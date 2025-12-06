Runaway Country with Alex Wagner

Hasan Piker on the Democrats' Bullies and Republican Nazis

Democrats and Republicans may seem worlds apart politically, but both parties are running into a similar problem – getting pushed into uncomfortable positions. Less than a week after election wins across the country, it only took 7 Democratic Senators and one Independent to wipe away the feeling of victory and instead cave to Trump and the GOP’s bullying on the government shutdown. Republicans, however, have their own problems as exposed by the rift over Tucker Carlson embracing far-right antagonist Nick Fuentes. This week, Alex is joined by Zohran Mamdani’s political strategist, Morris Katz, and twitch streamer and political commentator, Hasan Piker, to break down how politicians can find their backbone again. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.