HomePodcastsComedy
Podcast La Corneta
Los 40
Música, actualidad, estilo de vida y humor More
Comedy
Música, actualidad, estilo de vida y humor More

Available Episodes

5 of 300
  • La Corneta COMPLETA 14 de Junio del 2023
    Así es, su programa de miércoles. Hoy presentamos: "La Caca de los chilangos".
    6/14/2023
    1:20:14
  • Top10 #Cosas Que Te Gustan En Secreto
    Echarme un coñac de 18 años.
    6/14/2023
    9:05
  • La Corneta COMPLETA 13 de Junio del 2023
    Uuuuuy Martes 13, entre más nos dicen, más nos... asusta.
    6/13/2023
    1:32:02
  • Top10 #Los Desastres Naturales Como Tu Relación Sentimental
    ¡Una tremenda sequía!
    6/13/2023
    7:55
  • La Corneta COMPLETA 12 de Junio del 2023
    ¡¡¡Lunes, gracias a Dios es lunes!!!
    6/12/2023
    1:34:37

About La Corneta

Música, actualidad, estilo de vida y humor
Podcast website

