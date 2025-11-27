King Dems Podcast | Growth Mindset, Leadership, AI and Business Insights

Can AI Boost Small Business Growth in Just 30 Days?
AI is not the enemy. It is the evolution. In this powerful TKDP conversation, Ademola Isimeme (AI) and GMS Kumar break down how AI is transforming jobs, small businesses and the global economy. Instead of fear they offer clarity, practical insight and growth opportunities for anyone ready to adapt.You will learn why AI increases efficiency, why technology has always created new jobs and why small businesses must embrace freelancers, automation and new tools to grow. This episode blends mindset, skillset and toolset to help you stay relevant in a changing world.Stay ready for insights that will shape the next decade of work. TKDP is ranked in the Global Top 2.5 percent on ListenNotes and reaches 90 countries.💡 TOP TAKEAWAYS:• AI is here to assist not replace• Technology evolves and so must we• Learning new tools is now a survival skill• Small businesses can hire freelancers for flexibility• AI improves efficiency across industries• Adaptation is the new competitive advantage• History shows technology always creates more jobs• Every business must take ownership of its growth• AI tools streamline operations and reduce waste• Relevance comes from evolution not fear
Growth Mindset Strategies That Transform Leaders ft Yuan Yufeng
This content includes a paid partnership with BetterHelp Online Counseling. Get matched with a credentialed therapist and start your growth journey today at https://betterhelp.com/kingdems for 10 percent off.Fuel your wealth with growth mindset strategies as Yuan Yufeng unpacks AI in business, leadership resilience, financial literacy, self improvement and the inner world that shapes unstoppable business growth.Summary:This episode pulls you deep into the inner world where belief becomes destiny and identity becomes the engine of global impact. Yuan guides you through a powerful journey of mindset, mastery and human evolution that rewires your future in real time.SEO Keyword Takeaways:• Growth mindset strategies• AI in business mastery• Leadership identity and resilience• Wealth creation and performance• Therapy insights for founders• Business growth and innovation• Self improvement practices• Financial literacy for leaders• Founder psychology shifts• Smart business strategiesGuest Links:LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/billionsofbuddhas/Skool Community: https://www.skool.com/@kaikaiThe King Dems Podcast ranks in the Global Top 2.5 percent on ListenNotes. Help us reach the Global Top 1 percent by leaving a rating on Spotify and Apple.Prior Episode Cross Links:Humans First AI Next with Mark Andrewshttps://youtu.be/UcTv-2D7ZoUBreakthrough Strategies and Growth Mindset with Ted Santoshttps://youtu.be/ey-OHZlMIUU?si=ck97j5Oq9vVPzwXU
Breakthrough Strategies and Growth Mindset with Ted Santos
This content includes a paid partnership with BetterHelp Online Counseling. Get matched with a credentialed therapist and start your growth journey today at https://betterhelp.com/kingdems for 10 percent off.Fuel your wealth with growth mindset strategies in this milestone Episode 150 released on the 2 year anniversary of The King Dems Podcast. Ted Santos unpacks leadership resilience, AI in business, personal improvement, mental health, and the psychology of disruptive thinking. This is a legacy episode built for founders who want to break limits and create impact that outlives them.This episode challenges your identity narratives and shows how high performers build new neural pathways for smart business growth. You will learn how to handle chaos with clarity, think beyond your limits, and build a mindset engineered for expansion.⭐ Key Takeaways:• How leaders build resilience through disruptive thinking• Why growth mindset and wealth strategies start with identity• How AI in business reshapes innovation and influence• Why emotional patterns created in childhood guide adult leadership• How to build teams that thrive under uncertainty• How to harness neuroplasticity for business excellence• Why this milestone Episode 150 marks a new era of TKDP• The psychology behind burnout myths and performance🌍 Guest Resources:Website: https://tedsantos.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tedsantos
From Fear to Financial Freedom: Profit Strategies & Mindset Mastery w/ Kevin Barnicle
This content includes a paid partnership with BetterHelp Online Counseling.Get matched with a credentialed therapist and start your growth journey today at https://betterhelp.com/kingdems for 10 % off.Profit strategies, money management and financial planning insights from a founder who sold his tech company twice. Discover how Kevin Barnicle built Control from scratch, pivoted to recurring revenue and used mindset mastery, meditation and therapy to avoid burnout.💼 Key Takeaways:How to move from fear to financial freedom as a founderTransitioning from project services to subscription revenueCFO mindset shifts for profit planning and cash flow controlMental resilience and BetterHelp for founder burnout preventionLeadership lessons and fractional CFO insights for scaling growth📘 Guest Links:Book: The Blueprint – Starting a Successful Business by Kevin BarnicleLinkedIn: Kevin Barnicle🎧 Listen to related episodes:Dr Joey Drolshagen – Subconscious Profit Strategies & CFO Mindset GrowthJeremy Shapiro – Your Business Growth Playbook & Profit Formula🌍 Global ImpactDiary of a CFO is ranked in the Global Top 5 % on ListenNotes. Join us on our journey to the Top 1 %. Subscribe, review and share with a founder who values financial intelligence.
Exit the Old You: Biblical Healing, Mindset Mastery & AI Health Revolution w/ Rob Rene
This content includes a paid partnership with BetterHelp Online Counseling. Get matched with a credentialed therapist and start your growth journey today at https://betterhelp.com/kingdems for 10% off.Fuel your wealth with growth mindset strategies: Rob Rene unpacks AI in business, biblical healing, and leadership resilience for unstoppable transformation.Rob Rene, founder of Exodus Strong and QE Strong, shares his miracle comeback from a near-fatal accident, a pacemaker surgery, and stage-3 melanoma to create an AI-powered wellness movement. This episode blends faith, frequency medicine, molecular hydrogen, mindset mastery, and business leadership — a cinematic journey into healing and purpose.💡 Key Takeaways:7 biblical herbs that transform healthThe truth behind healthcare deception and the Rockefeller systemFaith meets frequency medicine: the mind-body-spirit connectionHow to exit the old you and step into divine purposeAI and molecular hydrogen as future health breakthroughsThe 5 free healing principles: hydration, sunlight, grounding, breathwork, nutrition🌐 Guest Resources:The BiohackingVille vision — where AI meets wellnessWebsite: https://exodusstrong.com/https://qestrong.com/Movement: I Am Pain FreeBrand: Exodus Strong🎧 Stream The King Dems Podcast (Global Top 2.5% on ListenNotes):Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5fn02hkNL1owkHA3t5RmvFYouTube: https://youtube.com/@TheKingDemsPodcastApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-king-dems-podcast/id1723419133🎯 Let's push from Global Top 2.5 % → Top 1 % before 2026.
About King Dems Podcast | Growth Mindset, Leadership, AI and Business Insights
Ademola Odewade presents an insightful journey into growth mindset, leadership, wealth/ business insights, financial literacy and personal development on The King Dems Podcast. Explore smart business strategies, AI in business and leadership insights for business growth/ self-improvement.
Discover expert advice from top entrepreneurs, fractional CFOs, and industry leaders to elevate your success, foster a growth mindset and build mental resilience.
Dive into innovation, tech trends, and financial fitness.
