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Everything is the Best

Dear Media, Pia Baroncini
EducationSociety & Culture
Everything is the Best
Latest episode

371 episodes

  • Everything is the Best

    Eric Buterbaugh: The King of Roses on Versace, Elizabeth Taylor, and Being Fucking Fabulous

    07/08/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Eric Buterbaugh has the best stories of anyone I know. This week on Everything Is The Best, we sit down with the man they call the King of Roses, LA's florist to the stars turned founder of EB Florals, and honestly I could have listened to him for five more hours.
    He's worked for Gianni Versace, he's done the flowers for Madonna's Oscar parties and Demi Moore's dinners, and at one point in this conversation he tells the story of eating fried chicken on the floor with Elizabeth Taylor, which is exactly the kind of unhinged glamour I live for. We get into what it actually takes to build a life around beauty, the emotional labor of working the most intimate days in people's lives (he's basically a therapist with shears), and how decades of floral obsession turned into a perfume line that made Saks and Bergdorf Goodman pay attention.
    Eric is fucking fabulous. Funny, unfiltered, zero interest in being precious about any of it. I love him, and I think you will too.

    Produced by Dear Media.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Everything is the Best

    Can You Really Have It All?

    07/01/2026 | 59 mins.
    This week I'm answering one of the questions I get asked most: how do you actually balance work, motherhood, ambition, and everything in between? The honest answer is... I'm still figuring it out.
    I share why I've been feeling disconnected lately, my complicated relationship with networking, and the unexpected loneliness that can come with building a career while raising a family. I also open up about taking Carmela to an incredible five-day therapy intensive, the progress we saw, and why it left me feeling more hopeful than I have in a long time.
    Plus, I finally recap one of the greatest nights of my life: watching Saturday Night Live from inside Studio 8H, seeing Will Ferrell host, Paul McCartney surprise the audience, and witnessing a behind-the-scenes moment I'll never forget.

    Produced by Dear Media
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Everything is the Best

    How an ICU Nurse Built a Million-Dollar Brand with Jordan Harper

    06/24/2026 | 47 mins.
    This week, I’m sitting down with Jordan Harper, founder of Barefaced and one of the smartest voices in skincare. We talk about how a teenage struggle with acne led her from the ICU to building one of the fastest-growing skincare brands in the country, all while raising four kids and navigating over $500,000 in student debt.
    Jordan shares the skincare advice everyone should know, the products that actually matter, why most routines are far too complicated, and the surprising reason consistency beats every quick fix. We also get into motherhood, time management, building a business without investors, and the mindset shifts that helped her turn a garage startup into a thriving company.
    Whether you're looking for better skin, better habits, or inspiration to finally start the thing you've been dreaming about, this conversation is packed with practical takeaways.

    Produced by Dear Media
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Everything is the Best

    How to Change Your Life One Decision at a Time with Laura Day

    06/17/2026 | 54 mins.
    This week, I sit down with legendary intuition teacher, bestselling author, and longtime advisor to everyone from entrepreneurs to Fortune 500 companies, Laura Day. We talk about what intuition actually is (and why Laura believes it's far more practical than most people think), how she discovered her abilities, and the surprising ways intuition can help us navigate love, business, health, creativity, and everyday life. Laura shares stories from her extraordinary career, her deeply challenging childhood, and the lessons that shaped her newest book, The Prism. We also get into healing old patterns, manifesting meaningful relationships, trusting yourself, telepathy, dreams, and why your trauma should never become the main character of your story. If you've ever felt stuck, disconnected from yourself, or curious about tapping into something bigger, this conversation is packed with insight. Enjoy!

    Produced by Dear Media
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Everything is the Best

    Davide Is BACK: Flights, Fatherhood & Men's Style Staples

    06/10/2026 | 46 mins.
    Davide is back in the bed (literally). And he has a flight to catch - at 5:40am. Or 6:30am. Depends who you ask!
    Tonight we're talking boy dads vs. girl dads, how to dress your man without starting a war, building a business the hard way, and why timing is everything. Also: Carlo says tutto a posto and we all cry. Love you mean it!!

    Produced by Dear Media
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Everything is the Best
Everything is the Best is an expert guide to simply- not feeling so alone. Host Pia Baroncini, Creative Director of LPA asks her guests, “how did you go from 0 to yacht” in an attempt to get real, get vulnerable, and find those common denominators that connect us all. The goal of this show is to inspire YOU, the listener, by talking to guests of all backgrounds; which hopefully, evens the playing field and inspires you to go after your dreams and never look back! Recurring guests include Pia's husband, Davide Baroncini and her mother Margit, who will help answer all your weekly relationship questions - how cute is that?!For more, follow Pia on Instagram at @piabaroncini
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EducationSociety & Culture

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