Real American Cowboy Stabbed 7 Times, Lives to Tell the Tale | Brickman Allen
Today's episode of The Rollercoaster Podcast takes you on an intense and emotional ride as we sit down with Brickman Allen, a man who faced the unimaginable and lived to tell the tale. In a harrowing, gut-wrenching encounter, Brickman was attacked in the dead of night—stabbed seven times while he slept beside his pregnant wife. The intruder had broken in with the intent to rob their home, but what followed was a fight for survival that tested Brickman’s strength, resilience, and will to protect his family.In this gripping interview, Brickman recounts the horrifying moments of that night—how he fought off the intruder despite his life-threatening injuries, the terrifying reality of protecting his wife and unborn child, and the sheer instinct that took over when faced with an unthinkable situation. But beyond the trauma and pain, this story is also about healing. Brickman takes us through his long road to recovery, both physically and emotionally, and shares his powerful perspective on resilience and the strength it takes to move forward.Perhaps most remarkably, this is a story of forgiveness. Despite enduring such a brutal attack, Brickman’s journey is not just one of survival but of understanding and finding peace after unimaginable violence. His words will leave you inspired, shaken, and deeply moved as he shares how this experience changed him and what it means to truly let go. This episode is raw, real, and unforgettable—one you won’t want to miss.-Where to find Tyler Hall: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tylerchall/ Newsletter: https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/the-tyler-hall-archives-7018241874482122753/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/sirTHALL Work with Tyler: https://www.tylerchristianhall.com/
--------
52:13
Turning Rock Bottom into Purpose | Taylor Church
Today’s guest on The Rollercoaster Podcast is Taylor Church, a calm and grounded fellow podcaster whose unique ability to deeply care for others sets him apart. Taylor’s compassion and empathy shine through as he shares his journey of connecting with people on a profound level. Together, Tyler and Taylor explore the transformative nature of spirituality, emphasizing how the intentional use of words and genuinely caring for others can pave the way for a more united and compassionate world.In this heartfelt conversation, Taylor opens up about a deeply personal and challenging moment in his life when he witnessed his roommate attempt to take their own life. This harrowing experience served as a turning point for Taylor, reshaping his perspective and inspiring him to build resilience through life’s most difficult moments. Through this candid discussion, he sheds light on how hitting rock bottom can lead to growth and a renewed sense of purpose.The episode also dives into practical insights for aspiring podcasters. Tyler and Taylor share tips on creating a meaningful podcast, building an engaged audience, and scaling it effectively. Whether you’re interested in spirituality, human connection, or podcasting, this episode is packed with inspiring stories and actionable advice that you won’t want to miss.-Where to find Taylor Church:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/taylorchurch44/?hl=enYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/@TaylorChurch-Where to find Tyler Hall: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tylerchall/ Newsletter: https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/the-tyler-hall-archives-7018241874482122753/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/sirTHALL Work with Tyler: https://www.tylerchristianhall.com/
--------
59:51
Redefining Masculinity: A Modern Man's Journey, Challenges, Growth, and Purpose | Adam Allred
Today’s guest on The Rollercoaster Podcast is Adam Allred, a leading voice and creator committed to empowering men and redefining masculinity in today’s world. Known for his passionate advocacy and bold perspectives, Adam has inspired countless individuals to embrace their roles as strong, confident, and principled men. In this thought-provoking episode, host Tyler engages with Adam in a deep and honest conversation about the challenges men face in modern society and the critical importance of stepping into the full potential of manhood.Together, Adam and Tyler unpack the unique pressures and obstacles confronting men in an era that often questions traditional masculine roles. From societal expectations to personal struggles, they explore what it truly means to be a man in today’s complex cultural landscape. Their discussion also delves into the roles women play in shaping and supporting this journey, offering valuable insights into the dynamics of modern relationships and the significance of mutual respect and growth.This episode of The Rollercoaster Podcast is both insightful and inspiring, providing listeners with a fresh perspective on the evolving identity of men and the importance of self-improvement, leadership, and accountability. Whether you’re navigating the challenges of masculinity yourself or seeking to better understand the men in your life, this candid and empowering conversation is one you won’t want to miss._Where to find Adam AllredInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/adamallredofficial/?hl=enTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@adamallredofficial?lang=en-Where to find Tyler Hall: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tylerchall/ Newsletter: https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/the-tyler-hall-archives-7018241874482122753/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/sirTHALL Work with Tyler: https://www.tylerchristianhall.com/
--------
1:00:32
Miracle Baby: Surviving a 25G Car Crash and Defying the Odds | Rachel Hughes
Today's guest on The Rollercoaster Podcast is Rachel Hughes, a woman whose journey is as inspiring as it is heart-wrenching. Five years ago, Rachel was 27 weeks pregnant when her life took a dramatic turn. While driving alone, she became lightheaded, lost consciousness, and was involved in a harrowing car accident with an impact force of approximately 25 g’s. In an instant, her world was thrown into chaos. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors worked tirelessly to save her and her unborn child. Despite excruciating pain and life-threatening circumstances, Rachel delivered her baby boy, Beckham, prematurely. This was just the beginning of a journey filled with both challenges and miracles.Rachel’s story is one of resilience and hope. Though Beckham faced complications early on, his life became a testament to the strength of the human spirit. Rachel opens up about the moments of fear, the miraculous turns of events, and the deep gratitude she feels for the medical team that made their survival possible. She shares how the experience shaped her perspective on life and strengthened the bond with her husband as they navigated this uncharted territory together. What could have torn them apart instead brought them closer, cementing their relationship through love and unwavering support.In this episode, Rachel also dives into the profound impact the accident had on her mental health. She candidly discusses the waves of anxiety, guilt, and trauma she endured in the aftermath and how she found the strength to overcome them. Through therapy, self-discovery, and an unyielding determination to heal, Rachel emerged stronger and more compassionate than ever. Her story is a beacon of hope for anyone facing life’s unexpected twists, proving that even in the darkest moments, light and love can prevail.-Where to find Tyler Hall: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tylerchall/ Newsletter: https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/the-tyler-hall-archives-7018241874482122753/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/sirTHALL Work with Tyler: https://www.tylerchristianhall.com/
--------
54:19
Wrestling with Faith: How Pastor Found Hope in the Hardest of Times
On this episode of The Rollercoaster Podcast, we are honored to have Chris Hilken as our guest. Chris is the Senior Pastor at College Ave Church in San Diego, a role he stepped into in 2023 after a decade of impactful service at North Coast Church as a teaching pastor and leader of the young adult ministry. In addition to his pastoral work, Chris is a trained apologist and a professor of theology and apologetics for Summit Bible College, equipping others to engage in thoughtful and meaningful discussions about faith. His journey is one of profound faith, resilience, and a passion for sharing the transformative power of the gospel.Chris's story is both inspiring and heart-wrenching. He married his college sweetheart, Paige, and together they built a beautiful family of five children in under seven years. However, their love story took a devastating turn in 2021 when Paige faced a catastrophic medical diagnosis that led to a battle with mental health challenges, tragically ending in her taking her own life. This unimaginable loss forced Chris to step back from ministry for a year as he grieved and dedicated himself to healing and supporting his children. His time away brought a renewed depth to his understanding of faith, grief, and the complexities of lifeâs struggles.Returning to ministry, Chris brings with him a deeper sense of empathy and a profound passion for the gospel. He now approaches his role with a unique perspective, having personally wrestled with the tough questions and raw emotions that can accompany faith in challenging times. On this episode, Chris shares his story, the lessons heâs learned, and how heâs using his experiences to minister to others who are grappling with their own hardships and doubts. Itâs a conversation filled with hope, authenticity, and encouragement for anyone navigating the ups and downs of life.-Where to find Tyler Hall: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tylerchall/ Newsletter: https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/the-tyler-hall-archives-7018241874482122753/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/sirTHALL Work with Tyler: https://www.tylerchristianhall.com/
Welcome to "The Rollercoaster," a podcast where host Tyler Hall interviews successful entrepreneurs, CEOs, business leaders, and startup founders about the highs and lows of startup life. Join Tyler as he gets real about the challenges and triumphs of building a business from the ground up, and learn how these successful leaders have navigated the rollercoaster ride of entrepreneurship. Whether you're a seasoned entrepreneur or just starting out on your business journey, "The Rollercoaster" has something for you. Tune in for valuable insights and practical tips on succeeding as a startup business leader.