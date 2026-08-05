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426 episodes
- This Week Grace and Mamrie discuss taking down their tablescape, late night concerts, gay bars, hysteroscopies, hero nurses, dopamine websites, porn addicts to the rescue, GAP perfume and conspiracy theories.
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- This Week Grace and Mamrie discuss their merch drop and upcoming tour, more tablescaping drama, scream clubs, the casts of dating programs, honkey tonks and Mamrie’s second DJ class.
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- This Week Grace and Mamrie discuss going on tour, taking the Morgan Boys to the fair, fair spoilers, raccoons, armadillos and alpacas, learning to DJ and custom Trader Joe’s products
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- This Week Grace and Mamrie discuss going on tour, gym anniversaries, heartburn, the infamous poop lettuce, soundbaths, their tablesetting load in, love island, threesomes and farting in public.
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- This Week Grace and Mamrie are one week from installing their latest tablescape and take the time reveal their tablesetting competition table theme, discuss the journey they took to get to their final scene, with honorable mentions of the world cup, love island, and what they would make a national holiday.
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About This Might Get Weird
Grace and Mamrie talk nonsense, common sense and make jokes at their own expense all the while trying to provide you with 30+ minutes of your day you might not hate completely.Podcast website
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