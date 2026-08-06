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695 episodes
- The Boys are joined by MITRA JOUHARI, and I’m going to be honest, her and Hayes almost get into a fistfight.
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- The Boys bring in CLEA DUVALL to find out why, exactly, not one single second of Love & Santa has been shot yet.
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- The Boys get ahold of BEN STILLER to help brainstorm publicity stunts to make The Dink go absolutely insane crazy viral.
THE DINK IS OUT THIS FRIDAY ON APPLE TV
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- Hayes brings BRIDGER WINEGAR back to the pod to discuss his show, I Said No Gifts!, reaching the big 300th milestone.
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Check out Sean and Hayes’s bonus shows at Patreon.com/HollywoodHandbook
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- The Boys try once again to get a releasable episode out of JOE LO TRUGLIO.
Check out Joe in Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass, in theaters July 10th!
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Check out Sean and Hayes’s bonus shows at Patreon.com/HollywoodHandbook
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See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Hollywood Handbook
Hollywood Handbook is an insider's guide to achieving your showbiz dreams from two A-List it-boys who are living theirs. Hayes and Sean provide an exclusive VIP backstage pass into Tinseltown politics, answer questions from unsuccessful listeners, and bring in famous guests to discuss their craft and how they became what they are (famous).Podcast website
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Hollywood Handbook: Podcasts in Family