Ep 8 - Unexpected Friendships, State Visits and DeepSeek
Hop aboard Air Force One for the most polluting plane journey of this century. Find out why Donald Trump and Keir Starmer could be striking up a bromance, why Silicon Valley's budgets might be out by a few billion dollars, and why the British PM might be heading off to Turkey for a nip and tuck.Written and created by Cody DahlerProduced by Becky Carewe-Jeffries
5:36
Ep 7 - Pardons, Storms and Shutting Up Liz Truss
We're one working week into Trump's second presidency so why not scream into this podcast pillow and find out where Mark Zuckerberg's new house is, why the BBC are getting graphic and how much Prince Harry's won in a court case (info freshly hacked from his bank account).Written and created by Cody DahlerProduced by Becky Carewe-Jeffries
6:10
Ep 6 - Donald Trump's Inauguration
Let's explore the ugly insides of Donald Trump's inauguration, like a disgusting tapeworm exploring the ugly insides of Donald Trump's inauguration. We ask the big questions like why was Melania dressed as Jim Carey from The Mask? And will Barron Trump do a backflip while singing a Romanian pop song? (Spoiler, no he won't).Written and created by Cody DahlerProduced by Becky Carewe-Jeffries
6:11
Ep 5 - Trump's Cabinet, Biden's Farewell and Vintage Dictators
With just a few days to go until Donald Trump's inauguration let's enjoy the final moments of calm... before being rudely interrupted by the other bits of news. It's been a big week for climate deniers, an annoying week for Rachel Reeves and an emotional week for Joe Biden. Find out why for goodness sake! Written and created by Cody DahlerProduced by Becky Carewe-Jeffries
6:34
Ep 4 - Diversity Schemes, AI and Charles Darwin
With fires raging across LA let's make the best of a bad situation and roast a gigantic marshmallow of news. We answer the literal burning questions, like: what do right wingers think really started the LA wildfires? Why does Keir Starmer want to mainline Ai into your veins? And who the heck is Tulip Siddiq?Written and created by Cody DahlerProduced by Becky Carewe-Jeffries