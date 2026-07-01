Dropping Names ...and other things

Joel McHale joins Dropping Names for an epic conversation covering everything from the highly anticipated Community movie to his unforgettable experience hosting the White House Correspondents' Dinner for President Obama.

Joel opens up about being baptized at the Vatican, his uncanny resemblance to Kevin Kline, working with Steve Martin, and why he says yes to everything in Hollywood. Plus, get the inside scoop on his four current TV shows and hear hilarious stories from the Saturn Awards where Tom Cruise stayed for the entire ceremony.

From Star Trek dreams to hosting for presidents, Joel proves why he's one of the most versatile entertainers in the business. This conversation goes deep on Hollywood politics, celebrity encounters, and the reality of making it in entertainment.

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