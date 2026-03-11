Open app
PodcastsEducationWho Am I? Podcast
Who Am I? Podcast
Jeff Hopgood
EducationHealth & Wellness
Latest episode

11 episodes

    Whose Voice Are You Listening To?

    03/11/2026 | 13 mins.
    Midweek can feel like standing in a crowded room where every voice wants your attention, notifications, expectations, and that old inner critic pretending to be helpful. We slow the swirl and offer a focused reset: turn down the chaos, turn up the calm voice that knows who you’re becoming.

    We explore the difference between loud and true. Fear, comparison, and pressure often sound familiar, which is why they sneak past our guard. Together, we name those voices and ask a sharper question: which one deserves authority? You’ll learn how noise doesn’t just distract, it distorts making even solid choices feel shaky. We reframe truth as steady, patient, and clear. It never bullies or rushes; it invites progress at a human pace. With that reframe, decisions get simpler: if fear leads, you hesitate; if comparison leads, you rush; if pressure leads, you burn out. When truth leads, you move with clarity.

    We walk through a practical filter you can use anytime: is this voice helping me grow or keeping me stuck? Then we practice choosing what gets the microphone in your mind, acknowledging doubt without obeying it, noticing criticism without internalizing it, and observing fear without surrender. To lock in the shift, we close with spoken affirmations that build calm focus and intentional growth, reminding you that your worth isn’t tied to timelines or titles. This is a short, powerful reset for anyone feeling stretched thin, overwhelmed by social media comparison, or unsure which inner voice to trust.

    If this reset gave you space to breathe and room to think, share it with someone who needs a lift today, then hit follow and leave a quick review so others can find their way to clarity. What voice are you turning down this week?
    Identity Theft

    03/09/2026 | 23 mins.
    Ever catch yourself performing a role you never auditioned for? We dive into the subtle kind of identity theft that doesn’t touch your bank accounts but drains your sense of self through labels you never chose and comparisons you never asked for. From the first words people spoke over us to the endless highlight reels on our phones, we unpack how stories get written around us and how easily we start believing them.

    Jeff walks through the quiet mechanics of how outside voices become inner noise, the teacher’s throwaway comment, the friend’s critique, the years of subtle comparisons that settle in as facts. We talk about why labels reduce complex people into boxes, why authenticity withers under constant measuring, and how faith, reflection, and honest boundaries restore direction. You’ll hear a candid moment of realization, the pivot from living for approval to living in truth, and the daily practices that make that shift stick.

    Together we map a way back: awareness of borrowed scripts, the courage to release them, and the steady work of choosing honesty over performance. We ask centering questions to remember who you were before pressure and praise, and we close with spoken affirmations designed to reset your day: I am not my past, I am allowed to change, I walk with purpose, who I am is enough. If you’ve felt behind, boxed in, or muted by comparison, this conversation offers language, tools, and hope for reclaiming your voice and your path.

    If this resonated, share it with someone who needs a reminder that their story is still theirs. Subscribe, leave a review, and tell us: what label are you letting go of today?
    What Are You Carrying?

    03/04/2026 | 17 mins.
    When the week starts to squeeze, most of us push harder. We answer one more email, smooth one more misunderstanding, carry one more expectation. But what if the exhaustion isn’t from the work itself, what if it’s from the weight you picked up without noticing? We dive into the hidden loads that drain your energy: unspoken standards, silent agreements, and the role of “strong one” that quietly becomes a full-time job.

    Together, we slow everything down and ask better questions. Where did you say yes while your spirit whispered no? Which expectations belong to someone else but live on your shoulders? We map the difference between support and self-erasure, then redraw the line with clear, simple practices. You’ll learn how to reframe responsibility around alignment, choices that reflect your values, energy that funds your real priorities, and limits that keep your peace intact. We translate that into action: fewer explanations, braver no’s, and timelines that match reality. Discomfort may show up, but it’s not danger; it’s proof that a new pattern is taking root.

    To lock in the reset, we guide you through affirmations that speak to identity and purpose: choosing clarity over chaos, alignment over approval, and peace over pressure. Expect a lighter step, a steadier focus, and permission to carry only what serves your purpose. Share this with the friend who always fixes everything, the teammate who never drops a ball, or the family anchor who’s tired of treading water. If this helped you breathe easier, tap follow, leave a quick review, and pass it on. Who else needs a midweek reset today?
    The Wilderness: The Season No One Claps For

    03/02/2026 | 32 mins.
    When the applause fades and your phone goes quiet, what story do you tell yourself about where you are? We explore the difference between feeling lost and being intentionally prepared, and why the name you give this season will shape how you walk through it. Through the lens of David’s overlooked field years of dust, sheep, and private wins against lions and bears and we unpack how unseen work builds the kind of depth that doesn’t panic when the stage finally lights up.

    We talk candidly about modern wilderness: slow progress, fewer invitations, and the heavy silence that turns up the volume on your inner critic. Instead of chasing visibility, we lean into roots, character over reputation, endurance over excitement, humility over hype. You’ll hear a practical, grounded case for reframing delay as development and isolation as instruction. Expect memorable lines you can carry into your day: depth sustains destiny, preparation precedes purpose, and receipts from private victories matter more than public headlines.

    Along the way, we map the hidden curriculum of preparation: patience when you want speed, discipline when you want results, humility when you want recognition, and consistency when you want applause. We close with a guided affirmation to steady your focus, strengthen your identity, and reset your steps. If you’re in the field, the cave, or the quiet, this conversation will help you see the construction beneath the surface and remind you that when the door opens, you won’t step in fragile. You’ll step in ready.

    If this moved you, share it with a friend who needs encouragement, subscribe for the midweek motivational series, and leave a review with one lesson your quiet season is building in you.
    You're Not Behind

    02/25/2026 | 13 mins.
    You're Not Behind: Releasing The Lie That Everyone Else Is Ahead Of You
    Feeling the midweek drag and that quiet panic that whispers you’re late to your own life? We’re pressing pause on hurry and rewriting the script that says speed equals success. Together we unpack the lie of falling behind, the highlight-reel trap of social media, and the pressure of five-year plans that life never signed. What if your slower pace is not a setback but a strategy, one that grows deep roots, equips you for weight, and builds something you can actually sustain?

    We walk through a clear reframe: comparison erases context; context restores truth. Instead of chasing other people’s timelines, we choose alignment over acceleration, intention over impulse. You’ll hear piercing questions to reset your focus. Who am I measuring myself against? What standard did I borrow? Am I chasing purpose or chasing pace? and a fresh take on detours and delays as developments and protections. When you’re anchored in calling, other people’s wins stop intimidating you. When you can encourage yourself, discouragement loses its grip.

    This reset is part perspective shift, part practice. We speak life out loud with grounded affirmations that honor the season you’re in: you are not behind, you are in process; your pace is intentional; your journey is unique. We close by leaning into community the kind that grows through shared stories, honest reflections, and real connection, so you don’t carry the week alone. Take ten focused minutes to breathe, refuel, and step back into your week steady and clear.

    If this resonated, share it with someone who needs a Wednesday lift, subscribe for more resets, and leave a quick review so we can keep growing this community together.
About Who Am I? Podcast

Who Am I? Podcast is more than a show, it’s a weekly reset for your mind, heart, and spirit. Every Monday, a brand-new episode drops, inviting you into raw, unfiltered conversations that dig deep into identity, purpose, faith, relationships, and the everyday struggles we all face but rarely talk about. This podcast creates space for honesty, reflection, and growth, no masks, no titles, no pretending.Each episode challenges you to pause, look inward, and confront the questions that shape your life: Who am I beneath the labels? What drives me? What’s holding me back? Where is God in my journey? Through personal stories, motivational insight, and real-life lessons, Who Am I? pushes listeners to grow beyond comfort zones and step boldly into who they were created to be.This isn’t background noise, it’s a mirror. A place where faith meets reality, where healing begins with truth, and where transformation starts with one honest question. If you’re ready to reflect, reset, and rise, make Mondays your moment with the Who Am I? Podcast.
EducationHealth & WellnessReligion & SpiritualityMental HealthSelf-ImprovementSpirituality

