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BEING HER with Margarita Nazarenko

Margarita Nazarenko
EducationHealth & Wellness
BEING HER with Margarita Nazarenko
Latest episode

177 episodes

  • BEING HER with Margarita Nazarenko

    176: The More Useful You Are, The Less You’re Valued

    08/02/2026 | 20 mins.
    UNBOTHERED 3 Day Intensive
    The more you do for him the more he will love you. That is what they told you. That is wrong.

    In this episode Margarita breaks down the psychology of why making yourself useful is actually costing you the love, respect and value you are trying to earn.T his one is going to change how you show up in every relationship in your life.

    In this episode:
    1. Women are taught that love is earned through usefulness
    2. The IKEA effect and why effort creates value
    3. Stop robbing men of the chance to contribute
    4. Useful is not memorable, it just fades into the background
    5. Being needed and being loved are not the same thing
    6. Every yes teaches people what to expect from you
    7. Difficulty creates investment, not manipulation
    8. Being low maintenance becomes self abandonment
    9. Make people earn access to you through standards not games
    10. Become unforgettable, not indispensable

    If you do everything and still do not feel valued, if you have made yourself so convenient you have disappeared, or if you are needed but not truly chosen, this one is for you.

    Get your copy of Unbothered Book

    Being Her is your no filter space for woman empowerment, relationship advice, confidence, feminine energy, and living life completely on your own terms.

    Love you lots like jelly tots xx
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • BEING HER with Margarita Nazarenko

    175: You’re Not Lazy. You’re Exhausted From Proving Yourself.

    07/26/2026 | 21 mins.
    Busy is not a badge of honour. It is a trap. And if you are reading this while doing three other things, this episode is specifically for you.

    In this episode, Margarita makes a full unapologetic case for laziness. Why the pressure on women to be endlessly productive is not ambition. It is performance. And it is running you into the ground.

    We talk about why your body is not a machine, why the 9 to 5 was literally built around male hormones and not yours, why productivity can become a sneaky way of avoiding yourself, and why the women who are actually winning are the ones who know when to stop.

    In this episode:
    Why a busy woman is not always a good woman
    Why laziness and efficiency are a lot closer than you think
    Why productivity can become a way of avoiding yourself
    Why your 28 day cycle means the 9 to 5 was never built for you
    Why nature does not rush and neither should you
    Why women carry two shifts and still get called lazy
    The difference between performative busyness and productive ambition
    Why slower is not smaller and your ambition is yours to define

    If you have ever felt guilty for resting, constantly busy but not actually going anywhere, or like you are performing productivity
    rather than actually creating, this one is for you. Lazy cow.

    Being Her is your no filter space for woman empowerment, relationship advice, confidence, feminine energy, and living life completely on your own terms.

    Love you lots like jelly tots xx
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • BEING HER with Margarita Nazarenko

    174: You Need To Risk Being Disliked

    07/19/2026 | 24 mins.
    THE SELFISH RESET — Live Call with Margarita Aug 13
    Join The Unbothered Woman.
    UNBOTHERED 3 Day Masterclass
    They taught you that being mean would get you ostracised. They taught you that having boundaries made you difficult. They taught you that disappointing people made you a bad person.

    They were wrong.

    In this episode, Margarita breaks down why the fear of being called mean is keeping you stuck, small, and silently resentful and why direct, honest, boundaried women aren't mean at all.

    They're just no longer convenient.

    In this episode:
    1. Causing discomfort is not the same as causing harm
    2. Mean usually just means you're no longer convenient
    3. Niceness without limits becomes unpaid labour
    4. Nice girls use niceness to control how people see them
    5. Over explaining is fear dressed as communication
    6. Women who avoid being mean often become it anyway, through resentment
    7. Anger is not a flaw it's a service announcement
    8. Kindness without limits becomes slavery
    9. The difference between power and cruelty
    10. Freedom means you will eventually disappoint someone, choose whose

    If you've ever said yes when you meant no and then resented it, over explained yourself just to be liked, or become passive aggressive without meaning to.. this episode is for you.

    Being Her is your no-filter space for woman empowerment, relationship advice, confidence, feminine energy, and living life completely on your own terms.

    Love you lots like jelly tots xx
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • BEING HER with Margarita Nazarenko

    173: Why Vain Women Win

    07/12/2026 | 21 mins.
    → Join The Unbothered Woman
    THE SELFISH RESET — Live Call with Margarita

    They told you vanity was shallow.
    They told you caring about how you look made you stupid.
    They told you self beautification was selfish and vain and bad.

    They were afraid of what would happen if you started liking yourself.

    In this episode, Margarita breaks down the truth about beauty, vanity and self adornment, why it's never been about men, why it's one of the most powerful things a woman can do, and why the women who invest in themselves get more of everything.

    In this episode:
    1. Everyone cares what they look like, drop the pretense
    2. Pretty privilege is real — use it strategically
    3. Looking good changes how you behave, and that changes everything
    4. The word bimbo was invented to keep you from investing in yourself
    5. Vanity is self investment and self sacrifice is not love
    6. Your appearance is your first communication
    7. If you're a mother, being vain is your duty
    8. Vanity and self hatred are completely different things
    9. To be desired, you have to desire yourself first
    10. Beauty and youth are temporary. Self adornment doesn't have to be

    If you've ever felt guilty for caring how you look, disconnected from your femininity, or like you're waiting to glow up after something
    instead of right now, this episode is for you.

    Being Her is your no-filter space for woman empowerment, relationship advice, confidence, feminine energy, and living life completely on your own terms.

    Love you lots like jelly tots xx
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • BEING HER with Margarita Nazarenko

    172: Selfish Girl Blueprint: Stop Being Nice and Get The Life You Want

    07/05/2026 | 24 mins.
    Join the Unbothered Woman

    Your nice girl personality has got you this far. But it's also why you're exhausted, resentful, and running on empty.

    In this episode, Margarita breaks down why selfishness isn't a flaw it's the missing ingredient keeping you from the life you actually want.

    – Nice girls abandon themselves before anyone else can
    – The world rewards agreeable women until it doesn't
    – Selfless women become resentful — and it poisons everything
    – People don't respect women who don't respect themselves
    – Being needed is not the same as being loved
    – Stop auditioning — you already have the role
    – Selfish women ask for more and get more
    – Boundaries don't lose good people — they expose bad ones
    – Stop managing everyone else's emotions
    – Every successful woman disappoints someone
    – Selfish women actually give more — that's the paradox
    – Becoming your own favourite person

    If you've ever felt like you give everything and still feel invisible, resentful but unable to explain why, or like your whole identity is
    built around being useful — this episode is for you.
    Get your copy of Unbothered

    Being Her is your no-filter space for woman empowerment, relationship advice, confidence, feminine energy, and living life completely on your own terms.

    Love you lots like jelly tots xx
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About BEING HER with Margarita Nazarenko
Welcome to BEING HER with Margarita Nazarenko, where we talk about womanhood, self development and the journey to BECOMING the best version of HER.
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