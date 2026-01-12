A new scripted comedy featuring an all-star cast and created by Gary Whitta (Rogue One, The Book of Eli, The Walking Dead), See You In Hell is an unflinching takedown of a dysfunctional entertainment industry in which art and commerce are in constant, pull-your-hair-out conflict. Married showrunners Dan and Gayle Bellingham are the creators of West Palm Beach, the biggest, buzziest hit show in modern TV history. But when an acrimonious divorce brings their collaboration to an abrupt end Dan and Gayle embark on separate careers, each determined to prove to the other that they were the true creative force behind their partnership — and their burning mutual animosity leads to an increasingly bitter and deranged feud in which each will go to any length to undermine and destroy the other.For more information visit seeyouinhell.tv and you can follow the show's creator Gary Whitta on Threads at https://www.threads.com/@gwhitta and Bluesky at https://bsky.app/profile/garywhitta.bsky.social