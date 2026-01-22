In this episode of Which Side of History, Stanford University professor and Common Sense Media founder Jim Steyer assesses democracy's uncertain future. His distinguished guests are former National Security Advisor to President Obama Susan Rice, former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Mike McFaul, and Margrethe Vestager, former European Commissioner for Competition. They delve into the threats posed by Russia and China, America's shifting role in global politics, and the decline of democratic values. They also explore the impact of social media, the importance of international alliances, and the need for more regulation for digital platforms.
00:00 Introduction and Current Administration's Policies
00:58 Welcome to the Podcast
01:12 Introducing the Guests and Topic
01:49 State of Global Democracy
03:20 Rise of Autocracies and Global Dynamics
06:48 Challenges Facing the United Nations
08:02 Call to Action for Democracy
08:59 Impact of US Policy Changes
11:18 Superpower Suicide and Domestic Policies
17:15 Historical Context and Hope for Democracy
18:39 US Foreign Policy and Global Leadership
30:58 Evaluating US Engagement with Autocracies
34:56 Diplomatic Dynamics and Speculations
36:17 Russian Business Interests and Influence
37:56 European Perspective on the Conflict
40:53 Zelensky's Leadership and Challenges
43:52 US Inaction and Global Implications
50:53 Long-term Consequences for US Alliances
01:04:42 The Role of Social Media and AI
01:09:48 Final Thoughts and Reflections
Note: Jim Steyer's views are his own and do not reflect Common Sense Media.