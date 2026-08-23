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History is rarely made in public.

Before the headlines, before the announcements, before the deals are signed, there are conversations—quiet exchanges between people who see the future before the rest of the world does. These are the conversations where ideas become movements, relationships become institutions, and vision becomes reality.

Welcome to The Manifestors, a new series from the Global I Am podcast that takes listeners behind the scenes with the builders, power brokers, entrepreneurs, investors, artists, and visionaries who are quietly shaping the next era of global prosperity.

We are living through one of history's great transitions. Old systems are giving way to new ones. New centers of influence are emerging. Technology is redefining economies, while culture, capital, and human relationships are being rewoven across continents. In many ways, we are all pioneers. We are all descendants of those who imagined a better future, and we are all ancestors to generations yet to come.

In this inaugural conversation, Patrick A. Howell sits down with Batho B. Motubudi, strategic leader, entrepreneur, and healthcare-financing executive from Botswana. As Head of Business Development at BPOMAS and founder of ventures dedicated to inclusive finance, SME capital formation, and agricultural development, Batho represents a new generation of African leadership focused on building institutions rather than merely participating in them.

Together they explore one of the most underappreciated forces shaping the continent's future: remittances. Africans living abroad send home more than $100 billion each year, providing a flow of private capital that, in many countries, exceeds both foreign direct investment and official development assistance. Those funds already sustain families, finance education, improve healthcare, support entrepreneurship, and strengthen local communities. The next question is even more compelling: How can this extraordinary financial current be transformed into long-term investment capital capable of accelerating Africa's economic future?

This is not simply a conversation about finance. It is a conversation about possibility, stewardship, leadership, and the people choosing to build tomorrow—today.

Because the future isn't waiting to happen.

It's being negotiated.





The Culture. Our Capital.

Global I AM Conversations is an ongoing and archived podcasts of the world's builders, artists, entrepreneurs, thinkers, innovators, public servants, and cultural architects whose lives remind us that people—not capital—remain our greatest investment.

Hosted by Patrick A. Howell, Founder & CEO of Global Market Intelligence & Media (GMIQ). Co-hosts include Max Rodriguez of the Harlem Book Fair, Bill Huston of Crowd Max and Tara Frater, a wealth advisor and attorney in Barbados.

Discover more conversations, articles, podcasts and global stories at GMIQ.

"The future belongs to those who invest in humanity."

Global I AM Conversations

The Culture. Our Capital.

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