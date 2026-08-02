BEING HER with Margarita Nazarenko

Busy is not a badge of honour. It is a trap. And if you are reading this while doing three other things, this episode is specifically for you.



In this episode, Margarita makes a full unapologetic case for laziness. Why the pressure on women to be endlessly productive is not ambition. It is performance. And it is running you into the ground.



We talk about why your body is not a machine, why the 9 to 5 was literally built around male hormones and not yours, why productivity can become a sneaky way of avoiding yourself, and why the women who are actually winning are the ones who know when to stop.



In this episode:

Why a busy woman is not always a good woman

Why laziness and efficiency are a lot closer than you think

Why productivity can become a way of avoiding yourself

Why your 28 day cycle means the 9 to 5 was never built for you

Why nature does not rush and neither should you

Why women carry two shifts and still get called lazy

The difference between performative busyness and productive ambition

Why slower is not smaller and your ambition is yours to define



If you have ever felt guilty for resting, constantly busy but not actually going anywhere, or like you are performing productivity

rather than actually creating, this one is for you. Lazy cow.



Being Her is your no filter space for woman empowerment, relationship advice, confidence, feminine energy, and living life completely on your own terms.



Love you lots like jelly tots xx

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