If you've been arrested, every move matters.
In this episode Las Vegas attorney Tony Sgro breaks down what to do - and what not to do — to protect your rights, avoid common mistakes, and position yourself for the strongest possible defense.
The Vegas Law Podcast is hosted by Las Vegas attorney and legal expert Tony Sgro, founding partner of Sgro & Roger, along with internationally known podcast producer and cohost Darrell Harris.
Each episode dives into the fascinating intersection of law, justice, and life in Las Vegas-featuring real cases, legal insights, and conversations that matter.
About Tony Sgro:
A founding partner of Sgro & Roger, Tony is one of Nevada's most respected trial attorneys. After earning both his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of San Diego, he returned home to Las Vegas to begin a career in criminal defense.
Over his decades in practice, Tony has become "death-qualified" in capital cases and has tried more than 125 jury trials across both civil and criminal courts. His courtroom experience includes numerous high-profile acquittals in cases involving murder, extortion, narcotics, and sexual assault.
With deep experience and a passion for truth, Tony brings listeners behind the scenes of real legal challenges and the people at the heart of them.
