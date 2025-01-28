#69 Unlocking True Activation: Strategies for SaaS and Marketplaces | Ely Lerner

Ely Lerner delves into his role as an advisor, distinguishing it from consulting by emphasizing his focus on advising rather than delivery. He works closely with founders in software verticals such as consumer marketplace, fintech, SMB SaaS, enterprise SaaS, AI, and dev tools, but avoids hardware, DTC, biotech, and crypto sectors. Lerner highlights the importance of integrating product strategy, growth strategy, and go-to-market strategy, spending an hour weekly with each CEO to focus on key priorities and learning.