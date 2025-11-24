Powered by RND
NXT Chapter with T.D. Jakes
NXT Chapter with T.D. Jakes

  • T.D. Jakes On 1- Year Anniversary Of Massive Heart Attack, Sudden Changes | NXT Chapter
    In this revealing episode of The Next Chapter, TD Jakes opens up about the life-altering moments that shaped him — childhood trauma, losing his father as a teen, watching his mother decline from Alzheimer’s, and the near-fatal heart attack that struck while he was preaching. He breaks down how the body responds to shock, stress, grief, and unexpected change, and why emotional honesty, adaptability, and faith are essential to survival.Jakes shares the physical and spiritual battle that followed his heart attack, what he learned about trauma from neuroscience and The Body Keeps the Score, and how buried emotions can erupt in our health, our relationships, and our leadership. He also reflects on poverty, uprooting his family, and rebuilding his life from seven members in West Virginia to leading The Potter’s House in Dallas.Packed with wisdom, science, and spiritual grounding, this episode is a guide for anyone navigating sudden loss, anxiety, burnout, or a new beginning. TD Jakes shows that even when life breaks you, you can still rise — and rebuild what’s next with strength, clarity, and purpose. #tdjakes #nxtchapter #healingSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1:04:40
  • Denzel Washington On Legacy, Wife & Purpose | NXT Chapter With T.D. Jakes
    Two of the most influential voices of our generation come together for a conversation rooted in purpose, discipline, calling, and destiny. In this powerful episode, Bishop T.D. Jakes sits with Denzel Washington — Academy Award–winning actor, director, producer, and one of the most respected figures in Hollywood — for an intimate, spiritual, and deeply revealing dialogue about the journey that shaped him. From his early childhood in Mount Vernon to becoming one of the most acclaimed actors of all time, Denzel shares how faith, obedience, and divine instruction guided every step of his path. He reflects on the prophetic words spoken over his life when he was a young man, the moments God redirected him, and the quiet convictions he followed long before fame and success arrived. Bishop Jakes and Denzel explore the tension between ambition and surrender, ego and purpose, success and assignment. They unpack the power of spiritual grounding, the importance of aligning your gifts with God’s intention, and the discipline required to stay focused in a world full of distractions, temptations, and noise.Denzel opens up about the responsibility of platform, the weight of influence, and why he treats acting as a form of ministry — a way to serve, inspire, and reflect truth. He discusses the roles that changed him, from Malcolm X to Training Day, Fences, Glory, The Equalizer, and The Great Debaters, and how collaboration with legends like Spike Lee, Viola Davis, Morgan Freeman, Sidney Poitier, Chadwick Boseman, Jamie Foxx, Michael B. Jordan, and Oprah Winfrey helped shape his artistic evolution. The two also address discipline, fatherhood, manhood, and the importance of surrounding yourself with people who challenge you, sharpen you, and keep you accountable. They speak on the dangers of isolation, the rise of digital dependency, and the urgent need to strengthen emotional and spiritual resilience in an era dominated by social media, AI, and cultural fragmentation. Denzel reveals how he prays before every role, how he navigates spiritual warfare in Hollywood, and why he believes you must protect your anointing at all costs. He reflects on legacy, gratitude, marriage, loyalty, and the power of redefining success — not through fame or money, but through service, character, and obedience to God’s calling. This episode is filled with wisdom, humor, reverence, and clarity — a masterclass on purpose, leadership, calling, and the courage to live a life anchored in faith. Whether you’re an entrepreneur, creator, believer, leader, or someone searching for a deeper sense of direction, this conversation will uplift you, challenge you, and remind you that destiny requires discipline. Featuring reflections on icons such as Will Smith, Tyler Perry, Samuel L. Jackson, Maya Angelou, Angela Bassett, Barack Obama, Don Cheadle, Regina King, Cicely Tyson, Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle, and more — this dialogue bridges entertainment, faith, culture, and transformation. This isn’t just an interview.It’s a spiritual experience.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    51:34
  • Oprah Winfrey | NXT Chapter with T.D. Jakes
    Oprah Winfrey sits down with Bishop T.D. Jakes for a rare, unfiltered masterclass on calling, courage, ownership, and intention. From a Mississippi back porch with no electricity to building a global media empire, Oprah traces the moments that shaped her—how obedience to the call guided her decisions, why she negotiates for ownership (from 50% to 93% on The Oprah Winfrey Show), how she learned to say “no” at the perfect time, and the intention framework that redefined her show and led to Emmys. They unpack the Color Purple contract lesson, the OWN pivot (turning a mistake into a miracle), money boundaries with family (“never give more than they’ve earned”), and how AI will transform medicine, education, entrepreneurship, and storytelling—plus the mental-health cost of always-on tech. This inaugural Next Chapter episode is for founders, creators, pastors, leaders, and anyone writing a new season of life. You’ll hear the inside stories—Maya Angelou’s mentorship, Beloved in Philadelphia, the Ku Klux Klan interview that changed the show’s DNA, Gayle King’s “banana pudding” bribe, and how a childhood Easter speech became the blueprint for a lifetime of purposeful broadcasting. Oprah’s advice to her younger self, the “six trees → forest” revelation, and Bishop Jakes’ coaching on decision-making and imposter syndrome (“stay there”) will meet you where you are—spiritually and strategically.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1:15:33
  • Introducing: NXT Chapter with T.D. Jakes
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    2:23

About NXT Chapter with T.D. Jakes

From turning points to transformations, NXT Chapter with T.D. Jakes explores the pivotal moments that define who we become. In each episode, Chairman T.D. Jakes sits down with global leaders, creatives, and change agents to uncover how they faced life’s greatest shifts—and what came next. Through vulnerable, bold, and deeply honest conversation, the series reveals the insights and inspiration that emerge when faith meets transformation. Produced in partnership with iHeartMedia, this is more than a podcast. It's a guide for the evolution of your purpose.
