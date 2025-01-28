#69 Unlocking True Activation: Strategies for SaaS and Marketplaces | Ely Lerner
Ely Lerner delves into his role as an advisor, distinguishing it from consulting by emphasizing his focus on advising rather than delivery. He works closely with founders in software verticals such as consumer marketplace, fintech, SMB SaaS, enterprise SaaS, AI, and dev tools, but avoids hardware, DTC, biotech, and crypto sectors. Lerner highlights the importance of integrating product strategy, growth strategy, and go-to-market strategy, spending an hour weekly with each CEO to focus on key priorities and learning.
43:29
Role of Thoughtful Attribution in Effective Marketing
In this episode of Always Be Testing, I talked with my longtime friend and Round Bar Labs COO Mike McElhaney. We explore affiliate influencer marketing, Meta ads, algorithmic machine learning, and B2B lead optimization. Mike highlights leadership traits like low ego, high empathy, and continuous learning, inspired by books like The Captain’s Class and Extreme Ownership. The discussion blends marketing insights, personal anecdotes, and fun topics like family vacations, favorite TV shows, and Giants predictions for 2025—offering practical takeaways for marketers and leaders alike.
32:21
#67 The Role of Strategic Partnerships in B2B Tech | Zoe Mackay - Head of Publisher Development - Goloot
In this episode, Ty DeGrange sits down with Zoe Mackay, the strategic partnerships lead at TechnologyAdvice, to dive deep into the world of B2B tech guidance and affiliate marketing.
39:45
#66 Building Gong’s GTM Strategy and the Future of B2B SaaS Marketing | Udi Ledergor, Chief Evangelist and former CMO, Gong
Udi Ledergor's journey at GONG is a testament to the power of innovative marketing, human-centric strategies, and the importance of experimentation. His insights offer valuable lessons for marketers looking to make a significant impact in the B2B SaaS space.
In this episode of the Always Be Testing podcast, Tye DeGrange introduces the show and its focus on growth, performance marketing, customer acquisition, paid media, and affiliate marketing. The episode features a panel discussion on leveraging AI for better marketing results, with insights from industry experts Alexis Contos (CMO of NEA), Cory Treffiletti (CMO of Rembrandt), Jennifer Barkley (VP of Commercial Marketing for Visa), and Tye DeGrange (CEO of Round Barn Labs).
