow Whiskey Ginger: https://www.instagram.com/whiskeyging... https://twitter.com/whiskeyginger_ Produced and edited by Joe Faria IG: @itsjoefaria Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/21/2023
    1:29:36
  • Ryan Sickler
    Andrew Santino sits down with Lefty's Son Ryan Sickler to talk about his near death experience, and so much more! Check out his new special Lefty's Son on YouTube! Link Below! #ryansickler #whiskeyginger #andrewsantino #podcast Ryan Sickler: Lefty's Son https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AXGHgyr2MNA ==================================================== SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS BETTER HELP Get the help you need from a licensed professional 10% off your first month https://betterhelp.com/whiskey BESPOKE POST PROMO CODE: Whiskey for 20% off your first box https://boxofawesome.com AURA 14 Day FREE TRIAL! https://aura.com/whiskey ==================================================== Follow Andrew Santino: https://www.instagram.com/cheetosantino/ https://twitter.com/CheetoSantino Follow Whiskey Ginger: https://www.instagram.com/whiskeyging... https://twitter.com/whiskeyginger_ Produced and edited by Joe Faria IG: @itsjoefaria Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/14/2023
    1:15:50
  • Big Jay Oakerson
    Andrew Santino sits down to share some sauce with Big Jay Oakerson and talk about hip hop, deadbeat dads, and most importantly his new standup special called Dog Belly! Link Below! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbTe4dtyDV4 #bigjayoakerson #whiskeyginger #podcast #andrewsantino #dogbelly ========================================================= SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS SUNDAY Get 20% OFF YOUR ORDER! https://getsunday.com/whiskey20 SEED Use PROMO CODE: WHISKEY For 25% OFF YOUR ORDER! https://seed.com/whiskey REXMD Save 90% OFF YOUR ORDER! https://rexmd.com/whiskey MOOD Free Delta 9 Gummies 20% OFF YOUR FIRST ORDER! https://hellomood.com PROMO CODE: WHISKEY ======================================================= Follow Andrew Santino: https://www.instagram.com/cheetosantino/ https://twitter.com/CheetoSantino Follow Whiskey Ginger: https://www.instagram.com/whiskeyging... https://twitter.com/whiskeyginger_ Produced and edited by Joe Faria IG: @itsjoefaria Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/7/2023
    1:26:42
  • Rick Glassman
    Andrew Santino sits down with his old pal and host of the Take Your Shoes Off Podcast Rick Glassman to talk about anything and everything! He's always a wild ride. Enjoy the show! #rickglassman #whiskeyginger #andrewsantino #podcast ========================================================== SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS SQUARESPACE Get that site up and running now! 10% off your order https://squarespace.com/whiskey BETTER HELP Get the help you need from a licensed professional 10% off your first month https://betterhelp.com/whiskey ======================== Follow Andrew Santino: https://www.instagram.com/cheetosantino/ https://twitter.com/CheetoSantino Follow Whiskey Ginger: https://www.instagram.com/whiskeyging... https://twitter.com/whiskeyginger_ Produced and edited by Joe Faria IG: @itsjoefaria Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/31/2023
    1:18:31

About Whiskey Ginger with Andrew Santino

Comedian Andrew Santino interviews friends in and out of the entertainment industry as they reflect on deviant stories of their past; while sipping whiskey. Intro Music by Rocom available on all streaming services and Spotify.
