King Dems Podcast | Growth Mindset, Leadership, AI and Business Insights

Can AI Boost Small Business Growth in Just 30 Days?

AI is not the enemy. It is the evolution. In this powerful TKDP conversation, Ademola Isimeme (AI) and GMS Kumar break down how AI is transforming jobs, small businesses and the global economy. Instead of fear they offer clarity, practical insight and growth opportunities for anyone ready to adapt.You will learn why AI increases efficiency, why technology has always created new jobs and why small businesses must embrace freelancers, automation and new tools to grow. This episode blends mindset, skillset and toolset to help you stay relevant in a changing world.Stay ready for insights that will shape the next decade of work. TKDP is ranked in the Global Top 2.5 percent on ListenNotes and reaches 90 countries.💡 TOP TAKEAWAYS:• AI is here to assist not replace• Technology evolves and so must we• Learning new tools is now a survival skill• Small businesses can hire freelancers for flexibility• AI improves efficiency across industries• Adaptation is the new competitive advantage• History shows technology always creates more jobs• Every business must take ownership of its growth• AI tools streamline operations and reduce waste• Relevance comes from evolution not fear