Ep 8 - Unexpected Friendships, State Visits and DeepSeek

Hop aboard Air Force One for the most polluting plane journey of this century. Find out why Donald Trump and Keir Starmer could be striking up a bromance, why Silicon Valley's budgets might be out by a few billion dollars, and why the British PM might be heading off to Turkey for a nip and tuck.Written and created by Cody DahlerProduced by Becky Carewe-Jeffries