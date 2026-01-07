Open app
The Learning Curve
Pioneer Institute
Education
    Arizona's Katherine Haley on School Choice, Fed Ed, & State-led Reform

    1/07/2026 | 54 mins.

    In this week's episode of The Learning Curve, co-hosts U-Arkansas Prof. Albert Cheng and Center for Strong Public Schools’ Alisha Searcy discuss state and national K-12 education reform with Katherine Haley, Founder and Partner of the Oak Rose Group and President of the Arizona State Board of Education. Haley shares her remarkable career journey from Capitol Hill—where she served as chief policy advisor to former U.S. House Speaker John Boehner—to leading education reform in Arizona. She discusses founding the Oak Rose Group to advance human flourishing through strategic consulting, and her work on the Arizona State Board of Education, where she addresses the state's academic challenges on NAEP despite robust charter public and school choice programs. Ms. Haley provides an insider's perspective on the political dynamics of federal education lawmaking, the influence of special interests, and the complexities of programs like IDEA, Title I, and the DC voucher program. She examines why American K-12 education struggles to improve despite massive expenditures exceeding $800 billion annually, and offers advice for what governors, legislators, local officials, and parents can do to dramatically transform academic outcomes for America's schoolchildren.

    Julie Young, Julie Petersen, & Kay Johnson on Virtual Schools, Actual Learning

    12/17/2025 | 1h 4 mins.

    In this week’s episode of The Learning Curve, co-hosts U-Ark Prof. Albert Cheng and Alisha Searcy of the Center for Public Schools speak with Julie Young, Julie Petersen, and Kay Johnson, co-editors of Pioneer Institute’s new book, Virtual Schools, Actual Learning: Digital Education in America. They explore the evolution of online education in the U.S., from the founding of Florida Virtual School (FLVS) to the innovations at ASU Prep Digital. Young, Petersen, and Johnson discuss key principles of educational leadership, pivotal historical milestones in virtual schooling, and the early challenges of creating student-centered, technology-driven learning models. The co-editors highlight lessons from states’ high-performing digital programs, the role of state regulations, and strategies for addressing national learning loss, including insights about shortcomings of remote education during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also examine state funding structures, policy best practices, and critiques of online education, including concerns about equity of access. They discuss the book’s policy recommendations, offer a forward-looking vision for “unbound” learning, as well as the future of K-12 digital education across the globe. In closing, Julie Young reads a passage from Virtual Schools, Actual Learning: Digital Education in America.

    Florida's Erika Donalds on School Choice, Edu Federalism, & K-12 Reform

    12/10/2025 | 37 mins.

    In this week’s episode of The Learning Curve, co-hosts U-Ark. Professor Albert Cheng and American Federation for Children’s Shaka Mitchell speak with Erika Donalds, America First Policy Institute’s Chair of Education Opportunity and Chair of the AFPI-Florida State Chapter. A nationally recognized education policy expert, Ms. Donalds shares the formative educational experiences that shaped her passion for school reform. With experience founding or working with multiple classical charter public schools over her career, she offers insight on how the U.S. can address its declining reading and math scores through higher-quality academic curricula. She discusses how education policy can better suit students' needs, strengthen school choice programs. She also highlights Florida’s leadership in expanding school choice and outlines core principles for strengthening parent-driven choice programs across the nation. Concluding the interview, Ms. Donalds reflects on the country’s persistent struggles with teaching basic U.S. history and civics education; the federal education tax credit program; and importance of returning the U.S. Department of Education's policymaking and spending to the states, localities, and parents.

    Sean Geraghty and Mike Goldstein on ADHD, Technology, & Schools

    12/03/2025 | 36 mins.

    In this week’s episode of The Learning Curve, co-hosts U-Ark. Professor Albert Cheng and Center for Strong Public Schools’ Alisha Searcy speak with Sean Geraghty & Mike Goldstein, authors of I’ll Do It Later: Surviving School (and Renewing the Love) with Your ADHD Son. Geraghty and Goldstein reflected on the academic and personal experiences that fueled their passion to research ADHD and coauthor their latest book. The authors delve into the rise in ADHD diagnoses among young Americans, weighing in on how social media and technology have contributed to dwindling attention spans. Drawing on four case studies from their book, they share lessons from observing families raising children with ADHD and offer guidance for parents facing similar challenges. As many schools work to meet the needs of ADHD learners, Geraghty and Goldstein also discussed how educators can adapt classroom environments to better support broader academic needs.

    U-NM's NYT Bestseller Paul Andrew Hutton on the American Old West

    11/26/2025 | 45 mins.

    In this week’s episode of The Learning Curve, co-hosts U-Ark Prof. Albert Cheng and Dr. Helen Baxendale of Great Hearts Academies speak with Paul Andrew Hutton, Distinguished Professor of History Emeritus at the University of New Mexico and author of the New York Times Bestseller, The Undiscovered Country: Triumph, Tragedy, and the Shaping of the American West. Prof. Hutton discusses the central themes of his new book and explains how the American West became foundational to the nation’s identity. He reflects on iconic figures such as Daniel Boone, Red Eagle, Davy Crockett, Mangas Coloradas, and Kit Carson, and emphasizes the enduring significance of Sitting Bull, the Hunkpapa Lakota leader who played a pivotal role in the Plains Indian Wars and the 1876 victory at the Battle of the Little Bighorn. Drawing on his extensive historical research, Hutton also explores how through “Buffalo Bill” Cody's Wild West Show the cowboy emerged as a powerful worldwide symbol of American individualism, resilience, and self-determination. In closing, Prof. Hutton reads a passage from his book, The Undiscovered Country: Triumph, Tragedy, and the Shaping of the American West.

About The Learning Curve

Join The Learning Curve every Wednesday for insight and perspective on education, learning trends, school choice, and public policy. Our hosts and guests offer a mix of provocative commentary as they interview school leaders, innovators, bestselling authors, policymakers, and more. Send any suggestions, tips, and fan mail to [email protected] to all episodes of The Learning Curve at Ricochet.com.
Podcast website
Education

