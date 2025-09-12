Healing Physical & Emotional Pain by Listening to the Body Talk w/ Katherine Ebacher

In this episode: What if your body has been trying to talk to you all along… and you just didn’t know how to listen? In this powerful conversation, we dive into the world of intuitive healthcare and the Body Talk system with Katherine Ebacher. You’ll learn how physical symptoms often have emotional or psychological roots, and how muscle testing and body awareness techniques can uncover the deeper messages your body is trying to send. We explore topics like gut-brain communication, the emotional layers behind chronic pain, brain balancing tools, and how relationships often mirror unresolved wounds. Katherine also shares practical techniques you can use to release stress, reconnect your internal systems, and move toward holistic healing from the inside out. Meet my guest: Katherine Ebacher is a trauma-informed, intuitive healer with over 23 years of experience in mind-body medicine. She is the founder of Listen to the Body Talk, a holistic practice that helps individuals uncover the emotional and energetic root causes of illness before it manifests in more serious ways. Katherine brings a grounded, compassionate approach to her work, blending deep knowledge with practical tools that empower others to tune into their body’s wisdom. She is also the creator of Mind Body Maps, a course designed to help people across the globe find freedom from emotional and physical stress through the power of self-awareness and internal communication. Quote/Piece of Advice: Mind, body, and spirit form a trinity within us. When we turn our senses inward, the heart reveals what the eyes cannot see. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ListentotheBodyTalk LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/katherineebacher/ Website: https://ListentotheBodyTalk.com To connect with your host Kat: @TheLotusEffect or @KatPolsinelli My Website: www.the-lotus-effect.com Subscribe to my Youtube Channel 👇 https://www.youtube.com/@the-lotus-effect