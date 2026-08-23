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Global I AM Conversations
TaylorMade Entertainment and Victory & Noble Storytellers
Latest episode
17 episodes
Powering Africa's Next Century: Energy, Enterprise & the New — GLOBAL I AM ARCHIVES08/23/2026 | 18 mins.Send us Fan Mail
Archive Episode | Solomon Tedla
For decades, investors looked to Brazil, Russia, India, and China as the world's next great growth story. Today, many of those economies have matured into global economic powers. Increasingly, the world's attention is turning toward a new frontier—Africa.
In this compelling archival conversation, Global I AM welcomes Solomon Tedla—impact investor, entrepreneur, technology executive, and renewable energy pioneer—whose work is helping redefine Africa's future through innovation, manufacturing, and sustainable enterprise. From Southern California's technology ecosystem to the emerging industrial centers of Ethiopia, Solomon shares his vision for ending energy poverty while creating jobs, expanding access to clean power, and building businesses that improve lives.
Host Patrick A. Howell sits down with his longtime family friend to explore the intersection of culture, capital, technology, and purpose, revealing why Africa may represent one of the greatest investment opportunities of the twenty-first century. Together, they discuss leadership, patient capital, manufacturing, governance, and the entrepreneurial mindset required to transform vision into lasting impact.
This episode is more than a conversation about energy. It is an invitation to see Africa not through the lens of need, but through the lens of possibility—a continent rich in talent, innovation, natural resources, and human potential, poised to become one of the defining economic stories of our generation.
Because the future doesn't simply happen. It is built—one entrepreneur, one community, and one bold idea at a time.
The Culture. Our Capital.
Global I AM Conversations is an ongoing and archived podcasts of the world's builders, artists, entrepreneurs, thinkers, innovators, public servants, and cultural architects whose lives remind us that people—not capital—remain our greatest investment.
Hosted by Patrick A. Howell, Founder & CEO of Global Market Intelligence & Media (GMIQ). Co-hosts include Max Rodriguez of the Harlem Book Fair, Bill Huston of Crowd Max and Tara Frater, a wealth advisor and attorney in Barbados.
Discover more conversations, articles, podcasts and global stories at GMIQ.
"The future belongs to those who invest in humanity."
Global I AM Conversations
The Culture. Our Capital.
© Global Market Intelligence & Media (GMIQ). All Rights Reserved.
South Africa and Global Remittances - The Manifestor Series PART II - Episode 1008/16/2026 | 42 mins.Send us Fan Mail
History is rarely made in public.
Before the headlines, before the announcements, before the deals are signed, there are conversations—quiet exchanges between people who see the future before the rest of the world does. These are the conversations where ideas become movements, relationships become institutions, and vision becomes reality.
Welcome to The Manifestors, a new series from the Global I Am podcast that takes listeners behind the scenes with the builders, power brokers, entrepreneurs, investors, artists, and visionaries who are quietly shaping the next era of global prosperity.
We are living through one of history's great transitions. Old systems are giving way to new ones. New centers of influence are emerging. Technology is redefining economies, while culture, capital, and human relationships are being rewoven across continents. In many ways, we are all pioneers. We are all descendants of those who imagined a better future, and we are all ancestors to generations yet to come.
In this inaugural conversation, Patrick A. Howell sits down with Batho B. Motubudi, strategic leader, entrepreneur, and healthcare-financing executive from Botswana. As Head of Business Development at BPOMAS and founder of ventures dedicated to inclusive finance, SME capital formation, and agricultural development, Batho represents a new generation of African leadership focused on building institutions rather than merely participating in them.
Together they explore one of the most underappreciated forces shaping the continent's future: remittances. Africans living abroad send home more than $100 billion each year, providing a flow of private capital that, in many countries, exceeds both foreign direct investment and official development assistance. Those funds already sustain families, finance education, improve healthcare, support entrepreneurship, and strengthen local communities. The next question is even more compelling: How can this extraordinary financial current be transformed into long-term investment capital capable of accelerating Africa's economic future?
This is not simply a conversation about finance. It is a conversation about possibility, stewardship, leadership, and the people choosing to build tomorrow—today.
Because the future isn't waiting to happen.
It's being negotiated.
The Culture. Our Capital.
Global I AM Conversations is an ongoing and archived podcasts of the world's builders, artists, entrepreneurs, thinkers, innovators, public servants, and cultural architects whose lives remind us that people—not capital—remain our greatest investment.
Hosted by Patrick A. Howell, Founder & CEO of Global Market Intelligence & Media (GMIQ). Co-hosts include Max Rodriguez of the Harlem Book Fair, Bill Huston of Crowd Max and Tara Frater, a wealth advisor and attorney in Barbados.
Discover more conversations, articles, podcasts and global stories at GMIQ.
"The future belongs to those who invest in humanity."
Global I AM Conversations
The Culture. Our Capital.
© Global Market Intelligence & Media (GMIQ). All Rights Reserved.
- Send us Fan Mail
This Week on Global I AM Conversations
Why Africa's greatest investment opportunity may already exist in its global diaspora
Understanding the $100+ billion remittance economy
Building financial systems that empower entrepreneurs instead of excluding them
Healthcare finance, venture capital, and economic diversification in Botswana
Why SMEs remain the engine of Africa's future prosperity
Connecting institutional investors with community-led innovation
Becoming pioneers of tomorrow while honoring those who built yesterday
Buzzsprout Summary
Financial strategist and entrepreneur Batho Mophuting joins Global I AM Conversations for an insightful discussion on Africa's evolving financial landscape, diaspora investment, healthcare finance, entrepreneurship, and the transformative potential of remittances. From Botswana to the broader African continent, Batho shares how innovative financial systems can unlock inclusive economic growth while empowering communities, entrepreneurs, and future generations.
The Culture. Our Capital.
Global I AM Conversations is an ongoing and archived podcasts of the world's builders, artists, entrepreneurs, thinkers, innovators, public servants, and cultural architects whose lives remind us that people—not capital—remain our greatest investment.
Hosted by Patrick A. Howell, Founder & CEO of Global Market Intelligence & Media (GMIQ). Co-hosts include Max Rodriguez of the Harlem Book Fair, Bill Huston of Crowd Max and Tara Frater, a wealth advisor and attorney in Barbados.
Discover more conversations, articles, podcasts and global stories at GMIQ.
"The future belongs to those who invest in humanity."
Global I AM Conversations
The Culture. Our Capital.
© Global Market Intelligence & Media (GMIQ). All Rights Reserved.
- Send us Fan Mail
GLOBAL I AM CONVERSATIONS (ARCHIVE SERIES)
Clifton L. Taulbert
From the Mississippi Delta to Black Wall Street: Building Communities That Endure
Long before "purpose-driven leadership" became fashionable, Clifton L. Taulbert was living it.
Born in the Mississippi Delta during the era of segregation, Taulbert transformed the lessons of a small rural community into a global philosophy of leadership, entrepreneurship, and human dignity. His Pulitzer Prize-nominated memoir, Once Upon a Time When We Were Colored, introduced millions to a world where character, resilience, and community were the greatest forms of wealth.
In this timeless Global I AM Conversation, Taulbert reflects on the values that built not only families, but businesses, neighborhoods, and nations. Drawing from his celebrated work Eight Habits of the Heart, he reminds us that trust, generosity, accountability, and service remain the true currencies of lasting success.
Today, as President and CEO of Freemount Corporation and Roots Java Coffee, Taulbert continues to demonstrate that commerce and conscience can walk together—connecting African coffee growers to global markets while helping organizations cultivate stronger leaders and stronger communities.
His journey—from the Mississippi Delta to Tulsa's historic Black Wall Street—offers an enduring blueprint for entrepreneurs, executives, educators, and anyone seeking to build a life of significance rather than mere success.
"Being a good person is the best gift you can give your children... Being principled really speaks to your better self."
— Clifton L. TaulbertThis archival conversation is more than an interview—it is a masterclass on resilience, values, and the quiet power of principled leadership.
The Culture. Our Capital.
The Culture. Our Capital.
Global I AM Conversations is an ongoing and archived podcasts of the world's builders, artists, entrepreneurs, thinkers, innovators, public servants, and cultural architects whose lives remind us that people—not capital—remain our greatest investment.
Hosted by Patrick A. Howell, Founder & CEO of Global Market Intelligence & Media (GMIQ). Co-hosts include Max Rodriguez of the Harlem Book Fair, Bill Huston of Crowd Max and Tara Frater, a wealth advisor and attorney in Barbados.
Discover more conversations, articles, podcasts and global stories at GMIQ.
"The future belongs to those who invest in humanity."
Global I AM Conversations
The Culture. Our Capital.
© Global Market Intelligence & Media (GMIQ). All Rights Reserved.
Roots and Vine, Ms. Jones Plants the Soulution to Food Deserts... Just like Her Ancestors Before Her — Episode 807/09/2026 | 33 mins.Send us Fan Mail
Roots & Vines: Growing Beauty, Business & Belonging
Some businesses sell products.
Others cultivate experiences.
For entrepreneur Ena Jones, founder of Roots & Vines, every bouquet tells a story, every customer interaction is an opportunity to serve, and every business is ultimately about nurturing people.
In this heartfelt archival Global I AM Conversations, Ms. Jones shares the remarkable journey of building a purpose-driven business rooted in beauty, wellness, hospitality, and authentic human connection. Drawing upon more than two decades of entrepreneurial experience spanning food service, retail, client care, health and wellness, and nonprofit leadership, she demonstrates that success is not simply measured by revenue, but by the relationships we cultivate along the way.
A natural leader with an unwavering commitment to excellence, Jones reflects on the challenges of entrepreneurship, the discipline required to build lasting organizations, and the emotional intelligence necessary to lead both teams and customers with compassion and integrity.
As founder of Roots & Vines, she has transformed floral design into something far greater than decoration. Flowers become symbols of celebration, healing, remembrance, reconciliation, and hope—reminding us that beauty itself has the power to strengthen communities and enrich everyday life.
Host Patrick A. Howell explores how entrepreneurship is often an act of faith, requiring resilience, creativity, and the courage to build something meaningful from the ground up. Together they discuss leadership, customer care, innovation, technology, and why the businesses that endure are those that never lose sight of the people they serve.
"The most meaningful businesses don't simply create transactions—they cultivate relationships, trust, and moments people remember."
Whether managing complex logistics, leading teams, or designing unforgettable experiences, Ena Jones reminds us that true success begins with service and flourishes through authenticity.
The Culture. Our Capital.
This Week on Global I AM Conversations
Building a purpose-driven business through beauty and service
The entrepreneurial journey behind Roots & Vines
Why emotional intelligence is one of today's greatest leadership skills
Creating memorable customer experiences that become lasting relationships
Lessons from more than twenty years in business, wellness, nonprofit leadership, and hospitality
Leadership, resilience, and growing a company rooted in community
How beauty, creativity, and entrepreneurship can become acts of healing
The Culture. Our Capital.
Global I AM Conversations is an ongoing and archived podcasts of the world's builders, artists, entrepreneurs, thinkers, innovators, public servants, and cultural architects whose lives remind us that people—not capital—remain our greatest investment.
Hosted by Patrick A. Howell, Founder & CEO of Global Market Intelligence & Media (GMIQ). Co-hosts include Max Rodriguez of the Harlem Book Fair, Bill Huston of Crowd Max and Tara Frater, a wealth advisor and attorney in Barbados.
Discover more conversations, articles, podcasts and global stories at GMIQ.
"The future belongs to those who invest in humanity."
Global I AM Conversations
The Culture. Our Capital.
© Global Market Intelligence & Media (GMIQ). All Rights Reserved.
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About Global I AM Conversations
Global I AM is a new age podcast by diasporic global culturalists, financiers and creators exploring the forces that shape identity, culture, power, and capital in a rapidly evolving world. Positioned "at the nexus of the culture and our capital", the show convenes visionary creators, financiers, thought leaders, and institution builders whose work and spirit has defined what it means to evolve, lead and live in the 21st century.Through thoughtful dialogue and expert inquiry with academy award winners, New York Times bestsellers or emerging global leaders, Global I AM examines how story has become strategy, how culture informs markets, and how global communities transform ideas into enduring institutions and spirit into "energy currency". At what frequency do we align? How much higher can we go? Each episode invites listeners into conversations that are both intellectually rigorous and deeply human - connecting heritage to ambition, creativity to enterprise, and personal conviction to collective progress.The philosophical foundation of the program draws from Patrick A. Howell’s literary anthology work, Dispatches from the Vanguard (The Global International African Arts Movement v. Donald J. Trump, Penguin/Random House, 2020), which reflects on leadership, cultural stewardship, and the responsibility of shaping the future. The show also builds upon the legacy of Getting Deals Done from Victory & Noble - extending a long-standing commitment to bridging relationships, opportunity, and global influence.So much more than a podcast, Global IAM is a megaphone and it is the voice of new system builders. The Global I AM podcast is a mastermind for those building what comes next. NOW.Podcast website
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