The Good Government Podcast - Episode 1 - Introduction

Aaron and Michael introduce The Good Government Podcast, a program on politics, philosophy, literature, and history. Music is from the second movement (Largo) from Antonín Dvořák's Symphony No.9 (a.k.a. the "New World Symphony"), performed by the Orchestre national de France in 1959. Readings are from this edition of The Federalist Papers: https://oll.libertyfund.org/titles/jay-the-federalist-gideon-ed