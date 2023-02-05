Hollywood Handbook is an insider's guide to achieving your showbiz dreams from two A-List it-boys who are living theirs. Hayes and Sean provide an exclusive VIP... More
Ben Stiller, Our Close Friend
For the 500th episode of Hollywood Handbook, The Boys help BEN STILLER pitch the show to potential guests.Watch the video recording of this episode with Ben at Patreon.com/TheFlagrantOnes.See Hollywood Handbook live and streaming May 30th at Dynasty Typewriter! Click for tickets
5/16/2023
57:03
Rekha Shankar, Our D&D Friend
The Boys and REKHA SHANKAR make their new Dungeons & Dragons characters.See Hollywood Handbook live and streaming May 30th at Dynasty Typewriter! Click for ticketsWatch the video recording of this episode with Rekha at Patreon.com/TheFlagrantOnes.
5/9/2023
54:15
Girl God, Our Close Friends
The Boys help GRACE FREUD and APRIL CLARK from Girl God hone their skills in the regional sketch comedy scene.See Hollywood Handbook live and streaming May 30th at Dynasty Typewriter! Click for ticketsWatch the video recording of this episode with Grace and April at Patreon.com/TheFlagrantOnes.
5/2/2023
44:27
Scott Aukerman, Our Comedy Book Book Friend
SCOTT AUKERMAN helps The Boys write their podcast book. Order Scott’s new book here!Watch the video recording of this episode with Scott at Patreon.com/TheFlagrantOnes.See Hollywood Handbook live and streaming May 30th at Dynasty Typewriter! Click for tickets
4/25/2023
53:25
Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Our Red Carpet Friend
MARY ELIZABETH ELLIS helps The Boys improve their red carpet game.Click for Sean picClick for Mary Elizabeth picSee Hollywood Handbook live and streaming May 30th at Dynasty Typewriter! Click for tickets
Hollywood Handbook is an insider's guide to achieving your showbiz dreams from two A-List it-boys who are living theirs. Hayes and Sean provide an exclusive VIP backstage pass into Tinseltown politics, answer questions from unsuccessful listeners, and bring in famous guests to discuss their craft and how they became what they are (famous).