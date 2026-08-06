Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsComedyLa Corneta
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
La Corneta
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

La Corneta

Los 40
Comedy
La Corneta
Latest episode

1013 episodes

  • La Corneta

    La Corneta COMPLETA 6 de Agosto del 2026

    08/06/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    Feliz juebebes a todes!
  • La Corneta

    Top10 #Malos Momentos Para Proponer Matrimonio…

    08/06/2026 | 11 mins.
    Cuando le conté cómo recuperé este anillo.
  • La Corneta

    La Corneta COMPLETA 5 de Agosto del 2026

    08/05/2026 | 1h 17 mins.
    ¿Cuáles son las carreras más difíciles que puedes estudiar en México? La esperanza de vida aumentará 5 años para 2050, a pesar de todo. ¿Qué es el «vabbing» y realmente funciona? ¿Dónde está el Jardín del Edén? ¿Y dónde se ubicaría hoy en día? Así viven los 19 gatos del Palacio Nacional
  • La Corneta

    Top10 #Frases Para Gana Un Pleito…

    08/05/2026 | 16 mins.
    He tenido diarreas más sólidas que tú argumento...
  • La Corneta

    La Corneta COMPLETA 4 de Agosto del 2026

    08/04/2026 | 1h 22 mins.
    Un estudio de Harvard señala que el volcán Popocatépetl sería una base alienígena. ¿Maguito Sonrics era un chicle masticado? Creadora habla de la teoría viral. ¿Por qué las figuras públicas andróginas resultan atractivas para muchas personas? Borrachos, no sean la burla del diablo y vayan a un centro de rehabilitación. ¿Bienes raíces eternos? Una iglesia en México vende parcelas en el cielo. ¿Para qué sirve echar sal en el inodoro? Querrás hacerlo todas las noches.
More Comedy podcasts
Trending Comedy podcasts
About La Corneta
Música, actualidad, estilo de vida y humor
Podcast website
Comedy

Listen to La Corneta, Baby, this is Keke Palmer and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
La Corneta: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 10:32:23 AM
A company fromMADSACK