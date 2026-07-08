This week, I sit down with legendary intuition teacher, bestselling author, and longtime advisor to everyone from entrepreneurs to Fortune 500 companies, Laura Day. We talk about what intuition actually is (and why Laura believes it's far more practical than most people think), how she discovered her abilities, and the surprising ways intuition can help us navigate love, business, health, creativity, and everyday life. Laura shares stories from her extraordinary career, her deeply challenging childhood, and the lessons that shaped her newest book, The Prism. We also get into healing old patterns, manifesting meaningful relationships, trusting yourself, telepathy, dreams, and why your trauma should never become the main character of your story. If you've ever felt stuck, disconnected from yourself, or curious about tapping into something bigger, this conversation is packed with insight. Enjoy!
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