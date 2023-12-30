130: shocking updates for 2024's Best Callers

Its that time of year AGAIN, where we wind 2024 to a close while celebrating its greatest hits. There were so many incredible ones, this is just the cream of the crop.Count down the best callers and updates this year with Mr Oak from the bachelor episodes, I dropped my cake (w/ Angela Giarratana), my brother is dating our cousin (w/ Jarvis & Jordan), and I played my alien sex audiobook at work (w/ Avital Ash, callback with Jonathan Hebert).