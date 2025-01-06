The Art of Living Big | Subconscious | NLP | Mindset

Powered by RND
Betsy Pake
The Art of Living Big is a weekly podcast designed to help you think differently about what could be possible for your life.
  383 Magic Happens in the Unknown
    On todays episode Betsy shares some ways of thinking through the "magical in between" so you can have new ideas, feel satisfied and notice all the ways life is working for you. Transcript: Betsy [00:00:05]:Welcome to the Art of Living Big podcast. My name is Betsy Pake. I'm an author, a speaker, and a trainer […]
    --------  
    21:33
  382: Finding joy in the snow
    On todays episode Betsy shares some new ways to look at the "In between" and to find some joy even when things feel like they are going sideways. Transcript: Betsy [00:00:05]:Welcome to the Art of Living Big podcast. My name is Betsy Pake. I'm an author, a speaker, and a trainer of NLP and hypnotherapy. […]
    --------  
    31:35
  381: Walking into the next version of you
    On todays episode Betsy shares some stories about friends, living big and the secrets to the universe…. well, sort of! Listen in this week and discover how you can impact a shift in your reality and start walking toward what you really want. Transcription: Betsy [00:00:05]:Welcome to the art of Living. Big podcast. My name […]
    --------  
    32:57
  380: Drawing in something new
    On todays episode Betsy talks about her journey the past 37 days of getting in a good feeling place before taking action on any areas of her life. She shares some ways you can begin this process and start retraining your mind and nervous system for more clarity and happiness. She explains how she's seeing […]
    --------  
    38:45
  379: How to get anything you want.
    On todays episode Betsy takes you on a journey to discover the true path to get anything you want… and why it works! Transcript: Betsy [00:00:05]:Welcome to the Art of Living Big podcast. My name is Betsy Pake. I'm an author, a speaker, and a trainer of NLP and hypnotherapy. And I'm focused on helping […]
    --------  
    46:40

The Art of Living Big is a weekly podcast designed to help you think differently about what could be possible for your life.
