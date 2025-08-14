Gilmore Guys Present: Loved Three - A Great Hang (w/ Aisha Muharrar): A Gilmore Guys Story
The Gilmore Guys are back to talk to (la la) special guest Aisha Muharrar about her new book: Loved One (in bookstores now!)Watch this fulll episode on YouTube here!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
2:53:50
--------
2:53:50
Introducing: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim
Have a listen to Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim, a new Headgum podcast! Raised by a single mom, Ego Nwodim may have daddy issues, but she suspects you might, too. On Thanks Dad, she invites guests like Bill Burr, Kenan Thompson, Adam Pally, Hasan Minaj, Tim Meadows, Andy Cohen, and many more to be her “Dad for the Day” and has funny, heartfelt conversations with them about their experiences with their own dads and as parents themselves. Each episode wraps up with her getting practical advice from her guests such as how to get the best deal when buying a house, how to know you’ve found “the one,” and how to perfect your jump shot.Subscribe to Thanks Dad on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts and check out new episodes every Monday.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
3:12
--------
3:12
Maisel Goys 507-509
In this episode, Kevin and Alice talk about the final three episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season five:507 - A House Full of Extremely Lame Horses508 - The Princess and the Plea509 - The Testi-Roastial
Follow Kevin T. PorterTwitter: @kevintporterInstagram: @kevintporter
Follow Alice WetterlundTwitter: @alicewetterlundInstagram: @alicewetterlund
Advertise on Gilmore Guys via Gumball.fm.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
1:48:59
--------
1:48:59
Maisel Goys 504-506
In this episode, Kevin and Alice talk about the middle three episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season five:504 - Susan505 - The Pirate Queen506 - The Testi-Roastial
Follow Kevin T. PorterTwitter: @kevintporterInstagram: @kevintporter
Follow Alice WetterlundTwitter: @alicewetterlundInstagram: @alicewetterlund
Advertise on Gilmore Guys via Gumball.fm.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
1:44:05
--------
1:44:05
Maisel Goys 501-503
In this episode, Kevin and Alice talk about the first three episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season five:501 - Go Forward502 - It's a Man, Man, Man, Man World503 - Typos and Torsos
Follow Kevin T. PorterTwitter: @kevintporterInstagram: @kevintporter
Follow Alice WetterlundTwitter: @alicewetterlundInstagram: @alicewetterlund
Advertise on Gilmore Guys via Gumball.fm.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Do you awaken in a cold sweat every night, fearing that two men will never start a podcast about Gilmore Girls? Well then kiss your night terrors GOODBYE. Veteran fan Kevin T. Porter and new-to-the-show Demi Adejuyigbe go deep into Gilmore Girls episode by episode with special guests to analyze, praise, mock, and gab about all things Stars Hollow and beyond.Seriously. These dudes are SUPER into Gilmore Girls.