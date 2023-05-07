Grace and Mamrie talk nonsense, common sense and make jokes at their own expense all the while trying to provide you with 30+ minutes of your day you might not ...
TMGW #239: Cancer Won’t Keep Grace Down
This Week Grace and Mamrie discuss Grace’s recent diagnosis, how Tarot cards told her before doctors, and what Swiping America has on Mamrie.
7/5/2023
36:24
TMGW #238: Mamrie Sneezes on Dr. Fauci
This Week Grace and Mamrie discuss drinking water, an Ugly Dog Contest snub, the TJ Maxx Laxative effect, and the best time for a sneezing fit.
6/28/2023
43:35
TMGW #237: Grace and Mamrie’s Feud with the Kardashians
This Week Grace and Mamrie discuss eyelash extensions, sexy priests, lost submarines, the Blink182 concert and modern day Divas.
6/21/2023
50:20
TMGW #236: Mamrie Gets in a Wine Fight
This Week Grace and Mamrie discuss dipping fingers in wax, Mamrie’s trip to Greece, lost luggage, and getting naked in a spa.
6/14/2023
47:40
TMGW #235: Grace and Mamrie Discover Mermaids
This Week Grace and Mamrie discuss getting separated from friends on vacation, overzealous restaurant hosts, and going to Six Flags.
