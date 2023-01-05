Join FOX & Friends Weekend host Will Cain as he returns with his one of a kind style to the podcast platform. The Will Cain Podcast merges the worlds of news an... More
How Bad Could The Economy Get?
As Jamie Dimon & JP Morgan Chase swallow up yet another major bank, Will sits down with Peter St Onge, a Research Fellow in the Thomas A. Roe Institute for Economic Policy Studies and the Mark A. Kolokotrones Fellow in Economic Freedom at The Heritage Foundation. Will and Peter outline whether the recent bank failures could spell trouble for the system at large, as well as discuss the root causes of the current economic downturn. Plus, they examine whether or not China poses a threat to the dollar being the world reserve currency, and what actions could be taken to unshackle the engines of economic growth.
5/3/2023
47:48
Are We Sure It's Joe Biden?
Story #1: Are we sure that President Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee in 2024?
Story #2: The price of neglect at our southern border.
Story #3: Winners & Losers of the 2023 NFL Draft.
5/1/2023
34:43
Charly Arnolt Reveals Why She Left ESPN
Today, Will Cain is joined by his former ESPN Colleague, and new Outkick host, Charly Arnolt. They discuss how the changing landscape of sports media has caused places like ESPN to lose their way, the ever-increasing intersection of sports and politics, and the importance of places like Outkick that allow their talent to freely speak their minds. Plus, Charly reveals some of her political philosophy that she had been forced to hide while at ESPN.
4/28/2023
29:27
A Sharp NFL Draft Analysis
Story #1: Changes are afoot, but, it seems like what is old is new.
Story #2: It's the most wonderful time of year. Getting ready for the NFL Draft with FOX Sports NFL Analyst Warren Sharp.
Story #3: Diving deeper in Dallas with Cowboys Insider for 105.3 The Fan, Bobby Belt.
4/26/2023
1:03:46
The Dark Side Of A Race Obsessed Culture
On today's episode, when you reduce everything to race, you wring all the humanity out of the human condition. Will delves further into the Ralph Yarl situation, and the modern day morality play that is race in America.
Also, Chicago Cubs Pitcher Drew Smyly lost his perfect game in heartbreaking fashion. Will shares his top 5 most gut-wrenching moments in sports history.
