Jessie Usher joins Brent Spiner and Jonathan Frakes on Dropping Names ...and other things, for a hilarious and wide-ranging conversation covering Hollywood, superheroes, growing up in the industry, unexpected career moments, fandom, and what it’s really like being part of one of television’s biggest shows.
From behind-the-scenes stories and awkward auditions to navigating fame, working on massive productions, and balancing comedy with serious acting, Jessie brings a ton of energy, honesty, and humor to the conversation. The episode also dives into career lessons, entertainment industry realities, geek culture, and a few stories that completely go off the rails in the best possible way.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.