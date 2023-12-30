Its that time of year AGAIN, where we wind 2024 to a close while celebrating its greatest hits. There were so many incredible ones, this is just the cream of the crop.Count down the best callers and updates this year with Mr Oak from the bachelor episodes, I dropped my cake (w/ Angela Giarratana), my brother is dating our cousin (w/ Jarvis & Jordan), and I played my alien sex audiobook at work (w/ Avital Ash, callback with Jonathan Hebert). Watch Miles' Main Channel Videos: https://bit.ly/MilesbonYTWatch the SECRET BONUS CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/@MillySlopJoin The Patreon: https://bit.ly/PPPTRN -Weekly Bonus episodes every Friday & ad-free extended version of this episode)Watch on Youtube: https://bit.ly/PerfectPodYTWatch Miles' Main Channel Videos: https://bit.ly/MilesbonYTFollow On Insta To Call-In!: https://bit.ly/PPPodGramTell a friend about the show! Tweet it! Story it! Scream it!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
1:59:17
129: nemesis caught me buying lube for my hamster (w/ Will Witwer & Rainie Toll)
The WBC Is BACK to solve problems and sow chaos. We talk to someone caught buying hamster lube, a disgraced boss at a cat cafe, and a fast walker in a new relationship.
1:17:11
128: brother demands christmas bong (w/ Eric Striffler)
Eric Striffler joins the show as a little reindeer to help Santa take Christmas calls just in time for the big day.
1:03:48
127: gaslighting a horse (w/ Brennan Lee Mulligan)
Brennan Lee Mulligan joins the show to discuss abusing your charitable powers to seize a Horse Nickname, flooding your building, and giving bad news to your dentist.
1:07:39
126: catfished by my diabolical new roommate (w/ Sarah Bonsignore)
Sarah Bonsignore joins the show to dispense her perfect wisdom and take calls about a stolen shovel, a new insane roommate catfishing, and a surprise proposal.