Going Public With Ross Mandell
Going Public With Ross Mandell
Going Public With Ross Mandell

Ross Mandell
Education
Going Public With Ross Mandell
  What REALLY Drives Matt Sapaula's INSANE Success in Insurance?
    Get Intro To The Stock Market https://www.skool.com/going-public-with-ross-mandell-7131 Ross on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/rossmandell/ Matt on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/moneysmartguy/ This week on Going Public with Ross Mandell, Ross sits down with powerhouse entrepreneur, financial educator, and top insurance agency builder Matt Sapaula — widely known for being one of the driving forces behind PHP Agency, the life insurance company founded by Patrick Bet-David and later sold in a landmark $400 million deal. Matt — a former U.S. Marine turned financial strategist — shares how he went from military service to becoming one of the most influential leaders in the insurance industry. As one of Patrick Bet-David’s personally mentored protégés, Matt breaks down the principles, mindset, and business philosophies that helped him build massive sales teams, scale distribution across America, and develop thousands of top-performing agents. Ross and Matt dive deep into the fundamentals of money, the real blueprint for building a scalable sales organization, and why the life insurance industry remains one of the most powerful (but misunderstood) wealth vehicles in the world. Matt also talks about the discipline and mental toughness he gained from the Marines, how PBD’s mentorship shaped his leadership style, and what it really took to help grow a company that would ultimately sell for nearly half a billion dollars. Packed with entrepreneurship lessons, high-performance strategies, and inside perspective on the PHP explosion, this episode is a must-watch for anyone in insurance, sales, or business looking to level up their career. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  The PANAM Stock Disaster: How Wall Street Greed Wiped Out an Entire Book of Business
    Get Intro To The Stock Market https://www.skool.com/going-public-with-ross-mandell-7131 Ross on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/rossmandell/ In this explosive episode of Going Public with Ross Mandell, Ross retells one of the most painful and important lessons of his early Wall Street career—how a brilliant stock play on PANAM Airlines turned into a catastrophic collapse that wiped out clients, destroyed accounts, and forced him to rebuild from scratch. As a young, high-performing stockbroker in 1985, Ross had insider-level insight into PANAM’s upcoming corporate moves. He pushed hard—selling 5,000 shares to every client who didn't own any and doubling positions for those who did. His conviction was so strong that he bought in himself at $5/share, and within days the stock climbed to $5.75. Other brokers soon caught wind, and momentum exploded. PANAM shot up to $7… then $7.50… then $9—all within six weeks. Ross was positioned to make $2 million, and more than half his clients were on margin expecting a home run. Then everything changed. Trading was halted for over 24 hours, and devastating news dropped: PANAM wasn’t selling the company—only the valuable trans-Pacific routes and hubs. Executives secured golden parachutes, but investors were left holding the bag. When trading finally resumed, the stock reopened straight down to $3, instead of the expected $15. Margin calls detonated across the board. Ross lost $100,000 of his own money, made 130 margin calls, and watched his entire book implode overnight. In this episode, Ross breaks down: -The dangerous psychology of greed and euphoria on Wall Street -Why you never count your profits until they’re realized -How margin magnifies both gains and destruction -The inside mechanics of a brokerage boom-and-bust cycle -How corporate corruption and golden parachutes blindsided every investor -The brutal process of rebuilding a shattered business -The real truth behind “the crooked nature of Wall Street” This story isn’t just about losing money—it's about learning the most expensive lesson a stockbroker can learn: In the markets, the moment you think you’ve won… is usually the moment you’re already losing. A must-listen for anyone in the stock market, day trading, investing, or the financial world. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  What If You Could OVERCOME Addiction with One Simple Mindset Shift?
    Get Intro To The Stock Market https://www.skool.com/going-public-with-ross-mandell-7131 Ross on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/rossmandell/ Adam on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/gitt_apparel/ In today’s episode, Ross welcomes Adam Larkin — a recovery advocate, motivational speaker and the CEO of GITT Apparel (which stands for “Get In The Truck!”). Born into privilege yet later grappling with addiction and homelessness, Adam’s story evolves into one of transformation, purpose and entrepreneurial success. GITT Apparel began as a mission-driven lifestyle brand: high-quality clothing that inspires people to rise, push through challenges and show up for life. Beyond fashion, Adam works as Director of Community Outreach for New Hope Counseling & Recovery and coaches others out of addiction.  🔹 Episode Highlights * 📉 Falling Hard: Adam shares how everything changed after his car crash at 19, a dependency on Oxycontin that spiraled into nearly 18 years of addiction. * 🚀 Turning Point: How he rebuilt his life, launched GITT Apparel and grew the brand into a global movement spanning 40+ states and multiple continents.  * 🎤 Brand + Purpose: The philosophy behind GITT — “Get In The Truck. GITT what you want out of life” — and how Adam uses it to motivate and empower others. * 🤝 Giving Back: His commitment to community work, especially in Kentucky, mentoring those battling addiction, and creating momentum from his own experience.  * 🔧 Business Insights: The entrepreneurial journey from influencer to CEO, social media consulting to brand building — practical lessons for anyone scaling a business with purpose.  💡 Why Listen If you’re an entrepreneur, creator or anyone who has faced a major setback, this episode delivers real talk on reinvention, brand building and turning pain into purpose. Adam’s evolution from rock bottom to running a lifestyle brand and helping thousands is your blueprint for going public — both in business and in life. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  The MOST SHOCKING Cold Call in History
    Get Intro To The Stock Market https://www.skool.com/going-public-with-ross-mandell-7131 Ross on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/rossmandell/ In this week’s special 10-minute solo episode of Going Public with Ross Mandell, Ross shares one of the most unbelievable stories from his early Wall Street career — the day he accidentally discovered Dr. Jonas Salk, the legendary creator of the polio vaccine, while cold calling. To Ross’s shock, the man who cured one of the deadliest diseases in human history was completely broke. Dr. Salk had given away the polio vaccine, refusing to patent it so the world could access it freely. He saved millions of lives… but never made a dollar from it. Ross reveals how this chance encounter sparked the creation of Immune Response Corporation (IMMR) in 1986, at the beginning of the AIDS epidemic. The idea: ✔ Build a biotechnology company around Dr. Salk’s brilliance ✔ Take it public ✔ Reintroduce him to the world as a scientific icon ✔ Fund research that could change the future That bold move changed everything — and Dr. Jonas Salk, who once had nothing, died a multimillionaire because of the company Ross helped create. This episode is a powerful reminder of how vision, timing, and belief in a great mind can reshape history — and how one cold call can literally change a life. 💡 Episode Highlights -The true story of how Ross randomly found Dr. Jonas Salk on a cold call -Why the inventor of the polio vaccine was broke in the 1980s -How Immune Response (IMMR) became a company built around Salk’s name and mission -The business strategy behind taking a scientific icon public -The impact of the AIDS crisis on biotech investment -The legacy of a man who changed the world — and how Ross helped secure his financial future Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  What The Financial Wolf Knows About Side Hustles That You Don't
    Get Intro To The Stock Market https://www.skool.com/going-public-with-ross-mandell-7131 Ross on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/rossmandell/ The Financial Wolf on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/thefinancialwolf/ This week on Going Public with Ross Mandell, Ross sits down with William Nazarkewich — known online as The Financial Wolf — a digital entrepreneur and content creator who built a powerful brand around side hustles, wealth-building, and the hustle mindset. With a YouTube channel that delves into non-traditional income, entrepreneurship, and unconventional financial strategies, William brings fresh and modern insight into creating income streams beyond the 9-5. His journey from young creator to financial educator offers real-world value for anyone looking to level-up their finances. 💡 Episode Highlights * 📹 How William used YouTube and side-hustle culture to build his personal finance brand and reach a wide audience. * 💼 The mindset shifts he advocates: identifying mismatches between skills and opportunity, monetizing what you know, and embracing entrepreneurship early. * 🚀 Why thinking beyond traditional employment / “job culture” is critical in today’s economy — and how William’s audience tagged along. * 🧠 Tactical takeaways: how to choose a side hustle, scale it with content and community, and turn personal brand into income. * 🎯 Ross & William discuss the future of work, generational change in wealth creation, and how younger entrepreneurs can leap ahead. From YouTube side hustles to financial teaching, William “The Financial Wolf” Nazarkewich joins Ross Mandell to decode the modern pathway to income and independence. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
About Going Public With Ross Mandell

Ross Mandell, the pioneer who reshaped Wall Street, has catapulted hundreds of companies into the public sphere, crafting his legacy as an undisputed guru in investment banking and stock brokerage. Now, this sought-after public speaker captivates audiences worldwide, weaving his financial genius with life-altering inspiration, merging invaluable financial insights with profound life and business lessons to motivate and inspire a new generation.
Education

