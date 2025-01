Cap Chat with Robyn Hadley - The Capitol Crowd

Co-hosts Stephanie Chiarello and David Mintz are proud to introduce Cap Chat, a new podcast that creates community at the Texas Capitol by spotlighting the people who make it all happen. From staffers to lobbyists to journalists, Cap Chat dives into the stories, experiences, and perspectives of those shaping the Capitol’s daily life.Join us for candid conversations and fresh insights.