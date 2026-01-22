In this episode of Which Side of History, Stanford University professor and Common Sense Media founder Jim Steyer assesses democracy's uncertain future. His distinguished guests are former National Security Advisor to President Obama Susan Rice, former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Mike McFaul, and Margrethe Vestager, former European Commissioner for Competition. They delve into the threats posed by Russia and China, America's shifting role in global politics, and the decline of democratic values. They also explore the impact of social media, the importance of international alliances, and the need for more regulation for digital platforms.



00:00 Introduction and Current Administration's Policies

00:58 Welcome to the Podcast

01:12 Introducing the Guests and Topic

01:49 State of Global Democracy

03:20 Rise of Autocracies and Global Dynamics

06:48 Challenges Facing the United Nations

08:02 Call to Action for Democracy

08:59 Impact of US Policy Changes

11:18 Superpower Suicide and Domestic Policies

17:15 Historical Context and Hope for Democracy

18:39 US Foreign Policy and Global Leadership

30:58 Evaluating US Engagement with Autocracies

34:56 Diplomatic Dynamics and Speculations

36:17 Russian Business Interests and Influence

37:56 European Perspective on the Conflict

40:53 Zelensky's Leadership and Challenges

43:52 US Inaction and Global Implications

50:53 Long-term Consequences for US Alliances

01:04:42 The Role of Social Media and AI

01:09:48 Final Thoughts and Reflections



Note: Jim Steyer's views are his own and do not reflect Common Sense Media.