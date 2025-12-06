Open app
Runaway Country with Alex Wagner
Crooked Media
  Making America White Again (with Joy Reid)
    The Trump administration is using the tragic shooting of two National Guard members by an Afghan national as justification to close the door on immigration, refugees, and asylum seekers trying to enter the US. This week, Alex speaks to an Afghan aid worker who now fears for his family's safety, and then is joined by Joy Reid to talk about how this is all part of a larger MAGA plot to Make America White Again. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
    --------  
    47:23
  Trump Cracks on Epstein Files
    This week, the House and Senate voted nearly unanimously to release all of the files related to the investigation into sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, after President Trump pulled a complete 180 and signaled his support. So how and why did things change? Alex speaks to Marina Lacerda, a survivor of Epstein’s abuse, about why the release is so important for both a sense of justice and her personal healing. Then, Alex is joined by attorney and political commentator George Conway to talk about what the bill in Congress requires, and how to read into the defections of MAGA politicians like Marjorie Taylor Greene, which catalyzed the party’s great reversal on the issue. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
    --------  
    53:03
  Hasan Piker on the Democrats' Bullies and Republican Nazis
    Democrats and Republicans may seem worlds apart politically, but both parties are running into a similar problem – getting pushed into uncomfortable positions. Less than a week after election wins across the country, it only took 7 Democratic Senators and one Independent to wipe away the feeling of victory and instead cave to Trump and the GOP’s bullying on the government shutdown. Republicans, however, have their own problems as exposed by the rift over Tucker Carlson embracing far-right antagonist Nick Fuentes. This week, Alex is joined by Zohran Mamdani’s political strategist, Morris Katz, and twitch streamer and political commentator, Hasan Piker, to break down how politicians can find their backbone again. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
    --------  
    1:14:13
  A Wipeout and a Showdown (with Chris Hayes)
    Tuesday’s elections ushered in big wins for Democrats in the NYC mayoral race, Virginia and New Jersey’s Governors’ races, California’s redistricting measure, and more. Meanwhile, Democrats in Congress are still standing their ground as the government shutdown now becomes the longest in US history. Alex speaks to MSNBC’s Chris Hayes about what Democrats should take away from these two test cases, and how they should inform the party’s politics for the rest of Trump’s Presidency. She also hears from individuals living through the first-hand impacts of rising healthcare premiums and the government’s pause in food stamps.  Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
    --------  
    52:43
  Dems Take the Gloves Off (with David Plouffe)
    Alex talks about the hottest issue leading up to next week’s election….the 2026 election. California’s Proposition 50 is a power play by Governor Newsom and Democrats to fight back against Republican gerrymandering in Texas, in the hopes of saving Democratic seats in Congress in the midterm elections. Now a firestorm has ignited with states across the country launching redistricting efforts, and both parties have come to play. First, Alex hears about grassroots efforts to tackle the issue from Richard von Glahn, the Executive Director of People Not Politicians in Missouri. Then she speaks to democratic strategist David Plouffe about the moral quandary Democrats find themselves in, and why our hyper partisan political environment necessitates a gloves-off approach. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
    --------  
    59:23

About Runaway Country with Alex Wagner

Being an American right now is a wild ride. Every day brings a new controversy, breathless media narratives, and the same loud voices rushing in to score political points. Then another Truth Social post drops and the circus moves on. But all that noise is drowning out the actual story. On her new podcast Runaway Country, veteran journalist Alex Wagner talks to the voices at the center of the headlines: from the fringes of the resistance, to the marrow of MAGA, to the many people who’ve found themselves smack-dab in the crosshairs of a fight they never asked for. Because if you want to understand our unreal times, you’ve got to talk to the very real people who are experiencing it all first-hand. Join Alex as she brings together the stories of everyday Americans trapped in our national car with no brakes, alongside conversations with some of the smartest thinkers in politics. Buckle up, this road could lead anywhere. New episodes every Thursday wherever you get your podcasts, and @RunawayCountryWithAlexWagner on YouTube. If you have a story to share, send us an email or one-minute voice note at [email protected].
