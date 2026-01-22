Open app
Jim Steyer | Founder, Common Sense Media
EducationNews
    Superpower Suicide: Global Impact of U.S. Policy Changes

    01/22/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    In this episode of Which Side of History, Stanford University professor and Common Sense Media founder Jim Steyer assesses democracy's uncertain future. His distinguished guests are former National Security Advisor to President Obama Susan Rice, former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Mike McFaul, and Margrethe Vestager, former European Commissioner for Competition. They delve into the threats posed by Russia and China, America's shifting role in global politics, and the decline of democratic values. They also explore the impact of social media, the importance of international alliances, and the need for more regulation for digital platforms. 
     
    Just how uncertain is democracy's future? Listen to Which Side of History with Jim Steyer.
     
    00:00 Introduction and Current Administration's Policies
    00:58 Welcome to the Podcast
    01:12 Introducing the Guests and Topic
    01:49 State of Global Democracy
    03:20 Rise of Autocracies and Global Dynamics
    06:48 Challenges Facing the United Nations
    08:02 Call to Action for Democracy
    08:59 Impact of US Policy Changes
    11:18 Superpower Suicide and Domestic Policies
    17:15 Historical Context and Hope for Democracy
    18:39 US Foreign Policy and Global Leadership
    30:58 Evaluating US Engagement with Autocracies
    34:56 Diplomatic Dynamics and Speculations
    36:17 Russian Business Interests and Influence
    37:56 European Perspective on the Conflict
    40:53 Zelensky's Leadership and Challenges
    43:52 US Inaction and Global Implications
    50:53 Long-term Consequences for US Alliances
    01:04:42 The Role of Social Media and AI
    01:09:48 Final Thoughts and Reflections
     
    Note: Jim Steyer's views are his own and do not reflect Common Sense Media.
  • Which Side of History?

    Universities Confront Polarizing Times: Condoleezza Rice, Jon Levin

    01/21/2026 | 35 mins.
    Common Sense Media founder Jim Steyer engages with Stanford University President Jonathan Levin and former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. The conversation delves into the challenges faced by American universities in today's polarized political climate. Key topics include the ongoing role of universities, the importance of maintaining academic freedom, the impact of federal government policies on higher education, and the critical need for diversity and representation in the post-affirmative action era. 
     
    Rice and Levin also emphasize fostering an environment where students can pursue innovative research and develop into well-rounded leaders. The episode underscores the significance of both institutional advocacy and collaboration to sustain the mission and relevance of universities in a rapidly-evolving landscape.
     
    Just how much pressure do universities face? Listen to Which Side of History and find out.
     
    The episode was recorded on the campus of Stanford University.
     
    00:00 Introduction and Opening Remarks
    00:57 Welcome to 'Which Side of History'
    01:37 The Role of Universities in Modern Society
    04:56 Challenges Facing Universities Today
    24:47 The Importance of Diversity in Higher Education
    35:14 Conclusion and Final Thoughts
     
    Note: Jim Steyer's opinions are his own and do not represent Common Sense Media.
  • Which Side of History?

    Rule of Law Under Siege: Pam Karlan, Rob Bonta, Ruth Marcus

    01/20/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Host Jim Steyer tackles the sweeping attempts to undermine the Justice Department. His esteemed guests include California Attorney General Rob Bonta, renowned journalist Ruth Marcus, and Stanford Law Professor Pam Karlan. The panel offers timely insights on the erosion of the rule of law, the weaponization of the Department of Justice, the challenges faced by career civil servants, and the significant cases the U.S. Supreme Court is about to decide. 
     
    How serious is the dismantling of the Justice Department? What's the potential damage? And how does this moment in time compare to Watergate?
     
    Listen to this episode of Which Side of History and find out:
     
    00:00 Comparing Watergate to Current Justice Department Issues
    00:51 Introduction to the Podcast and Today's Topic
    01:34 Discussion with Rob Bonta on Rule of Law Challenges
    07:30 Ruth Marcus on Checks and Balances
    10:57 Pam Karlan on the Justice Department's Integrity
    15:58 Rob Bonta on Political Weaponization of Prosecution
    19:14 Historical Context and Future of the Rule of Law
    29:15 Role of States in Upholding Democratic Principles
    34:18 Lower Courts' Struggles and Reactions
    36:36 Early Capitulation of Law Firms
    39:13 Supreme Court's Role and Influence
    43:30 The Shadow Docket and Key Cases
    01:00:37 Birthright Citizenship and Legal Precedents
    01:07:18 Concluding Thoughts and Future Implications
     
    The panel was recorded on November 3, 2025 at Stanford University.
  • Which Side of History?

    Public Service Turmoil: Michael Lewis, W. Kamau Bell, David Eggers

    01/15/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    In this episode Stanford University professor Jim Steyer delves into the current state of American government, focusing on the experiences of federal employees amid ongoing political turmoil. His guests include best-selling author Michael Lewis, comedian and TV host W. Kamau Bell, and writer and educator Dave Eggers. They discuss the dedication of civil servants, the impact of political actions on public perceptions, and the broader ramifications for American institutions. 
     
    Despite all the turmoil in Washington, is there reason to be optimistic?
     
    00:00 Introduction: The State of Affairs
    00:52 Welcome to 'Which Side of History'
    01:11 Introducing the Guests and the Topic
    01:39 Michael Lewis on Public Perception vs. Reality of Government
    02:36 Art Allen's Story: The Unsung Hero of the Coast Guard
    11:46 Dave Eggers on NASA and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory
    19:06 Kamau Bell on Antitrust and Justice
    26:39 The Impact of Government Layoffs
    29:11 Trump's Approach to Government
    35:33 The Problem with Cutting Deficits
    36:25 Misguided Firing Practices
    36:42 The Impact on Federal Agencies
    38:07 Trump's Strategy and Consequences
    40:13 Loss of Faith in Institutions
    40:55 Idealism in Government Work
    42:17 Challenges Faced by Teachers
    46:23 Historical Context and Institutional Flaws
    48:42 Potential Financial Crisis
    51:49 The Role of Trust in Institutions
    52:53 Crypto and Trump's Financial Interests
    59:09 Comedians and Political Alignment
    01:01:29 Messages of Hope and Optimism
  • Which Side of History?

    Decoding America's Global Role: David Kennedy, Margaret Spellings, Niall Ferguson

    01/13/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    In this episode Stanford University professor and Common Sense Media founder Jim Steyer explores whether we're witnessing the end of the post-World War II global order. 
     
    Joining the debate are historian Sir Niall Ferguson, presidential scholar David Kennedy, and former U.S. Education Secretary Margaret Spellings. The discussion delves into America's response to the rise of China, the current state of U.S. institutions, the economic implications of the Trump administration's policies, and the enduring issues of income inequality and national debt.
     
    The episode concludes with a very funny and important call-to-action.
     
    00:00 Introduction: The Rise of China and Trump's Presidency
    00:51 Welcome to the Podcast
    01:10 The End of the New World Order?
    02:09 Historical Context: Post-WWII America
    02:55 America's Global Dominance in 1945
    04:14 The Role of International Institutions
    08:37 The Changing Geopolitical Landscape
    12:48 Domestic Politics and the Rule of Law
    16:00 Trump's Impact on American Politics
    36:07 Trump and Nixon: A Historical Connection
    36:57 Trump's Influence on the Federal Reserve
    38:40 Trump's Strategy Against the Bureaucracy
    40:28 The Disruptor in Chief: Polling and Public Opinion
    43:25 State and Local Government Challenges
    48:42 Economic Policies and Predictions
    58:41 The Importance of Reading and Final Thoughts

About Which Side of History?

Join Common Sense Media founder Jim Steyer as he tackles the hottest issues impacting education, technology, politics, public policy and your family. Jim teaches a popular class at Stanford University as a longtime professor there. Now you'll hear candid conversations with prominent figures from Silicon Valley, Washington and beyond. Listen to Which Side of History and get insights you need today more than ever. When faced with critical moments, which side of history will you be on? Guests will include Tom Friedman from The New York Times, podcaster and tech journalist Kara Swisher, Pinterest CEO Bill Ready, historian Niall Ferguson, Pulitzer Prize winner Nicholas Kristof, former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, California Attorney General Rob Bonta, and best-selling author Michael Lewis. Hit that Follow button. Leave a Rating. Write a Review. And Recommend this podcast to a friend. Please note: The views expressed in this podcast are the personal opinions of Jim Steyer and do not represent the official views or positions of Common Sense Media.
EducationNewsTechnologyNews Commentary

