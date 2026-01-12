FCLP 3 | Delegating Without Micromanaging Using 10-80-10
1/12/2026 | 14 mins.
In this encouraging and practical episode of the Female Church Leaders Podcast, Kadi Cole introduces the 10-80-10 delegation framework—a simple, sustainable way to delegate without losing clarity, control, or care for your people. Kadi names the real tension many female church leaders face: the desire to empower others while still personally carrying responsibility for outcomes. With wisdom shaped by years of ministry leadership, she shows how delegation can become an act of discipleship, not just task management. You’ll learn how to lead with confidence, reduce burnout, and develop leaders who grow in ownership and maturity. This isn’t about doing less—it’s about stewarding your leadership so your team, and your church, can thrive.TIMESTAMPS00:00 - Introduction01:30 - The Challenge of Delegation04:00 - Introducing the 10-80-10 Framework07:00 - The First 10%: Setting the Stage09:00 - The Middle 80%: Empowering Others11:30 - The Final 10%: Ensuring Alignment13:00 - Overcoming Emotional TrapsNext Steps and Resources: Take the Quiz: Identify your growth gap with our Sticky Floor Quiz at femalechurchleaders.com. Join a Cohort: Be part of our next Closing the Leadership Gap cohort for guided coaching and monthly Q&A with Kadi. Visit closingtheleadershipgap.com to learn more. Stay Connected: Follow us on Instagram @femalechurchleaders for daily encouragement and leadership tools. Spread the Word: If you found this episode helpful, please follow, rate, and share the podcast to help us reach more female church leaders. Tune in and get ready to lead with clarity, strength, and joy. Your calling matters, and we're here to support you every step of the way!
FCLP 1 | Why Female Leaders Are Essential to the Future of the Church
1/12/2026 | 13 mins.
In this kickoff episode of The Female Church Leaders Podcast, Kadi Cole shares a powerful reminder: you haven't missed your moment. She unpacks the real reasons female church leaders often feel overlooked or uncertain, and reveals how the future of leadership is shifting in ways that actually fit your God-given strengths.You'll gain a clear framework for why female leadership matters today and walk away with practical steps to grow as a leader in this season. If you care deeply about the future of the Church, this podcast was created to help you lead into it - with wisdom, faith, and conviction.TIMESTAMPS00:00 — Introduction & encouragement for female leaders00:42 — Research: Most women lack development, not calling01:31 — The importance of resources for growth02:19 — Personal story: Finding your leadership voice03:21 — The impact of empowered female leadership04:25 — 3 Steps to grow: Identify gaps, get feedback, ask for support06:35 — Strength comes from being resourced, not striving07:09 — Take the Sticky Floor Quiz & final encouragementNext Steps and Resources: Take the Quiz: Identify your growth gap with our Sticky Floor Quiz at femalechurchleaders.com. Join a Cohort: Be part of our next Closing the Leadership Gap cohort for guided coaching and monthly Q&A with Kadi. Visit closingtheleadershipgap.com to learn more. Stay Connected: Follow us on Instagram @femalechurchleaders for daily encouragement and leadership tools. Spread the Word: If you found this episode helpful, please follow, rate, and share the podcast to help us reach more female church leaders. Tune in and get ready to lead with clarity, strength, and joy. Your calling matters, and we're here to support you every step of the way!
FCLP 2 | Competency Builds Confidence
1/12/2026 | 14 mins.
In this grounding episode of the Female Church Leaders Podcast, Kadi Cole explores the often-missed connection between confidence and competency—and why lasting confidence is built through skill, practice, and experience, not self-talk alone. Kadi unpacks the "Missing 33%" of leadership development: the strategic and operational skills that quietly shape credibility, influence, and long-term impact in ministry. If you've ever felt unsure of yourself in leadership, this episode will remind you: you're not behind—you're building. You'll walk away with clarity, encouragement, and a practical next step toward becoming the leader God has called you to be.TIMESTAMPS0:00 - Why most female leaders aren't waiting for confidence—they're waiting for competence2:15 - The wrong order: Why confidence comes after skill, not before5:30 - The "Missing 33%": Strategic and operational skills women aren't being taught8:45 - A female pastor's breakthrough: When leadership conversations shift from feelings to actual work12:00 - One action step: Identify a leadership skill to develop this week
The Female Church Leader Trailer
12/10/2025 | 0 mins.
If God has called you to lead in the Church, you don't have to figure it out alone. The Female Church Leaders Podcast gives you practical tools, biblical wisdom, and honest encouragement to help you lead with clarity, confidence, and joy.Join host Kadi Cole each week and step into the leadership God has entrusted to you - faithfully, courageously, and with great hope.
