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- Dana Kippel believes the substance behind reality has a feeling, and that once you learn to work with it, life stops happening to you and starts responding to you. Plasma is the fourth state of matter and 99.9% of the visible universe, but her claim goes further: beyond the material sits a multidimensional, sentient plasma that mystics have called ether, orgone, chi, and the force. It is the cosmic mirror, the divine feminine counterpart to consciousness, and it reflects your subconscious straight back to you. Understand that, and fear, heartbreak, and the same painful patterns become information you can finally reprogram.
In this conversation, Dana and Aubrey map a full cosmology, from the quark-gluon plasma of the first instant to the dimensional layers of the void, the subconscious, and the higher self. Dana shares the meditation that changed her life, the two winged beings she and the Bledsoes witnessed on a driveway, and how plasmoids, auras, and UFO sightings may all be the same phenomenon wearing whatever shape our era can imagine. From there it turns practical: how to plant a surrendered intention and let reality reveal something beyond your wildest dreams, how to revisit past lives through the body, why you cannot trick the karmic feedback of plasma no matter how clandestine you are, and why redemption is always available. Woven through it is Dana's own story of addiction, adoption, and grief, and how the darkest caves became the very thing that let her guide others out.
If you have ever felt something is missing, this episode offers a different answer: you were never abandoned, you are held in a living, creative field that wants to support you, and the magic you are looking for begins the moment you remember your own power.
| Dana Kippel |
►Website | https://www.danakippel.com/
►Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/dana.thealien/?hl=en
►YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaDgEYwfJOKMduoLGlXA6NQ
►Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/DanaKippelActs/
Gets Dana Kippel's books | https://www.danakippel.com/pages/books
This episode is sponsored by
►Metal Mark Gold Aurum Collectable Art | https://mtlmrk.com/
►Korrect Life | https://korrectlife.com/
| Aubrey Marcus |
►Website | https://www.aubreymarcus.com/
►Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/aubreymarcus
►Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/AubreyMarcus/
►X | https://x.com/aubreymarcus
►Substack: https://www.aubreymarcus.com/blogs/substack
► Love To The Seventh Power: https://chakaruna.com/collections/books
Subscribe to the Aubrey Marcus podcast:
►iTunes | https://apple.co/2lMZRCn
►Spotify | https://spoti.fi/2EaELZO
►IHeartRadio | https://ihr.fm/3CiV4x3
►Partner with the Aubrey Marcus Podcast | https://www.aubreymarcus.com/pages/booking
- Blake Mycoskie gave away millions of shoes and built the blueprint for conscious capitalism, then sold Tom's and walked straight into the darkest years of his life. In this conversation he traces the whole arc, from the dream house in Jackson Hole to a psychiatrist's offhand bipolar diagnosis, four medications, and the morning he called two friends because he no longer felt safe being alone.
What pulled him out was a slow, carefully guided taper, a men's group he started nineteen years ago after one conversation with his father, and the same truth that keeps finding him through plant medicine: you are enough, exactly as you are. Blake and Aubrey get honest about the shaky science behind SSRIs, the distance between guilt and shame, why men wait until everything is broken before they reach for help, and how the wound of never feeling enough quietly runs an entire life until you finally turn and face it.
| Blake Mycoskie |
►Website | https://weareenough.co/
►Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/blakemycoskie/?hl=en
►YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@nomagicpillwithblakemycoskie
This episode is sponsored by
►Metal Mark Gold Aurum Collectable Art | https://mtlmrk.com/
►Korrect Life | https://korrectlife.com/
| Aubrey Marcus |
►Website | https://www.aubreymarcus.com/
►Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/aubreymarcus
►Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/AubreyMarcus/
►X | https://x.com/aubreymarcus
►Substack: https://www.aubreymarcus.com/blogs/substack
► Love To The Seventh Power: https://chakaruna.com/collections/books
Subscribe to the Aubrey Marcus podcast:
►iTunes | https://apple.co/2lMZRCn
►Spotify | https://spoti.fi/2EaELZO
►IHeartRadio | https://ihr.fm/3CiV4x3
►Partner with the Aubrey Marcus Podcast | https://www.aubreymarcus.com/pages/booking
AI, NATURE & THE DISEASE OF DISCONNECTION: Physician Shares URGENT Vision For Humanity! | Dr. Zach Bush #54007/16/2026 | 1h 29 mins.Dr. Zach Bush returns with a claim that reframes almost everything you have been told about AI, disease, and death. The triple board-certified physician argues that AI was never intelligent to begin with. It is a mirror, a projection plane holding up the accumulated language of humanity so we can finally see our own beauty, and the same disconnection that built it sits at the root of nearly every disease we suffer.
| Zach Bush MD |
►Website | https://zachbushmd.com/
►Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/zachbushmd/
►YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@ZachBushMD/featured
►Get Zach Bush’s new book Biological Elegance: Unwitting the Devil | https://zachbushmd.com/pages/shop
This episode is sponsored by
►Metal Mark Gold Aurum Collectable Art | https://mtlmrk.com/
►Korrect Life | https://korrectlife.com/
| Aubrey Marcus |
►Website | https://www.aubreymarcus.com/
►Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/aubreymarcus
►Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/AubreyMarcus/
►X | https://x.com/aubreymarcus
►Substack: https://www.aubreymarcus.com/blogs/substack
► Love To The Seventh Power: https://chakaruna.com/collections/books
Subscribe to the Aubrey Marcus podcast:
►iTunes | https://apple.co/2lMZRCn
►Spotify | https://spoti.fi/2EaELZO
►IHeartRadio | https://ihr.fm/3CiV4x3
►Partner with the Aubrey Marcus Podcast | https://www.aubreymarcus.com/pages/booking
Ethnobotanist: "We're Losing Shamanic Wisdom" — The Secrets Of The Amazon | Mark Plotkin Ph.D. #53907/09/2026 | 1hDr. Mark Plotkin has spent nearly four decades in the Amazon, apprenticing to the shamans whose plant knowledge has quietly shaped modern medicine. He arrives with a proposition that connects a burning bush in the Sinai, a coffee forest in East Africa, and a rainforest pharmacy we have barely begun to read.
We explore the fascinating world of ethnobotany, plant-human interactions, and the profound impact of indigenous wisdom on modern science and conservation. Discover how ancient plant medicines and modern technology can help us understand and protect our planet.
| Mark Plotkin Ph.D. |
►Website | https://markplotkin.com/
►Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/docmarkplotkin
►YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dr.markj.plotkin3087
►Listen to The Plants of the Gods Podcast | https://markplotkin.com/podcast/
This episode is sponsored by
►Metal Mark Gold Aurum Collectable Art | https://mtlmrk.com/►Korrect Life | https://korrectlife.com/
| Aubrey Marcus |
►Website | https://www.aubreymarcus.com/
►Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/aubreymarcus
►Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/AubreyMarcus/
►X | https://x.com/aubreymarcus
►Substack: https://www.aubreymarcus.com/blogs/substack
► Love To The Seventh Power: https://chakaruna.com/collections/books
Subscribe to the Aubrey Marcus podcast:
►iTunes | https://apple.co/2lMZRCn
►Spotify | https://spoti.fi/2EaELZO
►IHeartRadio | https://ihr.fm/3CiV4x3
►Partner with the Aubrey Marcus Podcast | https://www.aubreymarcus.com/pages/booking
Unlock Your Genetic Potential: Reprogramming Your Subconscious Mind | Bruce Lipton #53807/02/2026 | 1h 24 mins.Bruce Lipton returns with a claim that should change how you run your life: 95% of your day is driven by subconscious programs installed before you turned seven, and once you can see them, you can rewrite them. The cell biologist behind The Biology of Belief lays out how belief quietly shapes your health, your wealth, and your relationships, and exactly how to take that power back.In this conversation Bruce hands Aubrey the working manual: the three proven ways to reprogram a limiting belief, how muscle testing surfaces the hidden program sabotaging you, and why willpower fades the moment you stop pushing while reprogramming holds for good. He makes the case that there is no real limit on what belief can do to the body, that no gene condemns you to the disease running in your family, and that you are the creator of the reality you're living. It builds into a master class in becoming the author of your own biology, and closes on the line that reframes everything: Darwin was wrong, the Bible was wrong, and the environment has been writing us all along.We discuss: – the 95/5 split between your creative mind and your subconscious, and how to flip it – the three ways to reprogram a limiting belief – muscle testing and the hidden program sabotaging your goals – why willpower fails where reprogramming lasts – the honeymoon effect and the mind's creative power – why no gene dooms you to your family's disease – the real outer limits of belief on the body – becoming a conscious parent when 95% of your day runs on autopilot| Bruce Lipton | ►Website | https://www.brucelipton.com/►Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/brucelipton►YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/user/biologyofbeliefThis episode is sponsored by►Metal Mark Gold Aurum Collectable Art | https://mtlmrk.com/►Korrect Life | https://korrectlife.com/| Aubrey Marcus |►Website | https://www.aubreymarcus.com/►Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/aubreymarcus►Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/AubreyMarcus/►X | https://x.com/aubreymarcus►Substack: https://www.aubreymarcus.com/blogs/substack► Love To The Seventh Power: https://chakaruna.com/collections/booksSubscribe to the Aubrey Marcus podcast:►iTunes | https://apple.co/2lMZRCn ►Spotify | https://spoti.fi/2EaELZO ►IHeartRadio | https://ihr.fm/3CiV4x3 ►Partner with the Aubrey Marcus Podcast | https://www.aubreymarcus.com/pages/booking
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About Aubrey Marcus Podcast
The Aubrey Marcus Podcast is a destination for honest and vulnerable conversations about the deeper questions in life. The show blends humor with gravity and levity with depth, as we explore mindset, psychedelics, holistic health, spirituality, entrepreneurship, and relationship. Aubrey Marcus is the founder of the globally disruptive human optimization brand Onnit, the donation based coaching platform Fit For Service, and is the New York Times bestselling author of Own the Day, Own your Life. Top episodes with Joe Rogan, Jordan Peterson, Joe Dispenza, Matthew McConaughey, Jamie Foxx, and morePodcast website
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