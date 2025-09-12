In this episode: We dive deep into the entrepreneurial journey of Samantha Gold, founder of both Motette and Atlas Row. Samantha shares how she turned a bold vision into reality—building a sustainable children’s clothing brand that landed in 35 boutiques within months and creating a virtual assistant agency to help other founders scale with ease. From Instagram DMs that drive 80% of her sales, to testing 11 factories before finding the right manufacturing partner, to balancing business growth with her own well-being and sobriety, Samantha brings a wealth of insight and real talk every entrepreneur can learn from.
Meet my guest: Samantha Gold is the CEO and founder of Motette, a children’s clothing brand dedicated to blending style, comfort, and sustainability through organic bamboo fabrics, and Atlas Row, a consultancy that connects entrepreneurs with offshore talent. She is a purpose-driven leader, resilient entrepreneur, and heart-centered visionary who has built her businesses on strategy, perseverance, and authenticity. Samantha’s story is one of courage, creativity, and commitment to both personal and professional growth, and her wisdom will leave you feeling both inspired and equipped to take bold action in your own journey.
Quote/Piece of Advice: Don’t let fear stop you from what could be incredible and just around the corner
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/samantha-gold-45251137/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shopmotette/
Websites: https://www.theatlasrow.com/
https://shopmotette.com/
Time Management & Delegation - What you might not know w/ Chynna Benton
In this episode: We dive into the power of delegation with Online Business Manager and Byte Bodega founder, Chynna Benton. Together, we explore how entrepreneurs can step out of the weeds and into their true CEO role by freeing up time, building stronger teams, and embracing a human-first approach to leadership. Chynna shares practical strategies for time auditing, creating trust through clear communication, and finding the right fit when building a team. Whether you’re overwhelmed by daily tasks or looking to scale your business with ease, this episode offers actionable insights to help you reclaim your time and focus on what matters most.
Meet my guest: Chynna Benton is an operations and delegation expert who helps creative CEOs streamline their systems, optimize their teams, and finally get their businesses running like well-oiled machines. With a background in hospitality and customer service, she brings a unique perspective on people-first leadership and business management. Passionate about supporting mission-driven entrepreneurs, Chynna empowers leaders to build businesses that support their lives, not the other way around.
Quote/Piece of Advice: Even if the first solution you tried didn’t work, don’t give up—sometimes it just wasn’t tailored to you or your business.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/byte_bodega/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bytebodega
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chynna-benton/
Website: https://www.bytebodega.com/
Compassionate Witnessing: A New Approach to Family Healing w/ Lisa Smith
In this episode: We explore a powerful conversation with Lisa Katona Smith about what it truly takes to support both individuals and families through addiction and mental health challenges. Lisa shares her groundbreaking Parallel Recovery® approach, revealing why recovery must include families for lasting change. We discuss the transformative power of becoming a compassionate witness, the importance of setting boundaries that protect your peace while keeping love alive, and how to avoid the hidden traps of over-helping. You’ll walk away with practical strategies to create connection, foster understanding, and protect your own wellbeing in the process.
Meet my guest: Lisa Katona Smith is a TEDx speaker, author, and founder of Parallel Recovery®, a family recovery framework that’s reshaping how we approach healing. With decades of experience as an educator and advocate, Lisa works directly with families to empower them as active participants in the recovery process. Her work equips loved ones with the tools they need to foster connection, encourage change, and navigate the complexities of addiction and mental health with compassion and clarity. Her upcoming book, Parallel Recovery (releasing September 9th), offers even more practical guidance for those walking this journey alongside someone they love.
Quote/Piece of Advice: Listen to understand rather than to respond
https://www.instagram.com/parallel_recovery/?hl=en
https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=parallel%20recovery
https://www.linkedin.com/in/lisa-smith-985b48212/
Websites, Wake-up Calls & What Matters Most w/ Danielle Dill
In this episode: I’m joined by Danielle Dill, the brilliant mind behind Behind the Scenes Genius, for a deeply honest and inspiring conversation about business, burnout, and building a life on your own terms. Danielle opens up about her personal IVF journey, the emotional toll of her husband’s near-death battle with COVID, and how these life-altering events led to a complete shift in how she approached her business. We talk about the importance of having a website you own—beyond social media—and why putting all your eggs in one basket online can be a risky move for entrepreneurs. Danielle also shares how she gave herself permission to pause, pivot, and rebuild with intention—turning burnout into a breakthrough. From the mindset shifts that helped her through the darkest chapters to the strategic moves she made in her business, this episode is full of real talk, actionable wisdom, and heartfelt perspective.
Meet my guest: Danielle Dill is a Website Pipeline Strategist and the founder of Behind the Scenes Genius. She helps solopreneurs and small business owners transform their websites into streamlined systems that nurture leads, convert clients, and scale sustainably. Danielle blends strategy, systems, and smart digital marketing to build growth-ready foundations that help businesses run smoother, feel lighter, and grow on purpose. Her passion for web design began in high school and has since evolved into a mission-driven business that empowers others to build with clarity and confidence.
Quote/Piece of Advice: Always try to stay optimistic—even when it’s hard. Look for the upside, the bonus, the silver lining. There’s always something good to find.
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/danielle-dill-3644a9181/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwarhn24DWQP6mp-pAph2MQ
Website: https://behindthescenesgenius.com/
Healing Physical & Emotional Pain by Listening to the Body Talk w/ Katherine Ebacher
In this episode: What if your body has been trying to talk to you all along… and you just didn’t know how to listen? In this powerful conversation, we dive into the world of intuitive healthcare and the Body Talk system with Katherine Ebacher. You’ll learn how physical symptoms often have emotional or psychological roots, and how muscle testing and body awareness techniques can uncover the deeper messages your body is trying to send. We explore topics like gut-brain communication, the emotional layers behind chronic pain, brain balancing tools, and how relationships often mirror unresolved wounds. Katherine also shares practical techniques you can use to release stress, reconnect your internal systems, and move toward holistic healing from the inside out.
Meet my guest: Katherine Ebacher is a trauma-informed, intuitive healer with over 23 years of experience in mind-body medicine. She is the founder of Listen to the Body Talk, a holistic practice that helps individuals uncover the emotional and energetic root causes of illness before it manifests in more serious ways. Katherine brings a grounded, compassionate approach to her work, blending deep knowledge with practical tools that empower others to tune into their body’s wisdom. She is also the creator of Mind Body Maps, a course designed to help people across the globe find freedom from emotional and physical stress through the power of self-awareness and internal communication.
Quote/Piece of Advice: Mind, body, and spirit form a trinity within us. When we turn our senses inward, the heart reveals what the eyes cannot see.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ListentotheBodyTalk
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/katherineebacher/
Website: https://ListentotheBodyTalk.com
Welcome to Real Chat with Kat — the podcast that’s all about real conversations for real transformation.
I’m your host, Kat Polsinelli, and here we tackle the tough stuff — the pivots, the challenges, and the victories that shape our lives and businesses.
From overcoming trauma and finding your voice to navigating life’s unexpected twists, we get raw, honest, and open with inspiring guests who share their stories of resilience, healing, and growth. Whether it’s breaking through emotional abuse, embracing self-worth, or thriving in entrepreneurship, you’ll find connection, empowerment, and tools to keep moving forward.
So grab your favorite drink, settle in, and get ready for stories that hit home and conversations that make a difference. Let’s get real — together!