Vegas Law
Vegas Law
Vegas Law

Vegaslawpodcast
Education
Vegas Law
Available Episodes

  • What To DO (and Not DO) After Being Arrested
    If you've been arrested, every move matters. In this episode Las Vegas attorney Tony Sgro breaks down what to do - and what not to do — to protect your rights, avoid common mistakes, and position yourself for the strongest possible defense. The Vegas Law Podcast is hosted by Las Vegas attorney and legal expert Tony Sgro, founding partner of Sgro & Roger, along with internationally known podcast producer and cohost Darrell Harris. Each episode dives into the fascinating intersection of law, justice, and life in Las Vegas-featuring real cases, legal insights, and conversations that matter. About Tony Sgro: A founding partner of Sgro & Roger, Tony is one of Nevada's most respected trial attorneys. After earning both his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of San Diego, he returned home to Las Vegas to begin a career in criminal defense. Over his decades in practice, Tony has become "death-qualified" in capital cases and has tried more than 125 jury trials across both civil and criminal courts. His courtroom experience includes numerous high-profile acquittals in cases involving murder, extortion, narcotics, and sexual assault. With deep experience and a passion for truth, Tony brings listeners behind the scenes of real legal challenges and the people at the heart of them.  Website www.SgroandRoger.com Office email: [email protected]  Social Media  www.Instagram.com/VegasLawPodcast www.instagram.com/SgroandRoger  podcast contact: [email protected]  intro and outro voice over by Nigel J. Farmer       
    43:13
  • Meet Las Vegas attorney and legal expert Tony Sgro!
    Real Cases, Real Insights, Real Las Vegas Law and more! The Vegas Law Podcast is hosted by Las Vegas attorney and legal expert Tony Sgro, founding partner of Sgro & Roger, along with internationally known podcast producer and cohost Darrell Harris. Each episode dives into the fascinating intersection of law, justice, and life in Las Vegas-featuring real cases, legal insights, and conversations that matter. About Tony Sgro: A founding partner of Sgro & Roger, Tony is one of Nevada's most respected trial attorneys. After earning both his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of San Diego, he returned home to Las Vegas to begin a career in criminal defense. Over his decades in practice, Tony has become "death-qualified" in capital cases and has tried more than 125 jury trials across both civil and criminal courts. His courtroom experience includes numerous high-profile acquittals in cases involving murder, extortion, narcotics, and sexual assault. With deep experience and a passion for truth, Tony brings listeners behind the scenes of real legal challenges and the people at the heart of them.  Website www.SgroandRoger.com Office email: [email protected]  Social Media  www.Instagram.com/VegasLawPodcast www.instagram.com/SgroandRoger  podcast contact: [email protected]  intro and outro voice over by Nigel J. Farmer   
    35:48

About Vegas Law

Vegas Law Podcast is your go-to source for expert legal insights from Las Vegas attorney Tony Sgro, an internationally recognized trial lawyer, and co-host Darrell Craig Harris, an experienced podcast host and producer. Each episode dives deep into criminal law, personal injury law, and business law, with real case examples, practical legal tips, and behind-the-scenes stories from the courtroom. Beyond the law, Tony and Darrell explore what it’s like to practice as a top attorney in Las Vegas — the entertainment capital of the world — covering everything from high-profile cases to the unique challenges of the Vegas legal scene. Whether you’re a legal professional, a business owner, or simply curious about how the law works in Nevada, Vegas Law delivers engaging, informative, and easy-to-understand conversations that keep you in the know. contact us [email protected]  Learn more at www.SgroandRoger.com
Education

