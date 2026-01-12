In this kickoff episode of The Female Church Leaders Podcast, Kadi Cole shares a powerful reminder: you haven’t missed your moment. She unpacks the real reasons female church leaders often feel overlooked or uncertain, and reveals how the future of leadership is shifting in ways that actually fit your God-given strengths.You’ll gain a clear framework for why female leadership matters today and walk away with practical steps to grow as a leader in this season. If you care deeply about the future of the Church, this podcast was created to help you lead into it - with wisdom, faith, and conviction.TIMESTAMPS00:00 — Introduction & encouragement for female leaders00:42 — Research: Most women lack development, not calling01:31 — The importance of resources for growth02:19 — Personal story: Finding your leadership voice03:21 — The impact of empowered female leadership04:25 — 3 Steps to grow: Identify gaps, get feedback, ask for support06:35 — Strength comes from being resourced, not striving07:09 — Take the Sticky Floor Quiz & final encouragementNext Steps and Resources: Take the Quiz: Identify your growth gap with our Sticky Floor Quiz at femalechurchleaders.com. Join a Cohort: Be part of our next Closing the Leadership Gap cohort for guided coaching and monthly Q&A with Kadi. Visit closingtheleadershipgap.com to learn more. Stay Connected: Follow us on Instagram @femalechurchleaders for daily encouragement and leadership tools. Spread the Word: If you found this episode helpful, please follow, rate, and share the podcast to help us reach more female church leaders. Tune in and get ready to lead with clarity, strength, and joy. Your calling matters, and we're here to support you every step of the way!