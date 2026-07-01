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Dropping Names ...and other things
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Dropping Names ...and other things

Brent Spiner & Jonathan Frakes
ComedyComedy Interviews
Dropping Names ...and other things
Latest episode

12 episodes

  • Dropping Names ...and other things

    Tom Bergeron Unplugged: From Hollywood Squares to Star Trek Adventures

    07/01/2026 | 55 mins.
    In this captivating episode of Dropping Names, Tom Bergeron takes us on a journey through his illustrious career, sharing behind-the-scenes stories from Hollywood Squares, Dancing with the Stars, and more. From unexpected encounters with celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg and Bob Dylan to hilarious anecdotes about his time on set, Tom's tales are both entertaining and insightful. Join us for a deep dive into the world of television hosting, celebrity interactions, and the art of improvisation.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Dropping Names ...and other things

    Jane Leeves Reveals What Betty White Was REALLY Like On Set

    06/17/2026 | 44 mins.
    In this captivating episode of Dropping Names, we sit down with the delightful Jane Leeves, known for her iconic role as Daphne on "Frasier." Jane opens up about her experiences working with legendary stars, including the incomparable Betty White. Discover behind-the-scenes stories from her time on "Hot in Cleveland" and other fascinating anecdotes from her illustrious career. From her unexpected encounter with Benny Hill to the heartwarming tale of how she met her husband, this episode is filled with laughter, nostalgia, and a touch of Hollywood magic. Tune in for an unforgettable conversation with one of television's most beloved actresses.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Dropping Names ...and other things

    Wedding Crasher Tales and Hollywood Secrets with Ron Perlman

    06/03/2026 | 56 mins.
    In this captivating episode of "Dropping Names," Ron Perlman takes us on a wild ride through Hollywood's golden stories and his bold vision for the future of the film industry. From crashing Linda Hamilton's wedding for tacos to working with legendary figures like Marlon Brando, Ron shares candid anecdotes and insights that are as entertaining as they are enlightening. Dive deep into the heart of Hollywood with Ron as he discusses his new venture, Asylum Studios, aiming to revolutionize the way we create and consume films. Don't miss this blend of humor, nostalgia, and forward-thinking from one of the industry's most intriguing personalities.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Dropping Names ...and other things

    Jessie Usher Reveals Hilarious Middle Name Mix-Up & Secret Pandemic Gatherings!

    05/21/2026 | 59 mins.
    Jessie Usher joins Brent Spiner and Jonathan Frakes on Dropping Names ...and other things, for a hilarious and wide-ranging conversation covering Hollywood, superheroes, growing up in the industry, unexpected career moments, fandom, and what it’s really like being part of one of television’s biggest shows.
    From behind-the-scenes stories and awkward auditions to navigating fame, working on massive productions, and balancing comedy with serious acting, Jessie brings a ton of energy, honesty, and humor to the conversation. The episode also dives into career lessons, entertainment industry realities, geek culture, and a few stories that completely go off the rails in the best possible way.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Dropping Names ...and other things

    Community Movie & Chevy Chase Drama with Joel McHale

    05/07/2026 | 57 mins.
    Joel McHale joins Dropping Names for an epic conversation covering everything from the highly anticipated Community movie to his unforgettable experience hosting the White House Correspondents' Dinner for President Obama.
    Joel opens up about being baptized at the Vatican, his uncanny resemblance to Kevin Kline, working with Steve Martin, and why he says yes to everything in Hollywood. Plus, get the inside scoop on his four current TV shows and hear hilarious stories from the Saturn Awards where Tom Cruise stayed for the entire ceremony.
    From Star Trek dreams to hosting for presidents, Joel proves why he's one of the most versatile entertainers in the business. This conversation goes deep on Hollywood politics, celebrity encounters, and the reality of making it in entertainment.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Dropping Names ...and other things
Dropping Names ...and other things with Brent & Jonny is a conversation podcast show from Star Trek: The Next Generation stars Brent Spiner and Jonathan Frakes. Each episode, these longtime friends sit down with fascinating characters they’ve met across decades in Hollywood.Whether you're a sci-fi fan, a film buff, or just here for the laughs, this is the show where great stories meet great conversations… and a few names get dropped along the way. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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ComedyComedy Interviews

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