Dana Kippel believes the substance behind reality has a feeling, and that once you learn to work with it, life stops happening to you and starts responding to you. Plasma is the fourth state of matter and 99.9% of the visible universe, but her claim goes further: beyond the material sits a multidimensional, sentient plasma that mystics have called ether, orgone, chi, and the force. It is the cosmic mirror, the divine feminine counterpart to consciousness, and it reflects your subconscious straight back to you. Understand that, and fear, heartbreak, and the same painful patterns become information you can finally reprogram.

In this conversation, Dana and Aubrey map a full cosmology, from the quark-gluon plasma of the first instant to the dimensional layers of the void, the subconscious, and the higher self. Dana shares the meditation that changed her life, the two winged beings she and the Bledsoes witnessed on a driveway, and how plasmoids, auras, and UFO sightings may all be the same phenomenon wearing whatever shape our era can imagine. From there it turns practical: how to plant a surrendered intention and let reality reveal something beyond your wildest dreams, how to revisit past lives through the body, why you cannot trick the karmic feedback of plasma no matter how clandestine you are, and why redemption is always available. Woven through it is Dana's own story of addiction, adoption, and grief, and how the darkest caves became the very thing that let her guide others out.

If you have ever felt something is missing, this episode offers a different answer: you were never abandoned, you are held in a living, creative field that wants to support you, and the magic you are looking for begins the moment you remember your own power.



| Dana Kippel |

►Website | https://www.danakippel.com/

►Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/dana.thealien/?hl=en

►YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaDgEYwfJOKMduoLGlXA6NQ

►Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/DanaKippelActs/



Gets Dana Kippel's books | https://www.danakippel.com/pages/books



This episode is sponsored by

►Metal Mark Gold Aurum Collectable Art | ⁠https://mtlmrk.com/⁠

►Korrect Life | ⁠https://korrectlife.com/



| Aubrey Marcus |

►Website | ⁠⁠https://www.aubreymarcus.com/

►Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/aubreymarcus

►Facebook |⁠⁠ https://www.facebook.com/AubreyMarcus/

►X |⁠ https://x.com/aubreymarcus

►Substack: https://www.aubreymarcus.com/blogs/substack

► Love To The Seventh Power: ⁠https://chakaruna.com/collections/books⁠



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