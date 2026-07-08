Eric Buterbaugh has the best stories of anyone I know. This week on Everything Is The Best, we sit down with the man they call the King of Roses, LA's florist to the stars turned founder of EB Florals, and honestly I could have listened to him for five more hours.

He's worked for Gianni Versace, he's done the flowers for Madonna's Oscar parties and Demi Moore's dinners, and at one point in this conversation he tells the story of eating fried chicken on the floor with Elizabeth Taylor, which is exactly the kind of unhinged glamour I live for. We get into what it actually takes to build a life around beauty, the emotional labor of working the most intimate days in people's lives (he's basically a therapist with shears), and how decades of floral obsession turned into a perfume line that made Saks and Bergdorf Goodman pay attention.

Eric is fucking fabulous. Funny, unfiltered, zero interest in being precious about any of it. I love him, and I think you will too.



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