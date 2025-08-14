Introducing: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim

Have a listen to Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim, a new Headgum podcast! Raised by a single mom, Ego Nwodim may have daddy issues, but she suspects you might, too. On Thanks Dad, she invites guests like Bill Burr, Kenan Thompson, Adam Pally, Hasan Minaj, Tim Meadows, Andy Cohen, and many more to be her “Dad for the Day” and has funny, heartfelt conversations with them about their experiences with their own dads and as parents themselves. Each episode wraps up with her getting practical advice from her guests such as how to get the best deal when buying a house, how to know you’ve found “the one,” and how to perfect your jump shot.Subscribe to Thanks Dad on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts and check out new episodes every Monday.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.