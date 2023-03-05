The Aubrey Marcus Podcast is a destination for honest and vulnerable conversations about the deeper questions in life. The show blends humor with gravity and le... More
Are Humans The AI Of The Mineral Realm? w/ Matías De Stefano # 411
Matías De Stefano is known as someone who remembers all of his past lives, and everything that happened in between.
In this profound conversation, we discuss our recent ayahuasca experience together, Matías's connection to his higher self, how to translate the universe, and artificial intelligence, and much more.
It’s always a pleasure to spend time with Matías and share his wisdom.
Evolutionary Funeral: The Blessings Of The Father Pt 2 w/ Dr. Marc Gafni # 410
Watch Part 1 Here- My Dad Died: The Blessings Of The Father Pt 1 w/ Dr. Marc Gafni
On Saturday March 25, I discovered that my dad had died. As the intimate universe would have it, the tender and powerful @marcgafni (a Rabbi turned cosmo-erotic humanist mystic) was with me when my father was discovered.
This podcast takes place after 7 days of sitting “shiva house” in mourning and celebration of the passing of my dad, culminating in an unbelievably powerful ceremony on the 8th day. We are exhausted, and still utterly in awe. These days have been some of the most magical, miraculous, painful, and beautiful days of my life. This podcast series may be the most important and vulnerable thing I have ever offered yet. It’s what Michael Phillips Marcus would have wanted.
Ultimately the purpose of this podcast series is to open source a new technology for transitioning a loved one. In the days since the burial I have had many dream visitations by my father… I know what we did here together worked.
I love you all very much 🤍
Rest In Purpose MPM 👑
Back To The Beauty Way w/ Poranguí # 409
How do we bring beauty to everything we do?
Poranguí refers to this aspiration in the classic phrase the “Beauty Way”, which is the title of his latest coming out Friday, April 21st.
Today’s podcast is a clarion call to put yourself to good use for one of infinite just causes, and make the world a more beautiful place. We cover ongoing struggles of indigenous communities, how to begin the process of returning to the beauty way starting with the self, then rippling out into the world.
Poranguí shares a few songs off his incredible album coming this Friday:
Our Next President Exposes The Corruption of Empire w/ Robert F. Kennedy Jr. #408
What is worth risking your life for?
2024 Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. can unflinchingly and unequivocally answer that question:
For Freedom. For Health.
For All Life.
RFK Jr.’s uncle JFK and father RFK were aware that they might have to pay the ultimate price for standing for what they believed. RFK Jr. is cut from the same cloth of integrity and is stepping forward in a courageous stance to expose the corruption of Empire.
A free market capitalist at heart, Robert is an environmental lawyer, author, and founder of the Children's Health Defense. He’s spent the last 40 years in litigation and information dissemination trying to keep our government and the corporations that run it behind the scenes, honest. He’s won many of those battles, and the corporate press has slandered him mercilessly for it.
In today’s podcast, we talk about the capture of our regulatory agencies, corruption of government, and the current trajectory of global leaders toward complete totalitarian control.
My Dad Died: The Blessings Of The Father Pt 1 #407
On Saturday March 25, I discovered that my dad had died.
As the intimate universe would have it, the tender and powerful @marcgafni (a Rabbi turned cosmo-erotic humanist mystic) was with me when my father was discovered.
After four days of us sitting “shiva house” in mourning and celebration of the passing of my dad, I am utterly in awe. These days have been some of the most magical, miraculous, painful, and beautiful days of my life. This podcast may be the most important and vulnerable thing I have ever offered. It’s what Michael Phillip Marcus would have wanted.
Marc and I have been combining all of our human tenderness with elements of our respective mastery to co-create an evolutionary week of mourning, celebration, and ceremony. While many aspects of the Hebrew shiva tradition have been maintained, the practice has been evolved and adapted for this unique situation to include shamanic medicine ceremonies and the psychotech of the Shabbat table.
Ultimately the purpose of this is to evoke the blessing of the father, and to assist him in his journey into wholeness in the life beyond life. And then to open source this process to the community and the world.
This live stream conversation with the Fit For Service community is both intensely personal and universal, raw, and refined. It is the highest blessing to my father, that his passing is bringing the deepest revealing connections with everyone who knew and loved him, and that hopefully these stories and the wisdom they contain will touch some of you.
I love you all very much 🤍
Rest In Purpose MPM 👑
