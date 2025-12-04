What If You Could OVERCOME Addiction with One Simple Mindset Shift?

Get Intro To The Stock Market https://www.skool.com/going-public-with-ross-mandell-7131 Ross on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/rossmandell/ Adam on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/gitt_apparel/ In today's episode, Ross welcomes Adam Larkin — a recovery advocate, motivational speaker and the CEO of GITT Apparel (which stands for "Get In The Truck!"). Born into privilege yet later grappling with addiction and homelessness, Adam's story evolves into one of transformation, purpose and entrepreneurial success. GITT Apparel began as a mission-driven lifestyle brand: high-quality clothing that inspires people to rise, push through challenges and show up for life. Beyond fashion, Adam works as Director of Community Outreach for New Hope Counseling & Recovery and coaches others out of addiction. 🔹 Episode Highlights * 📉 Falling Hard: Adam shares how everything changed after his car crash at 19, a dependency on Oxycontin that spiraled into nearly 18 years of addiction. * 🚀 Turning Point: How he rebuilt his life, launched GITT Apparel and grew the brand into a global movement spanning 40+ states and multiple continents. * 🎤 Brand + Purpose: The philosophy behind GITT — "Get In The Truck. GITT what you want out of life" — and how Adam uses it to motivate and empower others. * 🤝 Giving Back: His commitment to community work, especially in Kentucky, mentoring those battling addiction, and creating momentum from his own experience. * 🔧 Business Insights: The entrepreneurial journey from influencer to CEO, social media consulting to brand building — practical lessons for anyone scaling a business with purpose. 💡 Why Listen If you're an entrepreneur, creator or anyone who has faced a major setback, this episode delivers real talk on reinvention, brand building and turning pain into purpose. Adam's evolution from rock bottom to running a lifestyle brand and helping thousands is your blueprint for going public — both in business and in life.