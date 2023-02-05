Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Sean Clements & Hayes Davenport
Hollywood Handbook is an insider's guide to achieving your showbiz dreams from two A-List it-boys who are living theirs. Hayes and Sean provide an exclusive VIP... More
  • Ben Stiller, Our Close Friend
    For the 500th episode of Hollywood Handbook, The Boys help BEN STILLER pitch the show to potential guests.Watch the video recording of this episode with Ben at Patreon.com/TheFlagrantOnes.See Hollywood Handbook live and streaming May 30th at Dynasty Typewriter! Click for tickets
    5/16/2023
    57:03
  • Rekha Shankar, Our D&D Friend
    The Boys and REKHA SHANKAR make their new Dungeons & Dragons characters.See Hollywood Handbook live and streaming May 30th at Dynasty Typewriter! Click for ticketsWatch the video recording of this episode with Rekha at Patreon.com/TheFlagrantOnes.
    5/9/2023
    54:15
  • Girl God, Our Close Friends
    The Boys help GRACE FREUD and APRIL CLARK from Girl God hone their skills in the regional sketch comedy scene.See Hollywood Handbook live and streaming May 30th at Dynasty Typewriter! Click for ticketsWatch the video recording of this episode with Grace and April at Patreon.com/TheFlagrantOnes.
    5/2/2023
    44:27
  • Scott Aukerman, Our Comedy Book Book Friend
    SCOTT AUKERMAN helps The Boys write their podcast book. Order Scott’s new book here!Watch the video recording of this episode with Scott at Patreon.com/TheFlagrantOnes.See Hollywood Handbook live and streaming May 30th at Dynasty Typewriter! Click for tickets
    4/25/2023
    53:25
  • Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Our Red Carpet Friend
    MARY ELIZABETH ELLIS helps The Boys improve their red carpet game.Click for Sean picClick for Mary Elizabeth picSee Hollywood Handbook live and streaming May 30th at Dynasty Typewriter! Click for tickets
    4/18/2023
    45:51

About Hollywood Handbook

Hollywood Handbook is an insider's guide to achieving your showbiz dreams from two A-List it-boys who are living theirs. Hayes and Sean provide an exclusive VIP backstage pass into Tinseltown politics, answer questions from unsuccessful listeners, and bring in famous guests to discuss their craft and how they became what they are (famous).
