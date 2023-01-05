Welcome to BEING HER with Margarita Nazarenko, where we talk about womanhood, self development and the journey to BECOMING the best version of HER.
6: Friends With Benefits And Other Lies
This episode is about friends with benefits and other lies you tell yourself.
Check out www.margaritanazarenko.com for my 20 FEMININE ENERGY PRINCIPLES masterclass and more from me.
20 feminine energy principles : https://www.margaritanazarenko.com/20femininesales
Amazon book list : https://www.amazon.com/shop/margaritanazarenko Become Magnetic (Free Ebook): https://www.margaritanazarenko.com/
BEING HER with Margarita Nazarenko podcast:
https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/being-her-with-margarita-nazarenko/id1679077626
https://open.spotify.com/show/7D9nPxiPw7gRcXuUwaVDIH
How to become securely attached: https://youtu.be/TDGj1nAt_N8
How to detach: https://youtu.be/9rsLwtsBu6o Business Inquiries: https://www.mgmt.com.au/creator/margarita-nazarenko
Email me: [email protected]
Talk To Me:
https://snipfeed.co/margaritanazarenko/shoutouts/U2hvdXRvdXQ6NjM2NWM2MzkzYTIyZDMzYTE5MTJiMWZj?canGoBack=true
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/beingherwithmargarita/message
5/1/2023
22:53
5: Finally Set Boundaries And Amplify Your Feminine Energy
How to finally set boundaries in your relationship, become high value and amplify your feminine energy.
4/24/2023
32:37
4: 7 Steps To Inspiring Masculine Energy In Him
So you have worked on your feminine energy but HOW do you inspire him to step into his masculine? If you want to know the answer to this then this episode is for you!
4/17/2023
27:40
3: My None Negotiable Dating Rules That Will Simplify Your Life
My None Negotiable Dating Rules That Will Simplify Your Life.
4/10/2023
37:13
2: 10 Steps To Living The Soft Life
10 Steps To Living The Soft Life.
