The Boys try once again to get a releasable episode out of JOE LO TRUGLIO. Check out Joe in Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass, in theaters July 10th! Get a Hat Pack Hat here! Check out Sean and Hayes’s bonus shows at Patreon.com/HollywoodHandbook Listen and watch on the iHeartRadio App! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Hayes brings BRIDGER WINEGAR back to the pod to discuss his show, I Said No Gifts!, reaching the big 300th milestone. Get a Hat Pack Hat here! Check out Sean and Hayes’s bonus shows at Patreon.com/HollywoodHandbook Listen and watch on the iHeartRadio App! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

The Boys get ahold of BEN STILLER to help brainstorm publicity stunts to make The Dink go absolutely insane crazy viral. THE DINK IS OUT THIS FRIDAY ON APPLE TV Get a Hat Pack Hat here! Check out Sean and Hayes’s bonus shows at Patreon.com/HollywoodHandbook Listen and watch on the iHeartRadio App! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

The Boys bring in CLEA DUVALL to find out why, exactly, not one single second of Love & Santa has been shot yet. Get a Hat Pack Hat here! Check out Sean and Hayes’s bonus shows at Patreon.com/HollywoodHandbook Listen and watch on the iHeartRadio App! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

The Boys are joined by MITRA JOUHARI, and I’m going to be honest, her and Hayes almost get into a fistfight. Get a Hat Pack Hat here! Check out Sean and Hayes’s bonus shows at Patreon.com/HollywoodHandbook Listen and watch on the iHeartRadio App! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Hollywood Handbook

About Hollywood Handbook

About Hollywood Handbook

Hollywood Handbook is an insider's guide to achieving your showbiz dreams from two A-List it-boys who are living theirs. Hayes and Sean provide an exclusive VIP backstage pass into Tinseltown politics, answer questions from unsuccessful listeners, and bring in famous guests to discuss their craft and how they became what they are (famous).