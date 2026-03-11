Send a text

Ever catch yourself performing a role you never auditioned for? We dive into the subtle kind of identity theft that doesn’t touch your bank accounts but drains your sense of self through labels you never chose and comparisons you never asked for. From the first words people spoke over us to the endless highlight reels on our phones, we unpack how stories get written around us and how easily we start believing them.



Jeff walks through the quiet mechanics of how outside voices become inner noise, the teacher’s throwaway comment, the friend’s critique, the years of subtle comparisons that settle in as facts. We talk about why labels reduce complex people into boxes, why authenticity withers under constant measuring, and how faith, reflection, and honest boundaries restore direction. You’ll hear a candid moment of realization, the pivot from living for approval to living in truth, and the daily practices that make that shift stick.



Together we map a way back: awareness of borrowed scripts, the courage to release them, and the steady work of choosing honesty over performance. We ask centering questions to remember who you were before pressure and praise, and we close with spoken affirmations designed to reset your day: I am not my past, I am allowed to change, I walk with purpose, who I am is enough. If you’ve felt behind, boxed in, or muted by comparison, this conversation offers language, tools, and hope for reclaiming your voice and your path.



If this resonated, share it with someone who needs a reminder that their story is still theirs. Subscribe, leave a review, and tell us: what label are you letting go of today?

Support the show