The Art of Living Big | Subconscious | NLP | Mindset

On todays episode Betsy shares some ways of thinking through the “magical in between” so you can have new ideas, feel satisfied and notice all the ways life is working for you. Transcript: Betsy [00:00:05]:Welcome to the Art of Living Big podcast. My name is Betsy Pake. I’m an author, a speaker, and a trainer […]
21:33
382: Finding joy in the snow
On todays episode Betsy shares some new ways to look at the “In between” and to find some joy even when things feel like they are going sideways. Transcript: Betsy [00:00:05]:Welcome to the Art of Living Big podcast. My name is Betsy Pake. I’m an author, a speaker, and a trainer of NLP and hypnotherapy. […]
31:35
381: Walking into the next version of you
On todays episode Betsy shares some stories about friends, living big and the secrets to the universe…. well, sort of! Listen in this week and discover how you can impact a shift in your reality and start walking toward what you really want. Transcription: Betsy [00:00:05]:Welcome to the art of Living. Big podcast. My name […]
32:57
380: Drawing in something new
On todays episode Betsy talks about her journey the past 37 days of getting in a good feeling place before taking action on any areas of her life. She shares some ways you can begin this process and start retraining your mind and nervous system for more clarity and happiness. She explains how she’s seeing […]
38:45
379: How to get anything you want.
On todays episode Betsy takes you on a journey to discover the true path to get anything you want… and why it works! Transcript: Betsy [00:00:05]:Welcome to the Art of Living Big podcast. My name is Betsy Pake. I’m an author, a speaker, and a trainer of NLP and hypnotherapy. And I’m focused on helping […]