Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation) and Scott Aukerman (Comedy Bang! Bang!) come together as superfan Adam Scott Aukerman to discuss the music and impact of the b...
Songs of Surrender
Adam Scott Aukerman ask "U Talkin’ U2 To Me?" for the first time in over five years as they reunite to discuss U2’s fifteenth studio album Songs of Surrender. They break down their favorite songs, talk about seeing Bonobos' one-man show, and give their thoughts on Bonobos & Thedge's music documentary A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman.
8/1/2023
2:05:24
Return Of The Dream Canteen
Adam Scott Aukerman are back with another installment of their comprehensive and encyclopedic compendium of all things Red Hot Chili Peppers. This time, Scott and Scott discuss Survivor, The Mickey Mouse Club, and just what that Y stands for in NYC. Then, as always, they go track-by-track through the Chilps’ new record, Return Of The Dream Canteen, in exhaustive detail.
12/7/2022
1:56:39
Unlimited Love
Adam Scott Aukerman are back with the next installment of their comprehensive and encyclopedic compendium of all things Red Hot Chili Peppers. In this episode, Scott and Scott consider popped corn on I Love Film, check in with Bonobos and friends in another edition of U Talkin’ U2 2 Me, and then go track-by-track through the Chili Peps' new record, Unlimited Love, in exhaustive detail.
5/18/2022
1:51:19
Naked (w/ Busy Philipps)
Actress, author, raconteur Busy Philipps (Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best, Freaks and Geeks) joins Scott and Scott to discuss Talking Heads’ eight and final studio album “Naked.” They also talk about when Busy first heard of Talking Heads, the time she watched David Byrne perform at The Hollywood Bowl, and meeting David Byrne. Plus, the Scotts rank all of the Talking Heads records from least favorite to favorite.
12/16/2020
2:20:58
True Stories the Movie (w/ Stephen Tobolowsky)
Actor Stephen Tobolowsky (The Tobowlosky Files, Groundhog Day) joins Scott and Scott to discuss the 1986 musical satirical comedy film True Stories directed by David Byrne and co-written by Stephen himself. They also talk about Stephen being cut out of Freddy Got Fingered, the existence of alternate footage of his Ned Ryerson scene from Groundhog Day with every kind of weather imaginable, and when he first heard of Talking Heads.