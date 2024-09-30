Powered by RND
Brian Kilmeade Show

Podcast Brian Kilmeade Show
FOX News Radio
Brian Kilmeade from FOX & Friends and his guests team up for lively debate and discussion of the news and issues that all Americans are talking about. For a fre...
  • Trump plucks another FOX star for his cabinet; Media fearmongers mass deportations
    [00:00:00] Sen. Tom Cotton [00:18:26] Allen West [00:36:49] Rep. Mike Lawler [00:55:12] Roger Severino [01:22:51] Max Lugavere [01:31:58] David Harsanyi Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    2:13:44
  • Are RFK, Jr. & Matt Gaetz really THAT controversial...?
    [00:00:00] Rep. Ryan Zinke [00:18:26] Miranda Devine [00:36:48] Michael Goodwin [00:55:11] Dr. Marty Makary [01:13:35] Lucas Tomlinson Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    2:13:43
  • Kennedy and Brian have specific workout routines for their backsides
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    17:48
  • Josh Rogin: China is unhappy with Trump's cabinet picks and that's a good thing
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    17:30
  • Trump makes waves with a week of anti-establishment Cabinet picks
    [00:00:00] Dr. Nicole Saphier   [00:18:26] Bill McGurn   [00:36:49] Josh Kraushaar   [00:55:12] Joe Lonsdale   [01:13:36] Shannon Bream   [01:32:00] Kennedy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    2:13:45

About Brian Kilmeade Show

Brian Kilmeade from FOX & Friends and his guests team up for lively debate and discussion of the news and issues that all Americans are talking about. For a fresh and unique morning wake-up call, join Brian Kilmeade weekdays 9am Eastern on FoxNewsTalk.com.
