Trump plucks another FOX star for his cabinet; Media fearmongers mass deportations
[00:00:00] Sen. Tom Cotton
[00:18:26] Allen West
[00:36:49] Rep. Mike Lawler
[00:55:12] Roger Severino
[01:22:51] Max Lugavere
[01:31:58] David Harsanyi
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
2:13:44
Are RFK, Jr. & Matt Gaetz really THAT controversial...?
[00:00:00] Rep. Ryan Zinke
[00:18:26] Miranda Devine
[00:36:48] Michael Goodwin
[00:55:11] Dr. Marty Makary
[01:13:35] Lucas Tomlinson
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
2:13:43
Kennedy and Brian have specific workout routines for their backsides
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
17:48
Josh Rogin: China is unhappy with Trump's cabinet picks and that's a good thing
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
17:30
Trump makes waves with a week of anti-establishment Cabinet picks
[00:00:00] Dr. Nicole Saphier
[00:18:26] Bill McGurn
[00:36:49] Josh Kraushaar
[00:55:12] Joe Lonsdale
[01:13:36] Shannon Bream
[01:32:00] Kennedy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Brian Kilmeade from FOX & Friends and his guests team up for lively debate and discussion of the news and issues that all Americans are talking about. For a fresh and unique morning wake-up call, join Brian Kilmeade weekdays 9am Eastern on FoxNewsTalk.com.