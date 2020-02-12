Return Of The Dream Canteen

Adam Scott Aukerman are back with another installment of their comprehensive and encyclopedic compendium of all things Red Hot Chili Peppers. This time, Scott and Scott discuss Survivor, The Mickey Mouse Club, and just what that Y stands for in NYC. Then, as always, they go track-by-track through the Chilps’ new record, Return Of The Dream Canteen, in exhaustive detail.