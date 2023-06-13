La Corneta
Música, actualidad, estilo de vida y humor
Música, actualidad, estilo de vida y humor More
La Corneta COMPLETA 14 de Junio del 2023
Así es, su programa de miércoles. Hoy presentamos: "La Caca de los chilangos".
Top10 #Cosas Que Te Gustan En Secreto
Echarme un coñac de 18 años.
La Corneta COMPLETA 13 de Junio del 2023
Uuuuuy Martes 13, entre más nos dicen, más nos... asusta.
Top10 #Los Desastres Naturales Como Tu Relación Sentimental
¡Una tremenda sequía!
La Corneta COMPLETA 12 de Junio del 2023
¡¡¡Lunes, gracias a Dios es lunes!!!
